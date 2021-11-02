  1. Home
  2. After arresting 7, Mangaluru cops claim to have cracked 24 cases

News Network
November 3, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 3: After arresting seven persons, the Mangaluru city police have claimed to have cracked 24 cases pertaining to chain snatching, extortion, theft of two-wheelers and preventing police from discharging their duties in the commissionerate limits from July to October. 

The chain snatching incidents targeting lone women had caused fear in the city for the last four months. A few of the accused are still at large and are absconding in foreign countries. Efforts are on to arrest them, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The arrested are Abdul Isham alias Isham (26) from Kavoor, Safwan alias Sappu (29) from Panjimogaru, Mohammed Tausif alias Haris from Kavoor (30), Abdul Khader Sinan (30) from Shanthinagara, Mohammad Fazal alias Pajju (320 from Mallur, Arshad (34) from Chokkabettu and Mujahidur Rahman (23) from Kundapura.

The police have recovered 210 gram weighing gold chains and karimani chains worth Rs 10 lakh, three two-wheelers worth Rs 2 lakh. The police are yet to recover gold ornaments and five more two-wheelers.

Of the arrested, four have criminal background, said the Commissioner.

The stolen ornaments were sold to a few jewellery shops in Bantwal. Cases have been booked against them as well. It was said that they were using the stolen vehicles for committing the offence. In fact, they had undergone training under a local mechanic for creating duplicate key for the theft of bikes, explained the Commissioner.

All the arrested would study the area where they would target for theft for several days before committing the crime by ensuring that the area does not have any CCTV Camera. “It was a challenge for the police to crack a series of chain theft cases that were reported in the city limits in the last four months. A team of 60 police personnel under the guidance of senior police officers were engaged in cracking the cases for the last few months,” he said.

Shashi Kumar announced Rs 25,000 cash award for the team that was successful in cracking the series of chain theft cases reported in Mangaluru. The chain theft had occurred in Kavoor, Malemar, Chilimbi, Maryhill, Kadri, Dongarkeri and other areas.

News Network
October 29,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 29: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to constitute a committee to analyse the quality of drinking water supplied to the people in Mangaluru, in view of contamination reported at Pachanady area and Maravoor dam.

A division bench passed the order in the wake of contradictory reports filed by the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The counsel for KSPCB said that the report dated August 24, 2021 had found that the water was not fit for human consumption and recommended immediate remedial measures. Senior counsel Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for the MCC, submitted that while an earlier report by the KSPCB pointed at contamination, a subsequent report stated otherwise. He also said that testing is being carried out regularly and the pollution level in water has been found within the standard limits and it is not poisonous.

“Since there is contradictory stands taken by the parties to the case with respect to the drinking water supplied by the MCC for human consumption, we deem it appropriate to direct an independent agency such as IISc to conduct testing at various levels, including at the entry and exit point, to find out the exact position of water having been supplied to the people at large,” the bench said.

It directed the KSPCB and the MCC to provide required assistance to the team. The court has directed the IISc team to visit the places within 15 days and submit the report in a sealed cover.

Meanwhile, the MCC also submitted that a tender process for the purpose of shifting legacy waste from the Pacchanadi dumping yard has been initiated. The bench directed the MCC to finalise the tender process and start the process. The matter has been posted to November 30.

The court is hearing a PIL filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) with regard to the Pachchnadi disaster in August 2019. A heap of garbage had slid, damaging several houses and agricultural properties in the vicinity. The contamination of water was caused because of the overflowing of leachate from the dumping site. 

News Network
October 29,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 29: Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized gold worth Rs 32,55,660 from the possession of a passenger.

According to officials, the passenger from Mangaluru had arrived in at the airport from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

The officials have seized 663 grams of gold that was in paste form and was concealed in the body. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. 

News Network
November 2,2021

In a setback to the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, the saffron party lost the Hangal assembly constituency bypoll to the Congress on Tuesday, a seat located in the chief minister’s home district of Haveri. However, a thumping victory in the Sindagi assembly bypoll gave the BJP something to cheer about.

They were the first assembly constituencies that faced elections after Bommai took charge as chief minister late July. He will soon celebrate 100 days in office.

In Hangal, Congress’ Srinivas Mane won by 7,373 votes against BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar, a non-Lingayat winning a Lingayat-dominated seat.  BJP’s Ramesh Bhusanur registered a convincing victory in Sindgi, gaining a lead of 31,185 votes against Congress’ Ashok Managuli.

A win in Hangal was important for Bommai to assert himself: the seat neighbours Shiggaon, which he represents. Also, Bommai campaigned in Hangal for 8-10 days and several ministers were deployed to ensure the BJP’s victory. BJP's CM Udasi, who died in June, had won Hangal in 2018.

"I've taken this setback seriously. And, we will make corrections," Bommai said on the Hangal defeat. According to him, the BJP lost because it did not get votes from Udasi's support base. "Also, the Congress candidate Mane spent 2-3 years and worked during Covid-19 and other occasions. So, people supported him."

BJP’s poll managers conceded that it was a tough election from the get-go. According to sources, there was some split in Lingayat votes because of initial confusion on the candidature of BJP's CR Ballari - he was convinced not to rebel - and consolidation of Muslim votes that helped the Congress. Sajjanar, the defeated candidate, was seen as former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's pick.

In Sindagi, everything seems to have gone as per the BJP’s plan. It banked on two-time MLA Bhusanur, a Ganiga Lingayat, whereas discontentment in the Congress on fielding Ashok Managuli also added to it. Ashok, the son of late JD(S) MLA MC Managuli whose death necessitated the bypoll, was poached by the Congress.

The JD(S) strategy of fielding Muslims in both Hangal and Sindgi did not work and they lost their deposits.

The Congress sees this as a precursor to the 2023 Assembly polls. “It’s not a face-loss just for Bommai, but the entire BJP government,” KPCC president DK Shivakumar said.

"The BJP's downfall has begun. Modi's popularity is waning. It's certain that the Congress will come to power in 2023," Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. He mockingly said the BJP lost a seat in Bommai's backyard. "He said he's the son of that soil, the son-in-law, he'd get buried there and all such emotional talk. Still, people in Hangal voted for our candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

Bommai reminded Siddaramaiah that when he was the CM the Congress won the Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypolls, going on to lose them later. "These elections are at a particular time and on an issue."

Even Yediyurappa maintained that this was not a referendum on Bommai's leadership. "It's always a collective effort and we can't blame one individual. The Congress needn't fly high. The BJP will return to power with 140+ seats," he said.

