  1. Home
  2. Free Medical Camp Organized at Uchila Ibrahim Cultural Center

Free Medical Camp Organized at Uchila Ibrahim Cultural Center

Media Release
June 18, 2025

medcamp.jpg

Uchila, June 18: A comprehensive free medical camp and health check-up drive was successfully conducted under the joint auspices of Padubidri Government Health Center and Bada Gram Panchayat, Uchila (Udupi District) at the Uchila Ibrahim Cultural Center/Masjid. The initiative aimed at enhancing health awareness and early detection of medical issues among the rural population received an encouraging response from the local community.

During the camp, free screening for Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Sugar, Thyroid, and Hemoglobin levels was carried out. Individuals who tested positive for any concerning symptoms were promptly referred to further medical consultation and treatment, ensuring a continuum of care.

The primary objective of the camp was to raise awareness about preventive healthcare and encourage villagers to regularly monitor their health. In an age where non-communicable diseases are silently rising in rural regions, such outreach programs are vital to empower communities with timely health interventions.

The initiative was led by Panchayat members from the 2nd Bada Ward—Abdul Majeed, Abdul Razak, Leela, and Rumana—in collaboration with the Padubidri Health Center and the Bada Gram Panchayat-Uchila. Their active involvement and commitment played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of this community health initiative.

A large number of residents from Uchila and neighboring areas turned up and benefited from the free services offered by the dedicated medical team. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens of all age groups, reflecting a growing consciousness about health and wellness in the region.

The event was further supported and facilitated by prominent community members including:
•    Ibrahim Mahmood Yermal, President, Masjid Committee
•    Iftikar Yermal, Honorary President 
•    Ahmed Shabu, Committee Vice President 
•    Abdul Azeez Palimar, Committee General Secretary
•    Ibrahim Haji, Committee Treasurer
•    Mustaqeem-Masjid Imam 
•    Ali Umer-Masjid Committee Dawah Chief
•    Shekabba, Ex-Taluk Panchayat Member, Bada Uchila. 

Their wholehearted cooperation and logistical support ensured the smooth conduct of the program, making it accessible, impactful, and beneficial to a wider section of the rural populace.

Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri-NRI Social Worker & Pro-bono lawyer, who was present, appreciated this program saying that “such collaborative efforts between local governance, public health institutions, and community organizations serve as a model for inclusive and people-centric healthcare delivery in rural Karnataka; he also applauded the all-out efforts of all the individuals including the Panchayath Members & Masjid Steering Committee executives.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 5,2025

Bengaluru, June 5: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of ignoring the grief of stampede victims while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory with fanfare.

In a post on X, Ashoka termed the government "heartless" and criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for hosting a grand felicitation for the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha, just a day after a stampede claimed 11 lives.

Ashoka shared images from the event, showing Siddaramaiah placing a turban on Virat Kohli, and Shivakumar holding the IPL trophy RCB won after 18 years. "Those who celebrated yesterday by raising the trophy and taking selfies won’t visit the families of those who died," Ashoka alleged.

He further stated, “They had time to honour cricketers with garlands, but won’t lay even a handful of soil on the graves of the deceased. The lives of ordinary citizens hold no value for this government.”

Calling the incident shameful, Ashoka reiterated his demand for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that 11 people lost their lives and 56 were injured in the stampede. Of the injured, 46 have been discharged, while 10 remain hospitalized, though doctors have reported their condition as stable.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 15,2025

landslide.jpg

Mangaluru, June 15: Incessant rains continued to batter Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, triggering multiple landslides and causing widespread disruption to traffic and daily life across the district.

A significant landslide occurred adjacent to National Highway 169 at Kethikal in Thiruvail village near Vamanjoor, depositing a large volume of soil on the right side of the highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) promptly deployed teams to the site. Cleanup operations are currently underway, and precautionary traffic diversions have been put in place to maintain vehicular movement. Fortunately, no major damage or injuries were reported.

The Kethikal area has previously been identified as vulnerable, with similar incidents reported during last year’s monsoon. In response, the authorities had initiated soil-nailing measures and planned the construction of a gabion wall to stabilize the slope and prevent future landslides. Despite these efforts, the recurrence has raised fresh concerns about long-term solutions.

Meanwhile, another landslide affected the Jokatte–Padil section of the railway line, leading to slower train movement in the region as a precautionary measure.

In Kankanady's Naguri area, a minor landslide impacted residential zones, threatening at least 12 houses. Authorities evacuated the affected families to safer locations. Dramatic CCTV footage capturing the collapse of a massive compound wall at Suvarna Lane in Kankanady quickly went viral on social media, amplifying public concern.

Flash flooding was also reported in Pandeshwara’s Shivanagara 4th Cross, where residents struggled through knee-deep water, adding to the growing list of monsoon-related woes.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded alarming rainfall figures over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Sunday:

Pudu Gram Panchayat (Mangaluru taluk): 189.5 mm

Neerumarga: 180.5 mm

Meramajalu: 174 mm

Bala Gram Panchayat: 165.5 mm

Patrame: 162.5 mm

Amtadi: 159.5 mm

Badagabelluru: 150 mm

Officials are closely monitoring vulnerable areas, and emergency teams remain on alert as forecasts predict continued rainfall in the coming days.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2025

The Congress leadership has decided to conduct a re-enumeration of caste data in Karnataka, responding to concerns raised by socially, economically, and politically influential communities who claimed they were excluded from the previous caste survey conducted a decade ago. The Lingayats and Vokkaligas are among those contesting the findings of the earlier survey.

The decision was made during a high-level party meeting, which also addressed the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4.

The meeting, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, focused on the caste census as a major state issue.

Briefing the media afterward, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated:

"The caste census was discussed. While the Congress supports the Karnataka government's previous caste survey in principle, concerns have been raised by certain communities regarding how caste data was counted."

Venugopal emphasized that the existing caste data is outdated, prompting the Congress to recommend a fresh enumeration within 60 to 80 days.

This decision follows the Centre's recent announcement of the schedule for a national census with caste enumeration, adding significance to Karnataka’s move.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.