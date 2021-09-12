Christian prayer center attacked by saffron extremists in Karkala

Udupi, Sept 10: A group of miscreants belonging to saffron outfits including Hindu Jagarana Vedike stormed into a Christian prayer hall and allegedly assaulted people during a prayer service at Kukkundoor village in Karkala on Friday.

The Vedike, in its complaint, claimed that the organisers of the prayer service were encouraging religious conversions.

Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnuvardhan said that no one was injured in the attack. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the organisers, the activists brutally attacked the people. In the mayhem, the saree of a woman was torn. Two cases have been registered at the Karkala police station.

HJV leader Prakash Kukkehalli said they had repeatedly been complaining about the conversions.

Prakash claimed that Benedict, the pastor, was attempting to convert more than 35 Hindus through enticement.

HJV district general secretary Mahesh Bailoor, defending the Vedike members, said Benedict had not obtained prior permission from police to conduct the prayer service.

Earlier, Benedict used to organise prayers at a hall near Doopadakatte in Karkala.

Following complaints from the public, the service was shifted to Kukkundoor.

Udupi district head of All India Christian Federation Prashanth Jatthana claimed that charges of religious conversion were baseless.

"HJV activists should be punished by police for misbehaving with women," he said.

Sunil from Kuntalpady in Karkala, who attended the prayer service on Friday, reportedly told police that Benedict lured him into attending the service conducted by him.

Based on Sunil's allegation, a case was filed against Benedict.

Karkala police also registered cases against HJV activists under different sections, including section 354 of the IPC (for assaulting woman).