  Karnataka not yet considering reopening classes 1 to 5

News Network
September 4, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday that his government had no plans to restart physical classes for grades 1-5 for now.

“We still haven’t considered that,” he said. “Based on how classes 6-8 go, we will decide.”

Last week, the government decided to resume physical classes for grades 6-8 from September 6.

Bommai also said that the government would reissue guidelines for public gatherings and large-scale meetings following recent instances of Covid-19 protocol being violated, especially during the recent BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

“We are seriously examining this...there have been a few incidents. We will reissue guidelines for public gatherings,” he said.

As per the existing Covid-19 guidelines, large-scale gatherings and political rallies are prohibited.

August 31,2021
August 31,2021

kulal.jpg

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.

The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.

Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.

Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.

Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.

On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway. 

After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital. 

August 31,2021
August 31,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 31: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that he is in favour of allowing ganeshotsav in public in spite of the covid-19 threats. 

"This is my personal opinion, and the government would take a suitable decision on this issue shortly,” said Kateel, who is also the MP of Dakshina Kannada. 

“Along with following the tradition, protecting lives by checking the spread of covid-19 is also important. The government is collecting the opinion of experts in this regard," he added.

Darshan at temples is already allowed, but Ganeshotsav celebrations in public have several aspects. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to take a decision on public Ganeshotsav within a couple of days.

August 22,2021
August 22,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making an all-out effort to come out of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa's shadow, he faces his first litmus test in the upcoming local body elections, amidst noises of disgruntlement brewing up in the state's political cauldron.

As many as 58 wards in Belagavi, 55 wards in Kalaburgi, and 82 wards of Hubballi-Dharwad corporations are going for elections on September 3.

Importantly, these elections will not see Yediyurappa vigorously leading them due to his health condition, and hence the organisational skills of Bommai will be put to test.

So far, he has been working on the mantra of providing good governance by visiting the border areas, adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra, and holding review meetings to expedite development works and check the spread of Covid in the state.

The victory of the BJP in the upcoming local bodies' elections will depend on the support of top local leaders. Without their support, Bommai would have to put in a big effort to post victories.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, Bommai needs the support of former deputy chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Arvind Bellad, who are not his council ministers. While Shettar had opted out of the race for a ministerial post, Bellad had made efforts to get an entry into the cabinet.

In Belagavi, the chief minister needs the support of Jarkiholi brothers, who have been spearheading the group of disgruntled MLAs who have been omitted from being inducted into the cabinet.

For the first time, neither Ramesh Jarkiholi and Bhalachandra Jarkiholi (Both BJP), nor Satish Jarkiholi (Congress) are in the ministry.

Otherwise, one of the Jarkiholi brothers was a minister in any cabinet led by any chief minister belonging to any party. Therefore, they are desperate to make it to the ministry. Ramesh Jarkiholi has been frequently visiting Delhi to use his connection with a central BJP leader.

More than anyone else Yediyurappa and his supporters are keeping a close watch on the moves made by Bommai and the chief minister is aware of it.

The chief minister is also aware of the past when he did not follow suit and join Yediyurappa's KJP. The Lingayat strongman had quit BJP after he was asked to step down from the chief minister's post over corruption charges against him.

He is also aware of the way in which Yediyurappa had dismantled DV Sadananda Gowda from the post of the chief minister a year later after he had been allowed to succeed him.

Amidst this, one thing certain for Bommai is the support of the central leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda. Therefore, it will not be easy for any party leader including Yediyurappa to dismantle Bommai.

The elections were pending as the matter of delimitation and ward-wise reservation was before the Court.

On August 16, notification will be issued and the process of filing of nomination will start. The voting date is fixed for September 3.

The votes will be counted on September 6. The last date for submissions of nominations is on August 23.

Comments

