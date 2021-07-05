  1. Home
  Dakshina Kannada: Minister asks officials to make all arrangements for SSLC exams

Dakshina Kannada: Minister asks officials to make all arrangements for SSLC exams

July 5, 2021
July 5, 2021

Mangaluru, July 5: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed the officials concerned to complete all the arrangements for the SSLC examinations scheduled to be held between July 19 and 22.

Speaking to reporters, he said only 12 students would be allowed to write exams in one classroom owing to COVID situation. Last time, 18 students were permitted to sit in one room.

Stating that as many as 441 students from Kerala will also be appearing for the examination in the district, he added that all arrangements have to be made including transportation to avoid any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said all examination staff need to be inoculated and that parents who accompany their children from Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR test. Those students who have tested positive should be brought in ambulance and allowed to write exams in Covid Care Centre, he informed.

A total of 32,567 students will appear for the exams in the district in 179 centres this year.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 22: In another step towards unlocking, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary today announced that all shops in Dakahina Kannada can remain open till afternoon 2 pm from Wednesday June 23.

He said that the decision was taken following the direction of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to relax the lockdown guidelines after all MLAs in the district urged the same. 

“I met chief minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. He asked us to reduce the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district. He has also asked the chief secretary to allow all the shops from morning to afternoon 2 pm from tomorrow,” the minister said.

Admitting that the district administration is facing touch challenges, he said that people should stop unnecessarily wandering. “We should not violate the Covid-19 guidelines. All should take the vaccine,” he added. 

June 28, 2021
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Even though any election in Karnataka looks uncertain given the continued Covid-19 threat, the BJP has started preparations for zilla and taluk panchayat polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The state BJP executive committee meeting held here on Saturday decided to organise rallies of gram panchayat members at divisional level and conventions of presidents and vice-presidents at the state level.

While inaugurating the meeting virtually, chief minister BS Yediyurappa called upon party functionaries to start groundwork for the panchayat polls. These elections were due in June, but had to be postponed due to the severity of the second wave.

"Winning more seats in zilla and taluk panchayats will not only help the party strengthen its base at the grassroots level, but also prove to be an advantage in the 2023 assembly polls," Yediyurappa said. He also said bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments may be announced any time.

The CM claimed despite facing several hurdles, his government handled the Covid-19 situation effectively. "With the help of the Centre, we successfully managed the Covid-19 situation. Despite financial constraints, we have offered cash assistance to the poor and the working class. Nationally, the state is in the second position in vaccination drives. The party cadre must take this message to the masses," he said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who chaired the meeting, said Congress' failure to provide medical infrastructure in rural areas put hurdles for the BJP government in managing the second wave.

The meeting passed two resolutions: First, to condemn opposition Congress for criticising the government during the pandemic instead of joining hands and second, to urge the Centre to take suitable action with regard to atrocities allegedly being unleashed by the West Bengal government on BJP functionaries. BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi and state executive committee members attended the meeting virtually.

June 29, 2021
June 29,2021

saudi1.jpg

Udupi: Prabhakar Thonse, a 67-year-old man from Udupi living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was suffering from abdominal chronic disease, was sent back home with the help of Indian Social Forum Dammam team members through Vande Bharat repatriation flight.

He had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 40 years as a tailor in Dammam SECO area. His last visit to his family was 21 years ago in 2000 and had never returned to India thereafter. 

Indian Social Forum came to know about his plight when Social Democratic Party of India leaders requested to find the Indian who was seeking help through WhatsApp message claiming to be sick with no medical facility and no care taker around. Tracing through the viral message ISF Dammam team lead by Mohammad Ali Muloor and accompanied by Imran Kaatipalla and Ibrahim Krishnapura was able to locate Prabhakar on 10th June at his accommodation in a bad condition. Prabhakar was going through an abdomen chronic disease and lying in his bed with regular bleeding issues.

ISF team found that his Saudi Arabian resident ID (Iqama) was not renewed for past 4 years, no medical insurance covered, passport was missing, and however getting all these documentation done required lengthy procedure to be followed with Sponsor Company, Government offices and Indian Embassy. Prabhakar was immediately taken to local private hospital and was later shifted to King Fahad University hospital in Dammam by ISF welfare team where he had undergone colonoscopy, endoscopy, Biopsy and other treatment for more than 2 weeks. These test results seem to be chronic disease and hence doctors advised the team to send him to India for the further treatment. 

Meantime, ISF team started following up with Saudi Sponsors in order to make the exit VISA process at Ministry of Interior and contacted Indian Embassy for the issuance of Confirmation letter and Emergency certificate. With no time, Indian Embassy swung into action to issue the Emergency Certificate / Temporary passport to facilitate Prabhakr’s repatriation to India. With the regular follow ups with Saudi Sponsor, Ministry of Labor and other local authorities ISF team successfully completed the repatriation procedure. 

Indian Social Forum has requested local Mangaluru SDPI leaders to make arrangements for the further treatment at home town, as agreed he was received at the Bajpe International airport and later shifted in party ambulance to a local hospital whereas SDPI leaders assured his further treatment will be taken care of. 

Tremendous amount of work, dedicated and selfless team effort had been put in place by ISF’s welfare team for the past 2 weeks in order to complete the repatriation process. ISF appreciated Indian Embassy for the swift response in facilitating the documentation and thanked MASA president Sathish Bajal, ISF well-wisher Joy Fernandez and Dr. Mohammad Waseem Bhatkal Dammam Health Clinic for extending generous financial support in procuring flight ticket and other needs. This incident is a classic example for Indian community’s collective team work, by this attitude devastated and stranded NRIs in Saudi Arabia can be benefited hugely, ISF said in a press statement.

