  2. Heavy rain lashes Dakshina Kannada as cyclone Tauktae forms over the Arabian Sea

News Network
May 15, 2021

Mangaluru, May 15: With Cyclone Tauktae forming over the Arabian Sea, rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada since late last night.

The storm water drains are full in several parts of the city. The Indian Coast Guard personnel have already warned fishermen not to venture into sea fishing. 

All the boats that went for deep-sea fishing have returned to the shore and several fishermen have shifted their traditional boats anchored in the shore to safer locations.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain between 65 mm to 115 mm to lash the region.

On the other hand, sea erosion has intensified in Ullal, Subhashnagara areas. Officials have called upon the people residing on the shores to remain cautious.

The clouds were so dark that the drivers were forced to switch on the headlights while driving vehicles on the roads. People were seen purchasing essentials while holding umbrellas in the markets in Mangaluru city. 

News Network
May 6,2021

Mangaluru, May 6: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge of Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed officials to form medical teams to take care of Covid patients in home isolation as over 85.70 per cent of covid patients in the district are in home isolation.

Presiding over a meeting of experts here on Thursday in the backdrop of the rising Covid cases in Mangaluru, he said of the 8,414 active cases in the district, 1,204 are being treated in hospitals while the rest 7,210 patients are in home isolation.

The Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to form 78 teams comprising even doctors so that those in home isolation can get good treatment. He also said special care should be given to Covid patients over 45 years of age.

The Minister said any complaints regarding private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for Covid treatment can be lodged at the office of the District Health Officer so that strict action could be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra who also spoke, said some religious organisations and private institutions are coming forward to open Covid care centres. The officials should first inspect if the places have all facilities before permitting the centres.

News Network
May 7,2021

Bengaluru, May 7: Karnataka's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

Karnataka on Friday reported highest single-day death toll of 592 and 28,623 recoveries, and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The state's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

As per the state's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.

Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada reported as many as 1633 cases while Udupi reported 976 cases in 24 hours. 

As the cases continue to spike up in the state, the Karnataka government has announced a two-week lockdown from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 25 May.

The state government has allowed the movement of essential goods and services. Shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm, the government said.

News Network
May 14,2021

Bengaluru, May 14: Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases of Covid-19 and 373 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 21,30,267 and the toll to 21,085, the Health Department said on Friday.

The day also saw 35,879 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 14,316 new cases.

As of May 14 evening, cumulatively 21,30,267 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,085 deaths and 15,10,557 discharges, a department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,98,605.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.86 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.89 per cent.

Among the 373 deaths reported today, 121 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (26), Kalaburagi (21), Hassan (20), Tumakuru (19), Uttara Kannada (15), Bagalkote (14), Mandya and Ramangara (13), followed by others.

Tumakuru district accounted for 2,668 new cases, Ballari 2,421, Mysuru 2,340, Belagavi 1,592, Mandya 1,385, Dakshina Kananda 1,215, Udupi 1,219 followed by others. 
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,29,312, followed by Mysuru 1,07,827 and Tumakuru 77,039.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,59,203, followed by Mysuru 91,715 and Tumakuru 50,552.

A total of over 2,76,48,133 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,27,105 were tested on Friday alone.

