Banks are denying educational loans for professional courses, says U T Khader

Mangaluru, July 31: Congress leader and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader today said banks were denying educational loans for the students pursuing professional courses.
“Parents and students are made to run from pillar to post to get the loans sanctioned. The government too has neglected the student community by failing to release the scholarship amount,” he alleged.
The MLA urged the district administration to convene a meeting of the bankers and sort out the issues related to educational loans. If any student is denied of the educational loan by the banks, then they can approach the Congress, he said.
“We will fight for the cause of the students and ensure that they get justice,” he said.
"The MLAs and MPs from ruling BJP government should have sorted out the issue. When the demand for government schools are increasing, the government has failed to provide necessary basic infrastructure to government schools. There is shortage of teachers in schools and the government should take steps to recruit teachers immediately," Khader added.
Further, the MLA urged both centre and state government to give priority to supply of vaccines to carry out uninterrupted vaccination camps in the district. There is a need to take up the vaccination drive at the micro-level to ensure all the citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Comments
Add new comment