Cluster in Chikkamagaluru school: Tally of covid positive students now 69

News Network
December 5, 2021

Chikkamagaluru, Dec 5: The total number of Covid-19 infections in Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu in Chikkamagaluru district has risen to 69 including 59 students on Sunday.

fter four staff and three students contracted the infection, the samples of 418 students and staff were collected at the school for testing.

On Saturday, a total of 32 tested positive for the virus. With most of them being asymptomatic, their health parameters are being monitored by doctors and nurses who have been deployed to school and the school has been sealed.

All infected have been quarantined in different blocks in the campus itself, said DHO Dr S N Umesh. The reports of a few more samples are awaited, he added.

News Network
November 23,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 23: The JD(S) on Monday fielded only seven candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections to 25 seats. Elections are scheduled to be held on December 10.

The regional party will contest for the local authorities’ seats in Mandya, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Hassan.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) had won four seats in the previous elections. “As announced earlier, we have stuck to seven seats. Our aim is to win all these seven seats,” he said.

The JD(S) list includes a sitting member of the upper house HM Ramesh Gowda, who will be the party’s candidate from the Bengaluru Rural local authorities’ seat.

Although his term ends June 2022, Ramesh said that he decided to contest as he has a “good grasp” of issues in Bengaluru Rural. “I hail from Hoskote and I’m aware of issues faced by people in Bengaluru Rural. I still have six more months for my term to end. However, the process for those elections, too, will begin in another three months. So I decided to contest now," he said.

If he wins from Bengaluru Rural, Ramesh will have to resign from his current membership and take a fresh oath as a Legislative Council member. He is a second-time contestant.
The party has nominated another incumbent MLC Appaji Gowda who will seek a re-election from the Mandya local authorities’ seat.

Suraj Revanna, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda's grandson and former minister HD Revanna's son, is the face of the party’s first family in these elections. Suraj is a first-time contestant making his bid to enter the upper house.

The JD(S) has also brought in four fresh faces: Anil Kumar (Tumakuru), CN Manje Gowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar) and HU Issaq Khan (Kodagu).

News Network
November 27,2021

Dharward, Nov 27: A medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a Covid hotspot with 99 more testing positive, taking the total number of cases to 281.

The SDM College of Medical Sciences, a tertiary care centre, is considered the medical hub of north Karnataka.

Fresh admissions to the hospital have been suspended. The entry and exit to the hospital has been blocked and of those admitted only the one who test negative will be discharged.

Most of the people infected at the college were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said, adding that a recent freshers' party organised inside the campus led to the outbreak. The party continued for two-three days.

Chairman of Manipal Hospital and member of Covid task force team in Karnataka Dr Sudarshan Ballal said the Covid cluster is a cause of concern.

"There was a large cluster that has turned to be positive and all of them were at an event. This means the variant of this virus is infectious. Second concern, all the students were fully vaccinated which means there is an immune escape phenomena," he said.

Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil said that testing has been intensified and throat swab samples of 1,500 people are being collected every day from 11 new counters opened. Results of 1,890 staff and patients at the medical college and hospital are awaited. They have been quarantined.

News Network
November 27,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 27: In the wake of trishul attack incidents in the coastal district, former minister U T Khader has urged the Dakshina Kannada district administration and police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the recent ‘Trishul Deekshe’ wherein weapons were distributed by the Sangh Parivar.

Speaking to media persons the Mangaluru MLA sought to know whether the assault and untoward incident cases reported in the district in the recent past were the result of the ‘Trishul Deekshe’ programmes

He said that if ‘trishul’ distributed among youth were misused, then action should be initiated against those who distributed ‘trishul’ and also on those who misused it. “What will be the future if all youth start carrying trishul instead of pens? Legal action should be taken if such programmes triggered untoward incidents in the district,” he demanded.

The coastal districts have been witnessing untoward incidents of communal clashes only because of the lack of freedom given to the police. The police department is under political pressure, the MLA told reporters here on Saturday.

“Police officials are not able to work due to “political blackmailing” which in turn has resulted in an increase in untoward incidents in the coastal districts. It is the height of lawlessness that Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders are threatening even the deputy commissioner of holding his collar if their demand is not fulfilled and warning a police officer that her leg will be broken, said the MLA.

“The Hindutva leaders who issued such statements are confident of making such statements openly in front of police. This is the gift of the BJP administration to anti-social elements in the state. The government should take serious measures to prevent leaders from making such statements in public and social media platforms,” added the former Minister.

The Home Minister and the District in Charge Minister should convene a meeting and discuss the untoward incidents that were reported in the district all these days. 

