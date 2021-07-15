  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 1,977 new covid cases, 48 deaths

News Network
July 15, 2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Karnataka has reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, the Health Department said on Thursday.

The day saw 3,188 people getting discharged thereby continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries till date is 28,10,121.

Out of the 1,977 new cases, 462 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 501 being discharged and 10 dead. The total number of active cases in the State is 32,383.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3) followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada recorded 224, Mysuru 197, Hassan 158, Udupi 110 and Chikkamagaluru 109. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases at 12,20,960 followed by Mysuru 1,70,559 and Tumakuru 1,16,680.

Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped with 1,192,664 and then came Mysuru with 1,65,832 and Tumakuru with 1,14,164. Cumulatively, 3,64,31,379 samples have been tested in the State so far. Of these, 1,38,274 were tested today.

News Network
July 6,2021

Mangaluru, July 6: A north Indian youth, who was attempting to climb the perimeter wall of Bajpe Airport in Mangaluru, was nabbed by the CISF personnel on patrol duty. 

The 21-year-old was later handed over to jurisdictional Bajpe police station.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport confirmed that an intruder had attempted to scale the perimeter wall on Monday night at about 10.40 pm.

The youth identified himself as Rakesh of Murshidabad in West Bengal during the preliminary interrogation by Bajpe police. Rakesh claimed that he was working as a cleaner and the truck driver had abandoned him near Bajpe old airport. 

Not knowing what to do next, he had attempted to scale the wall and did not realise it was the perimeter of Mangalore Bajpe Airport.

Bajpe police based on the complaint from CISF Inspector Pramod Kumar registered a case under Section 448 of IPC and 3a(b) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. The accused was presented to the court on Tuesday.

News Network
July 6,2021

Bengaluru, July 6: Karnataka has reported as many as 3,104 fresh cases of the covid-19 cases in the state, taking the total number of people infected from the disease so far to 28,59,595 on Tuesday.

According to official sources, while as many as 4992 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely recovered from the disease, there are 40016 active cases across the state.

The sources also informed that in the last 24-hours as many as 92 covid-19 patients had succumbed to the killer disease, taking the total number of fatalities reported so far in the state to 35526.

The sources said that as many as 116912 covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24-hours and the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.65 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.96 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 216 cases and 13 deaths. Udupi reported 114 cases and 1 death. 

News Network
July 13,2021

Mangaluru, July 13: Dakshina Kannada district administration has served show-cause notices to a few private hospitals following complaints of overcharging for treating Covid-19 patients.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V confirmed this during the quarterly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) chaired by District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda alleged that a few private hospitals had charged more than the fee prescribed by state government for treating the patients. As a result, the patients’ families are in distress, he added.

The DC, in his reply, said that eight medical colleges and 60 private hospitals had treated Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

The district administration had appointed nodal officers and Arogya Mitras to help the patients. A district-level redressal committee had voluntarily visited 17 private hospitals and had verified bills of 2,802 cases. 

Overcharging for treatment was found in 66 cases and show-cause notices have been served to such hospitals. The issue will be probed and excess charges collected will be refunded, Rajendra added.  

