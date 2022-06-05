  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt set to implement NEP for pre-primary kids this academic year

News Network
June 6, 2022

Bengaluru, June 6: The government of Karnataka is all set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) for the pre-primary level in the current academic year. 

The state government has submitted 26 position papers to the union education ministry about implementing NEP in school education. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh made this announcement, while addressing a World Environment Day programme organised by Housing Minister V Somanna in his constituency on Sunday.

“We will be implementing it in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will be implemented at anganwadis across the state,” said Nagesh. 

The NEP will be extended to primary and secondary education in the next phase.

“The union education ministry has appreciated our efforts to implement NEP,” he added. 

Officials from the department said anganwadis are run by the department of women and child welfare, while the department of primary and secondary education will frame the curriculum as per NEP. 

“Anganwadi teachers will be provided training under NEP,” said an official. 

Karnataka is the first state to implement the NEP at the higher education level and the first batch of NEP students in undergraduate courses took their semester examinations recently. 

Nagesh said that the government has taken up the construction of 7,000 classrooms at government schools across the state and was also repairing dilapidated buildings on a priority basis. 

He promised that there will be no shortage of teachers in government schools this year as the government has hired guest teachers.

“The recruitment of 15,000 teachers is underway. Key answers for the entrance exam held recently have been published,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 5,2022

Mangaluru, June 5: An electric scooter caught fire at Bondel, a residential locality in the city of Mangaluru today causing panic in the area.

The ‘Komaki’ electric scooter owned by one Jayaram was being charged when the incident took place. The vehicle was completely burnt in the mishap. 

The scooter owner was not on the spot. The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the sound of the blast. When they rushed to the spot, the scooter had almost reduced into ashes. 

They immediately removed other vehicles parked there and averted further tragedy and doused the fire. Fire and Emergency Services officials also visited the spot.

Jayaram had reportedly purchased the new scooter a few months ago, and as usual, he had put it for charging. 

News Network
May 30,2022

Mangaluru, May 30: Two persons from Mysuru swept away by a powerful tide while swimming at Panambur beach in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Diwakar Aradhya (40) and Ningappa (65) from Jayanagar, Mysuru.

Four persons, including the deceased, had arrived from Mysuru on May 27 to take part in the jackfruit mela in the city. 

After taking part in the mela that was held on May 28 and 29, they visited Panambur beach at around 7am on May 30.

While swimming, they were probably caught in the rip current and drowned, police said. A case has been registered at the Panambur Police station.

News Network
June 4,2022

Mangaluru, June 4: The police have arrested a woman and seized ornaments worth Rs 3.08 lakh, that she had stolen from a devotee at Southadka Sri Ganapathi Temple in Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district in April.

The arrested accused is Bheemavva alias Nagamma,63, a resident Kushtagi Chawl of Gadag-Betageri of Gadag district. 

SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the accused was involved in several theft cases reported at various temples in Murudeshwara, Bhatkal, Subrahmanya and other places.

