  Christian prayer center attacked by saffron extremists in Karkala

Christian prayer center attacked by saffron extremists in Karkala

News Network
September 10, 2021

Udupi, Sept 10: A group of miscreants belonging to saffron outfits including Hindu Jagarana Vedike stormed into a Christian prayer hall and allegedly assaulted people during a prayer service at Kukkundoor village in Karkala on Friday. 

The Vedike, in its complaint, claimed that the organisers of the prayer service were encouraging religious conversions.

Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnuvardhan said that no one was injured in the attack. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the organisers, the activists brutally attacked the people. In the mayhem, the saree of a woman was torn. Two cases have been registered at the Karkala police station.

HJV leader Prakash Kukkehalli said they had repeatedly been complaining about the conversions.

Prakash claimed that Benedict, the pastor, was attempting to convert more than 35 Hindus through enticement.

HJV district general secretary Mahesh Bailoor, defending the Vedike members, said Benedict had not obtained prior permission from police to conduct the prayer service.

Earlier, Benedict used to organise prayers at a hall near Doopadakatte in Karkala.

Following complaints from the public, the service was shifted to Kukkundoor.

Udupi district head of All India Christian Federation Prashanth Jatthana claimed that charges of religious conversion were baseless.

"HJV activists should be punished by police for misbehaving with women," he said.

Sunil from Kuntalpady in Karkala, who attended the prayer service on Friday, reportedly told police that Benedict lured him into attending the service conducted by him. 

Based on Sunil's allegation, a case was filed against Benedict.

Karkala police also registered cases against HJV activists under different sections, including section 354 of the IPC (for assaulting woman).

coastaldigest.com news network
August 31,2021

kulal.jpg

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.

The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.

Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.

Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.

Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.

On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway. 

After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital. 

News Network
August 30,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the Government wants Bengaluru to be the first city in India to become fully vaccinated.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting with officials and experts here he said that five lakh doses will be administered every day in Karnataka from september 1 onwards

He also said that ‘Lasika Utsav’ (vaccination camps) will be held every Wednesday where 10 lakh doses will be administered.

Stating that in some districts there is hesitating to take the vaccine, it needs to be corrected "We have vaccinated 1.5 crore vaccinations in August," he said.

He said “ We will soon launch this program in the slums in Bangalore . Vaccination drivers have taken the border districts of Kerala.”

He said we would give the priority to vaccinating all people in the state by the end of December.

He said the third wave has begun in some states, however , the state government has taken all precautionary measures to avoid virus infections, he added.

News Network
September 9,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 9: In a major relief for the people, the government of Karnataka today issued a fresh order to end the weekend curfew imposed on Dakshina Kannada and other districts that share borders with other states. 

This decision has been taken as the positivity rate is decreasing in the state. The positivity rate in the state is 0.73% at present.

In districts where curfew imposed, the positivity rate is below 2%. Thus, the weekend curfew has been removed.

If the cases increases, the deputy commissioners of concerned districts can impose the weekend curfew.

It may be recalled, weekend curfew was placed in districts bordering Kerala namely Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar, and districts Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburagi bordering Maharashtra earlier in August due to high covid cases.

Meanwhile Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue in the district.

