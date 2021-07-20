Flying peacock causes death of 24-year-old scooter rider in Udupi

Udupi, July 20: A 24-year-old youth lost his life after being hit by a flying peacock when he was riding a scooter at Ermal near Kaup in Udupi district yesterday.

Abdullah (24), a resident of Belapu village, was heading towards Padubidri on his scooter on NH-66 when the tragedy took place.

It is learnt that the peacock which was trying to cross the highway by flying, hit Abdullah’s head causing him to lose control over his vehicle.

The scooter crashed after hitting the road divider. Abdullah died on the spot. The peacock too died.

The mortal remains of Abdullah was handed over to the family after conducting the post mortem at Padubidri government hospital. A case in this connection was registered at Padubidri police station.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kaup have urged the authorities concerned to intervene to end the menace of peacocks that destroy crops in paddy fields and also fly over the highway.