  1. Home
  2. HDK alleges BJP-Cong collusion to 'finish off' Dalit IPS officer

HDK alleges BJP-Cong collusion to 'finish off' Dalit IPS officer

News Network
May 11, 2022

Bengaluru, May 11: In yet another setback to the ruling BJP, the resignation by senior IPS officer P Ravindranath protesting his transfer, has taken a political turn.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress have come together to finish off an upright Dalit IPS officer.

The senior IPS officer had been transferred within 10 days of issuance of notice to a retired IPS officer, who is facing an allegation of submission of a fake caste certificate. "This episode clearly shows that the ruling BJP is working under whose instructions," he charged without taking the name of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Ravindranath had issued a notice to retired IPS officer Kempaiah, regarding allegations of submission of false caste certificate at the time of joining UPSC services. Kempaiah, worked as the advisor of the Home Department to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his tenure as the CM.

P. Ravindranath, known as an upright officer, working as the DGP of Karnataka Police Training Academy had submitted his resignation recently.

The move by the ruling BJP government to transfer him from the post at a crucial juncture of inquiry of Kempaiah led to suspicions.

Kumaraswamy further stated that there was an internal understanding between the ruling BJP and the Congress. This is a conspiracy to finish off an honest Dalit IPS officer, he charged.

Kumaraswamy while stressing that his resignation should not be accepted, stated that he had submitted resignation in the backdrop of the state government obstructing his duty and then transferring him.

"Ravindranath was trying to catch those who had submitted fake caste certificates and gotten into public service, committing a fraud to the government and society.

"What is the necessity for the BJP to support a retired IPS officer close to Opposition leader. Is it a sort of paying back for helping the BJP to attain power?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Kumaraswamy underlined that the development is a great threat to honest officers in the state.

The JD(S) has all along been making the allegation that Siddaramaiah helped the BJP to attain power by ensuring the collapse of JD(S) and the Congress coalition government in Karnataka. However, Siddaramaiah has vehemently denied this.

Ravindranath resigned Tuesday alleging harassment and caste vendetta. In his resignation letter, he wrote, "I am pained to observe the opacity shown by Karnataka Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar when I requested him to issue government order to set up protection cell as per rules of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules 1995.

"I am prematurely transferred without any public interest just to harass me since I have taken legal action against people involved in the fake caste certificate issue." 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 28,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Observing that hate speech incidents are increasing across the country, especially on social media, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai  today said that a committee would be formed as per the Supreme Court direction to curb hate speech and its order would be implemented through guidelines.

Communal or religious feelings are in the minds. India is a country with harmony and unity among religions. All should perform their duty to ensure the continuation of peace and harmony, he added.

Sudeep-Devagan spat

The CM stated that regional languages are supreme in their respective states, and all should understand and respect that.

In the wake of Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter reply to Bollywood star Ajay Devgan regarding the national language, Bommai said, "What Sudeep said is right. After the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis, mother tongue or regional language is important and supreme in states. All should understand and respect that."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 8,2022

Bengaluru, May 8: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money.

The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore. 

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. "Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything. He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him," Siddaramaiah alleged.

Speaking at an event, the former Chief Minister said this government has not been able to give even a single house for the needy in four years and questioned as to whether should such a government continue. 

"They (BJP government) should be ashamed...as Chief Minister for five years, I had constructed 15 lakh houses," he claimed. Congress leaders have been questioning Bommai, whether he became CM by giving money after Yatnal's recent claim of being approached by some people, offering the state Chief Minister's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.

Yatnal, a former Union minister, however, has not named anyone, but has only said there are such "fraud" companies. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for indulging in large-scale violence in Hubballi.

Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C T Ravi took exception to it and stated that the Congress's role repeatedly comes into the open on such occasions. "After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families," he said. The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates, he added.

Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. "He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.

"Congress wants to cause communal clashes to strengthen its vote bank. There were rumours of Congress supporting the hijab controversy from behind. They stood for the hijab and extended legal help. The advocates who argued for hijab charge Rs 50 lakh and they were in close touch with the Congress party. If we observe these developments, the role of the Congress is clear in the hijab crisis and the series of incidents of communal violence in the state," he claimed.

Khan stated that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish the guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramzan. "Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood. Those who are guilty let them be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons. Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.