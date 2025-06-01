  1. Home
  2. Kadri–Mallikatte market finally opens after 6-year wait; shops shifted from temporary market

June 2, 2025

Mangaluru, June 2: Several shops were relocated on Monday to the newly constructed Kadri–Mallikatte Market, marking a major step in operationalizing the long-awaited facility. These shops were earlier operating from the temporary market, which will now be demolished.

The foundation stone for the new market was laid in 2018, and the work order was issued on March 5, 2019. 

After a six-year wait, the ₹10.75 crore project has finally opened to the public. 

Despite the completion of construction, the market building had remained unused for the past year due to technical delays.

The modern market complex consists of:

•    Lower basement: 1,090.23 sq.m

•    Upper basement: 924.29 sq.m

•    Lower ground floor: 957.17 sq.m

•    Upper ground floor: 989.54 sq.m

•    First floor: 986.77 sq.m

•    Second floor: 986.82 sq.m

•    Third floor: 987.23 sq.m

The basements are designated for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Shops are located on the lower and upper ground floors, while the first, second, and third floors are slated to be allotted to offices.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 29,2025

Bantwal: What was meant to be a new beginning for Abdul Rahman has now become a memory soaked in grief. Just days away from completing the modest home he had poured his life savings into, the 34-year-old dreamer and father of two was brutally murdered in cold blood.

His dream of moving his young family into their nearly-complete house now lies unfinished—its silence echoing a loss too deep for words.

Rahman had been toiling for years to build a better life. “He was so close to finishing the new house,” said a neighbour. “He often stood outside it with a smile, imagining the day they'd finally move in. That day will never come.”

His aging father, Abdul Khader, is inconsolable. “My son never hurt anyone. If they had a grudge, they could have just slapped him. But they killed him. Why didn’t they kill me instead?” he wept.

“I saw him drive by our house around 3 pm. He had returned from morning work. I didn’t know that would be the last time I’d see him alive. We’re sick. He brought us medicines. Who will now?” he asked, his voice trembling.

Rahman leaves behind two tiny children—one just 3 years old, the other only 1 year and 8 months—and a wife who now must carry a mountain of pain with no shoulders beside her.

Locals affirmed that Rahman had no enemies, no criminal record, and never even visited a police station. His murder has sparked suspicions of a calculated, communal motive—especially in the wake of recent killings in Dakshina Kannada.

Abdul Rasheed Hanifi, Vice President of SKSSF Mangaluru Zone, demanded that the investigation be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“This is not an isolated incident. We want the NIA to investigate. ₹1 crore compensation and a government job for the family are basic expectations. The home minister must meet the family,” he said.

“Compensation doesn’t heal, but the family needs support. This is not just justice—it’s survival,” he added.

As the walls of Rahman’s unfinished home stand mute, one thing is certain: Another innocent life has been lost. Another family shattered. And yet, no answers.

May 26,2025

Bengaluru: In a heartfelt appeal to the state government, the Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka (GRA), led by former NRI Sayed Shahul Hameed, met with Ms. Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairperson of the Karnataka State NRI Forum, to address the mounting challenges faced by Gulf returnees. The meeting took place at her office in Vikas Soudha, where several returnees shared their struggles after spending decades working in the Gulf region.

The Association painted a grim picture of the financial, social, health-related, and educational hardships that returning expatriates are grappling with daily. Despite years of hard-earned income abroad, many find themselves back home in Karnataka without jobs, proper healthcare, or any support system to help them reintegrate into society.

“These are individuals who have contributed to the economy through remittances and built a life of dignity for their families. But on returning home, they are left in the lurch,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates. “They need urgent intervention—not just promises.”

India’s financial growth over the decades has been significantly bolstered by NRI remittances, with contributions from Gulf-based NRIs playing a central role. Their remittances were once considered the backbone of the country’s economic structure. Yet, in stark contrast, when these same individuals return to their homeland after years of service abroad, they find no dedicated government scheme or support mechanism in place to assist them with even their basic financial needs.

The meeting underlined that economic instability is one of the most pressing concerns. Returnees often lack the skills needed for local job markets or face age-related barriers, leaving them unemployed or underemployed. The absence of state-supported rehabilitation programs has forced many families into distress, struggling to meet even the basic necessities.

Adding to their woes are social reintegration problems and healthcare issues. Many returnees suffer from chronic illnesses accumulated over years of labor-intensive jobs abroad, yet they remain uninsured and underserved in Karnataka’s healthcare system.

In response, the Gulf Retirees Association has been running health camps, awareness programs, and counselling sessions, but they stress that community efforts alone are not enough. The state government must set up systematic support structures.

As a constructive step, the delegation submitted a formal memorandum to L.K. Atheeq, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, urging immediate policy action and the creation of a comprehensive welfare program for Gulf returnees.

The Association also urged the Karnataka government to take inspiration from the state of Kerala, which has implemented a model support program through NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs). Kerala’s initiative—NDPREM (NORKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants)—has set a benchmark by offering financial aid, skill development, health services, and entrepreneurial support to returning NRIs.

“It’s high time Karnataka emulated Kerala’s vision and empathy. Our returnees are our citizens—neglecting them is not just a policy failure; it’s a humanitarian one,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates.

The Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka has been working under the presidentship of Haji Hamza Mithur for the past two years. The Association’s office is located at Kankanady Kunnil Complex, and it continues to support the rehabilitation and well-being of Gulf returnees.

Details of GRA Delegates Present at the Meeting:

•    SAYED SHAHUL HAMEED – Vice President
•    MOHAMMED HUSSAIN ARAKI – Vice President
•    YOUSUF ARALDAKA – Joint Secretary
•    IBRAHIM UPPINANGADI – Joint Secretary
•    BAVA ABDUL QADIR – Treasurer

The time to act is now. The voices of these returnees echo into a deeper truth—that those who once carried the weight of the country’s economic hopes must not be forgotten when they return home.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Mangaluru, May 31: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has voiced deep concern over the rising communal provocations and said that a stronger legal framework is urgently needed to tackle hate speech and inflammatory posts on social media. "There is no longer any fear of the law," he warned, indicating how the ease of bail in such cases has emboldened offenders.

Speaking to the media after a public grievance meeting at the Circuit House on Saturday, the minister responded to a question regarding the recent rise in communal tensions and targeted killings in the district.

“Those involved in hate crimes—whether assaults, murders, or riots—are often linked to illegal activities as well,” Gundu Rao said. “But the problem is, they easily get bail, and this has eroded the fear of the law. That’s why we need stricter laws, which we plan to introduce in the upcoming legislative session.”

He added that senior leaders themselves have been making divisive speeches. “Even MLAs like Yatnal have delivered provocative remarks. FIRs may be filed, but they walk free within hours. On social media, those sharing communally charged posts often do so under the protection of organizations or political backing.”

To counter this growing threat, the minister said a special task force has already been formed for the coastal districts to crack down on communal violence and unlawful activities. “We are determined to put an end to such lawlessness,” he asserted.

When asked about banning certain organizations involved in hate campaigns, the minister clarified that the state government does not have the authority to impose such bans. “We can only send proposals to the central government,” he said.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandari, and local leaders like Kanachur Monu, Padmaraj, and Muhammad Monu were also present during the meeting.

