  2. Karnataka sees 349 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths including 3 from Udupi

News Network
October 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Karnataka on Tuesday logged 349 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,84,022 and death toll to 37,967, the health department said.

The day also saw 399 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,36,926.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 161 new cases, as the city saw 125 discharges and five deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 9,100.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 4.01 per cent. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi recorded three deaths, while one death each was reported from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru logged the highest of 37 new infections, Dakshina Kannada 24, Hassan 23, and Uttara Kannada 19.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,49,662 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,802 and Tumakuru 1,20,574. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,666, followed by Mysuru 1,76,041 and Tumakuru 1,19,231.

Cumulatively a total of 4,95,74,033 samples have been tested, of which 85,022 were tested on Tuesday alone.

News Network
October 12,2021

Kalaburagi, Oct 12: Two mild earthquakes of 3.5 and 2.8 magnitudes were reported from Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka within 10 minutes today. 

This is the seventh tremor people have witnessed in the region in a week. While two had occurred in Basavakalyan on October 1 and 5, four were recorded in Kalaburagi on October 9, 11 and 12. 

Panic-stricken people spent the night outdoors in Gadikeshwar and Kupnoor following the tremors. The walls of over 10 houses have collapsed and hundreds of houses developed cracks. In the absence of private vehicles, people are moving out of the village on their motorbikes. Around 100 families have left surrounding villages.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan said that he has convened a meeting of the geologists to understand the phenomena. He added that the disaster management teams in the north Karnataka region has been put on alert. They have also been briefed about the do's and don'ts in the event of any major earthquake.

The KSNDMC said in a statement that the intensity observed on Monday night was "little higher than low intensity". "The earthquake might be felt up to a radial distance of 50 to 60 km or even more. These types of earthquakes do not create any harm or damage to the local community, although there will be vibrations felt up to a distance of 50 to 60 kms based on the local geology," it said. 

The earthquakes assume significance as the epicentres are in close proximity to Latur and Killari in Maharashtra, which had witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993 killing a large number of people. 

News Network
October 19,2021

News Network
October 11,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 11: The state government Monday hinted at starting schools in Karnataka for classes 1 to 5 after Dasara.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We will be convening a meeting of the technical committee after the Dasara festival. In the meeting, we will request them to give permission to start schools for classes 1 to 5."

He told reporters that if the technical committee does not give its permission, then it will be requested to grant permission to start schools for classes 3 to 5.

The government will also restart the midday meal programme after Dasara vacation, Nagesh said.

Replying to another query, he said a decision on setting up a school fee regulation committee will be taken after receiving the fee model report from other states.

