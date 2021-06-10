  1. Home
  2. Covid lockdown to continue in 11 Karnataka districts till June 21

News Network
June 10, 2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21. Some relaxation has been allowed in the rest of the districts.

The lockdown will continue with no new relaxation in Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is high. 

In other districts, including Bengaluru Urban, the following relaxations will given from June 14 till June 21: 

> All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, but garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees. 

> Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm. Parks will be allowed from 5 am to 10 am. Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm. 

> Auto and taxis will be allowed with two passengers only.

> Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place.

> Weekend curfew from 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday will be in place.

Details awaited.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

Mangaluru, May 28: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra barred non-banking financial companies, co-operative societies and microfinance companies from demanding repayment of loans during the present Covid pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner has appointed District Lead Bank Manager Praveen as the nodal officer for receiving grievances and complaints from the aggrieved borrowers, with regard to NBFCs.

Meanwhile, for any issue relating to co-operative societies, people can contact nodal officer Praveen B Nayak who is the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies. The two nodal officers would respond and resolve the issues of borrowers, he said in a press communique.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2021

Mangaluru, June 2: A non-resident Indian, who had returned from Australia just before covid-19 lockdown, died within a few hours of his father's death while taking part in the final rites at Bailuguthu Koppala in Punacha of Vittal on the outskirts of the city.

Bhujanga Shetty (85), a retired lecturer in KPT, had succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday night. Seva Bharathi volunteers had conducted the final rites of Shetty on Wednesday.

Shetty's younger son Shailesh Shetty (44) who took part in the final rites collapsed all of a sudden. Though he was shifted to a hospital in Puttur, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Shailesh was working in Australia and had returned to his native two months ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

Madikeri, May 28: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Thithimathi of Deva Macchi in Kodagu district on Friday.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Nannu and was on his way to purchase groceries when the elephant attacked him. 

Due to the total lockdown imposed people were allowed to purchase commodities only on Monday and Friday.

Forest officials and police visited the spot. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act.

Following the incident people expressed fear and requested the forest officials for necessary action. 
 

