Dakshina Kannada: Minister asks officials to make all arrangements for SSLC exams

Mangaluru, July 5: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed the officials concerned to complete all the arrangements for the SSLC examinations scheduled to be held between July 19 and 22.

Speaking to reporters, he said only 12 students would be allowed to write exams in one classroom owing to COVID situation. Last time, 18 students were permitted to sit in one room.

Stating that as many as 441 students from Kerala will also be appearing for the examination in the district, he added that all arrangements have to be made including transportation to avoid any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said all examination staff need to be inoculated and that parents who accompany their children from Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR test. Those students who have tested positive should be brought in ambulance and allowed to write exams in Covid Care Centre, he informed.

A total of 32,567 students will appear for the exams in the district in 179 centres this year.