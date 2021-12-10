  1. Home
Another containment zone in Dakshina Kannada as 10 students of a nursing college test covid positive

News Network
December 11, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 11: One more containment zone has been declared in Dakshina Kannada district with a nursing college reporting 10 Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, two tested positive and on Friday, eight tested positive in the college.

Arrangements have been made to collect 374 swab samples in the college by the health department. Classes have been suspended for seven days, said DK Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok.

The college management has taken all the preventive measures. All students who tested positive have been isolated at their institution and the health department is monitoring the situation, he added.

It may be recalled that a paramedical college in Mangaluru was declared as a containment zone on December 6 after nine students were tested positive for Covid-19.

News Network
November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: As a precautionary measure, the authorities in Karnataka have made Covid test compulsory for all passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

An official said awareness, along with vaccination, is necessary amid fears of the new Omicron variant, as well as Covid outbreak at a medical college in Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru institutions.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has issued directions in this regard to the officials on Saturday.

He has given instructions on deputing special teams at major bus stops, terminals and railway stations to check the passengers and conduct Covid tests.

Addressing a virtual meeting, he stated that he had discussed with Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner in connection with conducting tests in the outskirts and borders of the city. The officials should ensure precautions to contain the new variant, he said.

Bengaluru has witnessed 160 Covid cases in the past week.

However, the city recorded 224 cases on Friday and more cases were found in the Anekal region. The officers will have to be vigilant, he said.

The precautionary measures should be implemented to see to it that no cluster of Covid cases comes up.

Currently, there are 63 containment zones in the city and they have to be managed appropriately, Gupta said.

The officials will have to take the call to send samples for genomic sequencing to find out new variant, he said.
 

News Network
December 7,2021

hdk.jpg

Mandya, Dec 7: “The Indian Constitution does not specify on how many members from the same family should be legislators. If an amendment is brought in the Constitution over this, it should be followed,” said Janata Dal (Secular) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy. 

Addressing media persons in Mandya, on Monday, Kumaraswamy said, “Family politics is not found only in Deve Gowda’s family. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah’s son too is an MLA. After his elder son’s demise, he brought his other son, who was in the medical profession into politics. There are no limitations specified in the Constitution on the number of lawmakers from the same family. Let them bring an amendment to the Constitution”, he said.

Kumaraswamy said, “We are not entering into a pact with any party for the MLC polls. Both BJP and Congress are equal rivals for us. But, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has personally asked me to support their party, where JD(S) has not fielded its candidates. I will announce support for BJP in a few constituencies in a press meet on Tuesday”.

“The parties planned a ‘Chakravyuha’ to defeat my son and party candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy during the last Lok Sabha elections. But, the people will bless N Appajigowda in the local body constituency elections”, he said. 

News Network
November 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 26: Three teenage students met watery grave in Bhatrady rivulet near Mullugudde under the limits of Shivapura gram panchayat in Hebri taluk of Udupi district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan (16), Kiran (16) and Sonit (17). They were the students of government pre-university college, Hiriyadka.

The tragedy occurred when the trio had ventured into to rivulet to learn swimming. 

The bodies were recovered from the rivulet with the help of locals.

Hebri tahsildar Purandar, revenue inspector Hithesh, sub inspector Mahesh, leaders Suresh Shetty Shivapura and Ramesh Poojary visited the spot.

