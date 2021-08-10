  1. Home
  2. Karnataka sees 1,338 new covid cases, 31 deaths including 8 from DK

News Network
August 10, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Karnataka has reported 1,338 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and death toll to 36,848, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 1,947 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,61,499.

Out of 1,338 new cases reported on Tuesday, 315 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 492 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 22,676.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.05 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.31 per cent.

Out of 31 deaths reported on Tuesday, 8 were from Dakshina Kannada followed by Uttara Kannada (4), Bengaluru Urban and Hassan (3), Kolar and Mysuru (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 378, followed by Bengaluru Urban (315), Chikkamagaluru (93), Udupi (92) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,097, followed by Mysuru 1,74,081 and Tumakuru 1,18,343.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,06,980, followed by Mysuru 1,70,545 and Tumakuru 1,16,415.

Cumulatively, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada has banned the entry of devotees in three prominent temples of the district during weekends in the wake of fresh spike in covid-19 cases in the region. 

The three places of worship are Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala.

Besides, these temples will be open for devotees only from 7 am to 7 pm during the weekdays from August 5 to 15. 

A large number of devotees from outside the district and state visit these temples during weekends.

There is a threat of spread of covid-19, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. During the weekdays, the devotees can only have darshan of the deities in the temple. Sevas will not be held. Theerthaprasada and meals will not be served to the devotees, said the DC.

During the weekends, none will be allowed to stay in the lodges of the temples. Only priests can perform the puja during the weekends without devotees. Those who wish to stay in the lodges near the temples during weekdays, then they will have to produce RTPCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours mandatorily, said the DC.

All the rooms in the lodges should be sanitised and wearing masks is mandatory. During the weekdays, the devotees should wear mask and maintain social distance while visiting temples, added the DC.

News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: As many as 51 interstate passengers who arrived at Mangalore Central Railway Station and Mangalore Railway junction on Monday night were shifted to Town hall as none of the passengers had an RT-PCR negative report. 

Most of the passengers were from Kerala and the remaining were from Maharashtra.

Police sources said that the passengers had been shifted to Town Hall which was transformed into a temporary quarantine centre.

DCP Hariram Shankar said the RT-PCR swabs of all passengers have been collected and results were awaited. Women were allowed to go to their homes and quarantine themselves till they received the result. But men were kept at the temporary quarantine centre cum Town hall.

"Only those whose results are negative will be allowed to go and those tested positive will be moved to Covid Care Centers (CCC).

Passengers alighting at Mangalore railway stations in the coming days also will have to face a similar procedure.

Police have been allegedly detaining even medical personnel at the temporary quarantine centre. 

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said cabinet expansion can take place most likely on Wednesday if the list is finalised in a meeting with the BJP central leadership later during the day. 

The chief minister, who reached the national capital late on Sunday night, said the cabinet exercise will be done in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team.

His meeting with BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled in the evening. 

"The list may get finalised either today or tomorrow. If it gets finalised tonight, the cabinet expansion can take place on Wednesday," Bommai told reporters before leaving for Parliament to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

A comprehensive discussion will be held with the BJP chief in the evening about the cabinet formation, including whether it should be done in several stages or one go, he said.

Even balancing of regional and social representation will be kept in mind while deciding names, he added.

"Based on these factors, the numbers and names will be decided. Even how many deputy CMs should be made will also be decided in the meeting," Bommai said.

The chief minister further said that in the current political situation efforts will be made to take every one together. 

"We are hopeful that cabinet making will be fruitful. Not only fruitful, it should serve the purpose of serving the people of the state," he said.

The CM also said some aspirants have met met him here and held discussions. "They also know not everyone can become ministers," he added.

"We will do in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous cabinet team," he said.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.

