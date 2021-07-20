  1. Home
  2. Flying peacock causes death of 24-year-old scooter rider in Udupi

Flying peacock causes death of 24-year-old scooter rider in Udupi

News Network
July 20, 2021

abdullah.jpg

Udupi, July 20: A 24-year-old youth lost his life after being hit by a flying peacock when he was riding a scooter at Ermal near Kaup in Udupi district yesterday. 

Abdullah (24), a resident of Belapu village, was heading towards Padubidri on his scooter on NH-66 when the tragedy took place. 

It is learnt that the peacock which was trying to cross the highway by flying, hit Abdullah’s head causing him to lose control over his vehicle. 

The scooter crashed after hitting the road divider. Abdullah died on the spot. The peacock too died.

The mortal remains of Abdullah was handed over to the family after conducting the post mortem at Padubidri government hospital. A case in this connection was registered at Padubidri police station.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kaup have urged the authorities concerned to intervene to end the menace of peacocks that destroy crops in paddy fields and also fly over the highway. 

News Network
July 18,2021

Mangaluru, July 18: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have made elaborate preparations for the smooth conduct of the SSLC examination to be held on July 19 and 22. 

Officials of the department of public instruction confirmed that arrangements have been made for the infected children to write the exam. 

According to data available with the department, 12 students who have tested positive for Covid-19, will be writing the exam in these two districts.

While nine among them are in Dakshina Kannada, three are in Udupi district. 

News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Karnataka has reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, the Health Department said on Thursday.

The day saw 3,188 people getting discharged thereby continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries till date is 28,10,121.

Out of the 1,977 new cases, 462 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 501 being discharged and 10 dead. The total number of active cases in the State is 32,383.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3) followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada recorded 224, Mysuru 197, Hassan 158, Udupi 110 and Chikkamagaluru 109. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases at 12,20,960 followed by Mysuru 1,70,559 and Tumakuru 1,16,680.

Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped with 1,192,664 and then came Mysuru with 1,65,832 and Tumakuru with 1,14,164. Cumulatively, 3,64,31,379 samples have been tested in the State so far. Of these, 1,38,274 were tested today.

News Network
July 9,2021

karkala.jpg

Udupi, July 9: A Congress worker from Karkala in Udupi who was allegedly subjected to atrocities by police after summoning him to the station over a Facebook post offending soldiers, has been admitted to the hospital.

The victim Radhakrishna who hails from Hirgana in Karkala had shared Facebook posts criticising the Union and state governments in his Facebook page while he was working for a private company in Bengaluru, it has been alleged.

But in August 2020 some miscreants by creating a fake Facebook ID in his name had made offensive posts against soldiers. Radhakrishna himself had lodged complaints in this regard at the Uttara Gangammana Gudi station of Bengaluru on 26-8-2020 and then again on 4-9-2020 as per the request of the cops.

Later, the police had secured his statements. Meanwhile, he had lost his job and had returned to Karkala. He had even suffered a heart attack following which he had undergone a surgery for implanting stent in April this year.

It is said he was summoned to the Karkala police station recently. Though he had visited the station twice, the station officer was not present. His family has alleged that he was all of a sudden attacked by a police officer Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla has alleged that Radhakrishna was assaulted at the behest of the BJP MLA and sought stern action against the guilty in this case.

In a tweet on Friday, former chief minister and leader of the opposition CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the incident and has demanded thorough probe to secure justice to the Congress worker.

