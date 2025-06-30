  1. Home
  2. Duped via Instagram: Mangaluru man loses ₹44 lakh in investment scam

Duped via Instagram: Mangaluru man loses ₹44 lakh in investment scam

News Network
July 1, 2025

Mangaluru, July 1: A man from Mangaluru has lost a staggering ₹44 lakh in an online investment scam allegedly orchestrated via Instagram.

According to a complaint filed with the CEN Crime Police Station, the victim came across an Instagram account named ‘Humshafare’ in December last year, where he was contacted by an individual identifying himself as Mahesh Poonia. The accused later moved the conversation to WhatsApp and lured the complainant with promises of high-return investments.

Between January 15 and 17, the victim transferred a total of ₹44 lakh in multiple installments to several bank accounts provided by Poonia. Initially, he was able to withdraw a small amount, which helped build trust. However, when he requested the full amount back, the accused allegedly pressured him to invest even more, triggering suspicion.

It was only after consulting friends that the victim realised he had been defrauded. A formal case has now been registered, and investigations are underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2025

kalladkaflyover.jpg

Bantwal, June 26: In a significant development for commuters traveling along National Highway 75, both lanes of the 2.1-km-long Kalladka flyover have been opened to vehicular traffic as of Wednesday, June 25. The flyover, a crucial link in the ongoing BC Road–Addahole highway expansion, is expected to ease congestion and improve travel time between key destinations in Dakshina Kannada.

The move comes just weeks after the Bengaluru–Mangaluru side of the flyover was opened on June 2. At that time, only one lane was accessible, officially for vehicles moving from Mani to BC Road. However, due to mounting traffic demands, vehicles from both directions were using the same side, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

Now, with the central structure of the flyover nearing completion, two-way traffic is permitted. This marks a turning point in the region’s long-pending highway modernization project. However, officials have urged caution while using the flyover, as certain finishing works remain incomplete. The construction of dividers and retaining walls at the entry and exit points is still underway, and rainwater runoff issues persist in some areas due to unfinished drainage pipeline installations.

A Long Road to Progress

The BC Road–Addahole highway development project spans 64 kilometers and is being executed in two main packages:

1.    Periyashanthi to Addahole (15.13 km) – Approximately 95% complete, this stretch is moving slower due to a court stay order affecting a 400-meter segment. This portion passes through environmentally sensitive wildlife corridors and is being handled by S.M. Autade Private Limited at a cost of ₹400 crore.

2.    BC Road to Periyashanthi (48.48 km) – About 85% complete, this more extensive segment is under the supervision of KNR Constructions and was awarded at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore. This phase includes the Kalladka flyover, as well as elevated roads at Melkar, Panemangalore, Mani, Nekkilady, Uppinangady, and Subrahmanya Cross. The Nellyadi elevated road is still under construction.

The highway upgrade project was first launched in 2017, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) initially tasked with execution. After L&T withdrew, the project was split into the two aforementioned segments.

Improving Travel Conditions

Authorities, including Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, have been actively involved in fast-tracking the opening of critical infrastructure components due to the early arrival of the monsoon and resulting travel difficulties. The newly opened flyovers and underpasses aim to provide smoother travel for those navigating the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway corridor.

Capt. Chowta also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging issues at Thumbe, near BC Road. In response, the NHAI is constructing a pipe culvert to improve rainwater drainage in the area.

In addition to the Kalladka flyover, two-lane vehicular underpasses at Mani and Uppinangady have also been made operational. A one-way concrete road on Narahari Hill has further enhanced traffic flow in the region. However, sections between Perne Junction and the Uppinangady–Nellyadi stretch are still awaiting final touches, particularly the concrete work on service roads under the elevated corridors.

Looking Ahead

With about 70 spans, the Kalladka flyover is among the most technically significant components of the project. Its full opening is expected to dramatically reduce travel times and ease pressure on existing road infrastructure. Once all related works are completed, the BC Road–Addahole highway is set to become a safer, more efficient artery for both passenger and commercial traffic in coastal Karnataka.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2025

iqbalhusain.jpg

Bengaluru, July 1: As senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala prepares to meet Karnataka MLAs amid growing unrest within the party, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has claimed that over 100 legislators support a leadership change and back Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister.

Hussain, known to be a close ally of Shivakumar, warned that the Congress risks losing power in the 2028 Assembly elections if the top post is not handed over now. “More than 100 MLAs are in favour of a change. Many have been waiting for this moment. They want good governance and believe DK Shivakumar deserves the opportunity,” he said in a TV interview.

‘May Lose 2028’

“I will definitely raise the issue with Mr Surjewala,” Hussain added, referring to Monday's meeting. “If the change doesn’t happen now, Congress cannot retain power in 2028. This is in the party’s best interest.”

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently reiterated that the decision on the Chief Minister post lies with the party high command, Hussain said, “We respect the high command, but it’s our responsibility to speak the truth.”

DKS Camp Pushes for Rotation

The current discontent traces back to the 2023 Assembly elections, when the Congress registered a resounding victory. Shivakumar, then KPCC president, was widely credited for the win and was seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Eventually, he was persuaded to accept the roles of Deputy CM and state party chief.

While there were reports of a power-sharing or rotational CM deal between Shivakumar and incumbent Siddaramaiah, no official confirmation ever came from the party.

Top Brass Denies Change

Randeep Surjewala, who was rushed to Bengaluru by the party high command, dismissed speculation of a leadership change. He described his visit as a routine organisational exercise focused on governance and party development, calling any talk of a leadership shake-up “a figment of imagination.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, downplayed the buzz. Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as solid as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” Holding hands with the Deputy CM, he added, “We are on good terms. We don’t listen to what others say.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 17,2025

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking incident, a 10-month-old baby boy lost his life in Mangaluru after accidentally swallowing a used beedi (hand-rolled cigarette) allegedly discarded carelessly inside the house by his father.

The deceased infant has been identified as Anish Kumar, the only child of Lakshmidevi and her husband, who are originally from Bihar and currently residing in the city.

According to the police complaint filed by the grieving mother, the incident occurred while the baby was playing at home. The father, who works in wedding event decoration, was away at work when the child reportedly found and swallowed the leftover beedi.

Realizing something was wrong as the baby began to show signs of distress, Lakshmidevi immediately contacted her husband and rushed the child to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Anish could not be saved and was declared dead on Sunday.

Speaking to authorities, Lakshmidevi revealed that she had repeatedly warned her husband not to discard beedis inside the house, especially with a baby crawling around. Her pleas went unheeded — a mistake that proved fatal.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.

The incident has sparked anguish and anger in the local community, with many calling for greater awareness about child safety and accountability within homes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.