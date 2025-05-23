  1. Home
  2. Barakah International School & College Wins Multiple Awards from MEIF

Barakah International School & College Wins Multiple Awards from MEIF

News Network
May 24, 2025

barakaint2.jpg

Mangaluru: Barakah International School and College has been honoured with multiple awards by the Muslim Education Institutions’ Federation (MEIF) for outstanding academic performance in CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with a special award for overall institutional excellence.

The awards ceremony, held at the Barakah Auditorium, was graced by several prominent dignitaries, including Dr. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Institutions; Y. Abdulla Javed, Director of the Yenepoya Group; Hari Prasad Rai, Chairman of the HPR Group of Institutions; Umer Teekay, Honourable Chairman of MEIF; and Moosabba Beary, President of MEIF.

The event witnessed a large gathering of representatives from MEIF member schools across the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Coorg, and Chikkamagaluru.

In addition to the school’s academic achievements, MEIF also recognized the contributions of Barakah Institution’s Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf, and his father, Unni Beary, for their significant impact on the field of education.

Barakah International School and College is a reputed institution in Mangaluru, widely known for its commitment to providing holistic, quality-based education.

barakaint1.jpg

barakaint3.jpg

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

Mangaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for all three coastal districts for the next four days. The IMD has sounded a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, predicting heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the region till May 27.

Heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, continued to lash Karwar and coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district on Friday. Tree falls have damaged scores of houses and crippled power supply in several places of Karwar, Ankola, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks.

Karwar town and parts of the district have plunged into darkness with the inclement weather crippling the power infrastructure. The Mastikatte-Madangeri stretch of state highway has been closed for traffic after a massive tree came crashing on the road near Hilluru village of Ankola taluk.

Vyalawada in Karwar taluk recorded 150 mm of rain in the last 24 hours while Amadalli and Kadawada have registered 140 mm and 110 mm of rain.

Mangaluru city experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. The rains however receded in the afternoon. Parts of the district also witnessed intermittent spells of rain. Udupi district saw a brief spell of moderate to heavy rain.

With the low-pressure area over Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast likely to intensify into depression, the weatherman has advised the fishermen not to venture into the rough sea for next three to four days.

Several parts of Chikkamagaluru district, including the district headquarters, Kottigehara, Mudigere, Mullayanagiri, Kalasa, Kudremukh and Sringeri, experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. After a break in the afternoon, skies opened up again in the evening. The incessant rain in the region is posing a hurdle to agricultural activities.

The hilly district of Kodagu continued to experience heavy downpour on Friday. Bhagamandala and Talacauvery received heavy rain throughout the day. The copious rain has infused life into rivers and rivulets. The water level at Triveni Sangama has increased. Power supply in the district is hit hard due to gusty winds and tree falls.

Up north, a yellow alert has been sounded in Dharwad district for next four days with IMD predicting heavy rain. The district administration has cautioned the villages on the banks of Tupparihalla and Benni halla streams, notorious for flash floods.

News Network
May 15,2025

Udupi, May 15: A routine surgery turned tragic at a private hospital in Udupi’s Karkala on Wednesday evening when a 54-year-old woman died during a procedure to remove a suspected abdominal lump. 

The incident triggered immediate outrage from the deceased’s family, leading to a protest outside the hospital premises.

The deceased has been identified as Zubaida, a resident of Sanur, who had been living in a rented house near the hospital. She was admitted after complaining of severe abdominal pain, and doctors advised surgical intervention to remove a lump believed to be the cause of her discomfort.

However, Zubaida reportedly passed away mid-surgery, sparking anger and grief among her relatives and local residents. A crowd soon gathered outside the hospital, demanding an explanation from the medical staff and questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

As tensions rose, police personnel from the Karkala Town Station were called in to pacify the situation and prevent further escalation. Authorities managed to restore calm and are reportedly investigating the incident.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 17,2025

CMsidd.jpg

Mangaluru: Political drama unfolded at the inauguration of the new Praja Soudha (DC office complex) on Friday, May 16, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a direct jab at local BJP MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, questioning the delay in the building’s inauguration during the previous BJP regime.

MLA Kamath, in his earlier speech, had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government’s Smart City Mission for the completion of the office complex. But the CM wasn't having it.

“Work on Praja Soudha had stalled for four years under BJP. It was only completed after the Congress returned to power. Why didn’t the BJP release Smart City funds when it was in charge?” Siddaramaiah fired back, challenging Kamath in full public view.

The sharp exchange added a political edge to the otherwise administrative event. The CM didn’t stop there — he reminded the audience that development doesn't happen with mere speeches but with political will and execution.

The tense moment underscored ongoing friction between the state government and local BJP leaders, turning what was meant to be a celebratory occasion into a subtle political showdown.

Joining the CM on stage were ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Byrathi Suresh, who kept a noticeably low profile during the verbal sparring. 

Black flag to CM

BJP Mangaluru North block workers and Yuva Morcha activists showed black flags to chief minister Siddaramaiah at Yeyyadi as they protested what they alleged as PFI involvement in rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder. 

The protesters demanded an NIA investigation into the murder and sought govt compensation for Suhas' family. Police later detained the protesters.

