Free Medical Camp Organized at Uchila Ibrahim Cultural Center

Uchila, June 18: A comprehensive free medical camp and health check-up drive was successfully conducted under the joint auspices of Padubidri Government Health Center and Bada Gram Panchayat, Uchila (Udupi District) at the Uchila Ibrahim Cultural Center/Masjid. The initiative aimed at enhancing health awareness and early detection of medical issues among the rural population received an encouraging response from the local community.

During the camp, free screening for Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Sugar, Thyroid, and Hemoglobin levels was carried out. Individuals who tested positive for any concerning symptoms were promptly referred to further medical consultation and treatment, ensuring a continuum of care.

The primary objective of the camp was to raise awareness about preventive healthcare and encourage villagers to regularly monitor their health. In an age where non-communicable diseases are silently rising in rural regions, such outreach programs are vital to empower communities with timely health interventions.

The initiative was led by Panchayat members from the 2nd Bada Ward—Abdul Majeed, Abdul Razak, Leela, and Rumana—in collaboration with the Padubidri Health Center and the Bada Gram Panchayat-Uchila. Their active involvement and commitment played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of this community health initiative.

A large number of residents from Uchila and neighboring areas turned up and benefited from the free services offered by the dedicated medical team. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens of all age groups, reflecting a growing consciousness about health and wellness in the region.

The event was further supported and facilitated by prominent community members including:

• Ibrahim Mahmood Yermal, President, Masjid Committee

• Iftikar Yermal, Honorary President

• Ahmed Shabu, Committee Vice President

• Abdul Azeez Palimar, Committee General Secretary

• Ibrahim Haji, Committee Treasurer

• Mustaqeem-Masjid Imam

• Ali Umer-Masjid Committee Dawah Chief

• Shekabba, Ex-Taluk Panchayat Member, Bada Uchila.

Their wholehearted cooperation and logistical support ensured the smooth conduct of the program, making it accessible, impactful, and beneficial to a wider section of the rural populace.

Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri-NRI Social Worker & Pro-bono lawyer, who was present, appreciated this program saying that “such collaborative efforts between local governance, public health institutions, and community organizations serve as a model for inclusive and people-centric healthcare delivery in rural Karnataka; he also applauded the all-out efforts of all the individuals including the Panchayath Members & Masjid Steering Committee executives.