Kadri–Mallikatte market finally opens after 6-year wait; shops shifted from temporary market

Bengaluru: In a heartfelt appeal to the state government, the Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka (GRA), led by former NRI Sayed Shahul Hameed, met with Ms. Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairperson of the Karnataka State NRI Forum, to address the mounting challenges faced by Gulf returnees. The meeting took place at her office in Vikas Soudha, where several returnees shared their struggles after spending decades working in the Gulf region.

The Association painted a grim picture of the financial, social, health-related, and educational hardships that returning expatriates are grappling with daily. Despite years of hard-earned income abroad, many find themselves back home in Karnataka without jobs, proper healthcare, or any support system to help them reintegrate into society.

“These are individuals who have contributed to the economy through remittances and built a life of dignity for their families. But on returning home, they are left in the lurch,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates. “They need urgent intervention—not just promises.”

India’s financial growth over the decades has been significantly bolstered by NRI remittances, with contributions from Gulf-based NRIs playing a central role. Their remittances were once considered the backbone of the country’s economic structure. Yet, in stark contrast, when these same individuals return to their homeland after years of service abroad, they find no dedicated government scheme or support mechanism in place to assist them with even their basic financial needs.

The meeting underlined that economic instability is one of the most pressing concerns. Returnees often lack the skills needed for local job markets or face age-related barriers, leaving them unemployed or underemployed. The absence of state-supported rehabilitation programs has forced many families into distress, struggling to meet even the basic necessities.

Adding to their woes are social reintegration problems and healthcare issues. Many returnees suffer from chronic illnesses accumulated over years of labor-intensive jobs abroad, yet they remain uninsured and underserved in Karnataka’s healthcare system.

In response, the Gulf Retirees Association has been running health camps, awareness programs, and counselling sessions, but they stress that community efforts alone are not enough. The state government must set up systematic support structures.

As a constructive step, the delegation submitted a formal memorandum to L.K. Atheeq, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, urging immediate policy action and the creation of a comprehensive welfare program for Gulf returnees.

The Association also urged the Karnataka government to take inspiration from the state of Kerala, which has implemented a model support program through NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs). Kerala’s initiative—NDPREM (NORKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants)—has set a benchmark by offering financial aid, skill development, health services, and entrepreneurial support to returning NRIs.

“It’s high time Karnataka emulated Kerala’s vision and empathy. Our returnees are our citizens—neglecting them is not just a policy failure; it’s a humanitarian one,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates.

The Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka has been working under the presidentship of Haji Hamza Mithur for the past two years. The Association’s office is located at Kankanady Kunnil Complex, and it continues to support the rehabilitation and well-being of Gulf returnees.

Details of GRA Delegates Present at the Meeting:

• SAYED SHAHUL HAMEED – Vice President

• MOHAMMED HUSSAIN ARAKI – Vice President

• YOUSUF ARALDAKA – Joint Secretary

• IBRAHIM UPPINANGADI – Joint Secretary

• BAVA ABDUL QADIR – Treasurer

The time to act is now. The voices of these returnees echo into a deeper truth—that those who once carried the weight of the country’s economic hopes must not be forgotten when they return home.

