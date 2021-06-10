Covid lockdown to continue in 11 Karnataka districts till June 21

Bengaluru, June 10: Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21. Some relaxation has been allowed in the rest of the districts.

The lockdown will continue with no new relaxation in Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is high.

In other districts, including Bengaluru Urban, the following relaxations will given from June 14 till June 21:

> All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, but garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees.

> Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm. Parks will be allowed from 5 am to 10 am. Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm.

> Auto and taxis will be allowed with two passengers only.

> Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place.

> Weekend curfew from 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday will be in place.

Details awaited.