  Karnataka: Members of 4 families including BJP MLA's mother return to Hinduism from Christianity

News Network
October 11, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Four families from Karnataka's Chitradurga district, including the mother of BJP legislator Goolihatti Shekhar, have reverted to Hinduism after living as Christians.

"Individuals of four families, including my mother have made 'ghar wapasi' after living as Christians. They have finally rectified their mistake," Shekhar told reporters near Chitradurga.

He said the families who returned to Hinduism on Monday offered prayers at a temple and expressed happiness at their decision to revert to Hinduism.

These families, Shekhar said, were tricked into conversion and he had to work hard to bring them back to their original faith.

Raising the issue in the Monsoon Session of the state assembly, Shekhar had claimed that more than 20,000 people including his mother converted to Christianity.

Calling conversion "a national problem and a conspiracy to divide people", he had also pressed for a stringent bill to curb conversion.

In his reply, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the government was seriously considering a law to ban forced religious conversions in the state.

BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already enforced anti-conversion laws to check conversion by force or allurement.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also had raised concerns on the issue and pushed for introducing Uttar Pradesh-like law.

He had sought details of organisations that were slapping false charges against those who raised their voices against conversion.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on October 1 had opposed forcible religious conversion, but had added that those who wanted to convert on their own should not be stopped.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 4,2021

Kasaragod, Oct 4: A youth went on stabbing spree following a brawl amid cockfight at Bambrana near Kumble in Kasaragod district last night. 

At least six persons suffered injuries in the unexpected knife attack. The condition of three among them is said to be critical. 

The injured have been identified as Kiran (29), Gururaj (23), Naveen (22), Dheeraj (21), Praveen (21), and Charan (23), all residents of nearby villages. Three of them have suffered critical injuries.

It is learnt that a brawl erupted at the spot of cockfight culminated in the violent attack.

A case has been registered at Kumble police station. Investigations are underway.

News Network
October 7,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 7: BJP leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar today said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy have a misconception that they would get Muslim votes if they blame RSS.

"They have suddenly developed a 'love' towards the RSS. They are criticising the RSS as part of their appeasement politics. Even senior leaders like H D Deve Gowda had earlier appreciated the RSS. Several Muslims also appreciate the RSS. Criticism by Sidaramaiah and Kumaraswamy will not have any impact and the RSS would grow stronger," Shettar said.

RSS is working to protect the Indian culture. We have no embarrassment to say that it is our original organisation, and it guides us, he noted.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah's remarks about JD(S) fielding minority community candidates in Assembly by-elections, Shettar said, "It shows that the Congress has lost the faith in getting minority community votes, and it lacks the strength."

It is left to respective political parties to select their candidates. How can Siddaramaiah dictate other parties in this issue? he asked.

News Network
September 28,2021

sanghattac,.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 28: A few college students who were travelling in together in a vehicle were reportedly attacked by the miscreants belonging to Sangh Praivar near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city. 

The police swung into action after a video clip showing the attack went viral on social media.

The video clip shows a crowd having mobbed a car and deriding some people with obscene words is visible.

A case has been registered in Suratkal police station. 

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, said city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Wellwisher
 - 
Wednesday, 29 Sep 2021

Finish the culprits. Mangalore dies not require such sanghi activities.

Ahmed A.K.
 - 
Tuesday, 28 Sep 2021

ivarige eiga thinnalikke kudiyalikke hanavilla - adu karana hoguva baruva vahanagalannu nillisi upadravisi avarinda enadaru peenkisalikke siguttada noduvudu

