Karnataka: Members of 4 families including BJP MLA’s mother return to Hinduism from Christianity

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Four families from Karnataka's Chitradurga district, including the mother of BJP legislator Goolihatti Shekhar, have reverted to Hinduism after living as Christians.

"Individuals of four families, including my mother have made 'ghar wapasi' after living as Christians. They have finally rectified their mistake," Shekhar told reporters near Chitradurga.

He said the families who returned to Hinduism on Monday offered prayers at a temple and expressed happiness at their decision to revert to Hinduism.

These families, Shekhar said, were tricked into conversion and he had to work hard to bring them back to their original faith.

Raising the issue in the Monsoon Session of the state assembly, Shekhar had claimed that more than 20,000 people including his mother converted to Christianity.

Calling conversion "a national problem and a conspiracy to divide people", he had also pressed for a stringent bill to curb conversion.

In his reply, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the government was seriously considering a law to ban forced religious conversions in the state.

BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already enforced anti-conversion laws to check conversion by force or allurement.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also had raised concerns on the issue and pushed for introducing Uttar Pradesh-like law.

He had sought details of organisations that were slapping false charges against those who raised their voices against conversion.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on October 1 had opposed forcible religious conversion, but had added that those who wanted to convert on their own should not be stopped.