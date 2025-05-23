Barakah International School & College Wins Multiple Awards from MEIF

Mangaluru: Barakah International School and College has been honoured with multiple awards by the Muslim Education Institutions’ Federation (MEIF) for outstanding academic performance in CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with a special award for overall institutional excellence.
The awards ceremony, held at the Barakah Auditorium, was graced by several prominent dignitaries, including Dr. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Institutions; Y. Abdulla Javed, Director of the Yenepoya Group; Hari Prasad Rai, Chairman of the HPR Group of Institutions; Umer Teekay, Honourable Chairman of MEIF; and Moosabba Beary, President of MEIF.
The event witnessed a large gathering of representatives from MEIF member schools across the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Coorg, and Chikkamagaluru.
In addition to the school’s academic achievements, MEIF also recognized the contributions of Barakah Institution’s Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf, and his father, Unni Beary, for their significant impact on the field of education.
Barakah International School and College is a reputed institution in Mangaluru, widely known for its commitment to providing holistic, quality-based education.
