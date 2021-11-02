After arresting 7, Mangaluru cops claim to have cracked 24 cases

Mangaluru, Nov 3: After arresting seven persons, the Mangaluru city police have claimed to have cracked 24 cases pertaining to chain snatching, extortion, theft of two-wheelers and preventing police from discharging their duties in the commissionerate limits from July to October.

The chain snatching incidents targeting lone women had caused fear in the city for the last four months. A few of the accused are still at large and are absconding in foreign countries. Efforts are on to arrest them, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The arrested are Abdul Isham alias Isham (26) from Kavoor, Safwan alias Sappu (29) from Panjimogaru, Mohammed Tausif alias Haris from Kavoor (30), Abdul Khader Sinan (30) from Shanthinagara, Mohammad Fazal alias Pajju (320 from Mallur, Arshad (34) from Chokkabettu and Mujahidur Rahman (23) from Kundapura.

The police have recovered 210 gram weighing gold chains and karimani chains worth Rs 10 lakh, three two-wheelers worth Rs 2 lakh. The police are yet to recover gold ornaments and five more two-wheelers.

Of the arrested, four have criminal background, said the Commissioner.

The stolen ornaments were sold to a few jewellery shops in Bantwal. Cases have been booked against them as well. It was said that they were using the stolen vehicles for committing the offence. In fact, they had undergone training under a local mechanic for creating duplicate key for the theft of bikes, explained the Commissioner.

All the arrested would study the area where they would target for theft for several days before committing the crime by ensuring that the area does not have any CCTV Camera. “It was a challenge for the police to crack a series of chain theft cases that were reported in the city limits in the last four months. A team of 60 police personnel under the guidance of senior police officers were engaged in cracking the cases for the last few months,” he said.

Shashi Kumar announced Rs 25,000 cash award for the team that was successful in cracking the series of chain theft cases reported in Mangaluru. The chain theft had occurred in Kavoor, Malemar, Chilimbi, Maryhill, Kadri, Dongarkeri and other areas.