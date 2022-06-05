Karnataka govt set to implement NEP for pre-primary kids this academic year

Bengaluru, June 6: The government of Karnataka is all set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) for the pre-primary level in the current academic year.

The state government has submitted 26 position papers to the union education ministry about implementing NEP in school education.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh made this announcement, while addressing a World Environment Day programme organised by Housing Minister V Somanna in his constituency on Sunday.

“We will be implementing it in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will be implemented at anganwadis across the state,” said Nagesh.

The NEP will be extended to primary and secondary education in the next phase.

“The union education ministry has appreciated our efforts to implement NEP,” he added.

Officials from the department said anganwadis are run by the department of women and child welfare, while the department of primary and secondary education will frame the curriculum as per NEP.

“Anganwadi teachers will be provided training under NEP,” said an official.

Karnataka is the first state to implement the NEP at the higher education level and the first batch of NEP students in undergraduate courses took their semester examinations recently.

Nagesh said that the government has taken up the construction of 7,000 classrooms at government schools across the state and was also repairing dilapidated buildings on a priority basis.

He promised that there will be no shortage of teachers in government schools this year as the government has hired guest teachers.

“The recruitment of 15,000 teachers is underway. Key answers for the entrance exam held recently have been published,” he said.