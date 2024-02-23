  1. Home
  2. Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express extended to Mangaluru. Know new routes, timings

News Network
February 22, 2024

Mangaluru, Feb 22: The Railway Board has recently announced an extension of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express via Alappuzha to Mangaluru. 

The commencement date for the new services has not been disclosed yet, but it is mentioned that the train will start operating on the new route at an appropriate time. 

The extension of the service is a welcome move for passengers traveling between these destinations. 

According to a release issued by the Railway Board on Wednesday, “Vande Bharat Train No. 20632/20631 will now operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangalore Central.”

The new railway timetable outlines the schedule for the extended route. The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mangalore Central at 6:15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm. In the return journey, it will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and arrive at Mangalore Central at 12:40 am. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

The timings have been adjusted in such a way that the service will start 45 minutes earlier from Mangalore without changing the present timing.

The train will leave from Mangalore at 6.15 AM, Kasaragod – 06:57 AM, Kannur- 07:55 AM, Kozhikode – 08:57 AM, Tirur – 09:22 AM, Shornur- 09:58 AM, Thrissur -10:38 AM, Ernakulam- 11:45 AM, Alappuzha- 12:38 PM, Kollam- 13:40 PM, Thiruvananthapuram- 15:05 PM.

News Network
February 16,2024

Bengaluru: Asserting his government's commitment to implement various irrigation and drinking water projects related to inter-state rivers including Mekedatu over Cauvery, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday in the state Assembly detailed clearances and approvals pending with the Central government.

Presenting the 2024-25 budget in the Assembly, he listed out steps to implement various projects such as Mekedatu, Kalasa-Banduri, Upper Krishna, Upper Bhadra and Yettihanole, among others.

A separate project division and two sub-divisions have already been set up to implement the ambitious Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and drinking water project of Cauvery river valley, Siddaramaiah said, adding that a survey to identify land that will be submerged under this project and the counting process of trees have already been initiated.

He also said action will be taken on priority to commence work early after obtaining remaining necessary clearances from the competent authorities.

The Chief Minister said that the Central Water Commission has given clearance to the Detailed Project Report for utilising 3.9 TMC water under Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project and the state government has begun the tender process anticipating forest clearance from National Board for Wildlife.

"However, in the meeting of the National Board for Wildlife headed by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the forest clearance has been deferred," he noted.

He also said that priority will be given to land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation as well as to complete sub-schemes under North Karnataka's ambitious Upper Krishna Phase-III Project, and that all necessary legal measures will be taken up along with pursuing the Central government to notify the final award of Krishna Tribunal-II.

Pointing out that the Central Government had announced grants of Rs 5,300 crore for implementation of Upper Bhadra Project in its 2023-24 Budget, Siddaramaiah said that no grant has been released so far.

The previous state government congratulated the Prime Minister in its Budget for declaring Bhadra Project as a National Project, he said.

"However, this has been proved false as the Central Government has not yet declared the project as a national project. Under this project, the State Government is planning to bring about 75,000 acres of land in Chitradurga district under irrigation and pursue with the Central Government to release the grants as announced in its budget to provide benefits to farmers."

To address the problem of reduction in water storage capacity of Tungabhadra reservoir due to silt accumulation, and to also fulfil a long-standing demand of farmers of the area, a detailed project report has been prepared for constructing a balancing reservoir near Navali in Koppal district at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore, Siddaramaiah said.

Consultation with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regarding implementation of the project has been started, he said, adding that priority will be given for execution of the project.

Further, a pre-commissioning test has been conducted by discharging water to a delivery chamber near Doddanagara under Yettihanole Integrated Drinking Water Project, he said. Balancing reservoir work will be taken up in the current year along with completing all the lift components under the scheme as well as discharging water into the gravity canal.

The Chief Minister also said a plan to make Brindavan Gardens at the prestigious Krishnarajasagar dam a world-class tourist attraction will be taken up under public-private partnership.

A scheme will be implemented under public-private partnership for installing solar parks in back waters and lands owned by the Water Resources Department on the lines of Pavagada Solar Parks.

Several lift irrigation projects will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 7,280 crore in the current year. Irrigation potential of 97,698 hectares will be created from these projects.

In the current year, 115 works of lake development, check dam and bridge-cum-barrage at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore will be taken up to ensure adequate supply of water for drinking purposes, agriculture and industry.

The ongoing 272 tank filling scheme under KC Valley-2nd Phase will be completed in the current year at an estimated cost of Rs 455 crore, Siddaramaiah added.

News Network
February 16,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to convey the Congress government's strong belief in the Indian Constitution along with a commitment to the promotion of Kannada in his budget speech delivered in the state Assembly on Friday.

The cover page of the budget book had the image of the preamble of the Constitution, and the Kannada flag bearing yellow and red colour. The back cover had the photo of Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka's seat of power, with the tricolour flying atop.

Presenting his 15th budget on the occasion of 75 years of India becoming a republic, the Chief Minister said, "We are marching ahead towards setting a new example of the Karnataka model of development founded on the principles of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar."

"Social justice is not just our belief but a broader perspective towards life. The 'Kayaka' (duty) and 'Dasoha' (commensality) principles of 'Basavadi Sharanas' (the founder and followers of Lingayat sect) inspire us towards building an equal society," Siddaramaiah said.

He said the Sharana (Lingayat) philosophy of setting aside a part of one's earnings for 'Dasoha' underpins our hope of achieving an equitable distribution of wealth in society.

News Network
February 23,2024

vidisha.jpg

Mangaluru: A 28-year-old Indian expatriate woman from coastal Karnataka lost her life in a ghastly road mishap in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, February 22. 

The deceased has been identified as Vidisha (28), hailing from Kotekar Beeri Kempumannu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. 

Vidisha was working an executive at a private firm in Dubai for last six months. Even though she usually commute in the company's cab, on Thursday, she opted to drive her own car. 

Unfortunately, her vehicle lost control and was involved in the accident. She succumbed to her injuries without responding to treatment.

She was only daughter of a former vice president of the Mangaluru taluk panchayat.  

After completing her post-graduation in business administration in a private college in Mangaluru, she had worked in a private organization in Bengaluru. In 2019, she moved to United Arab Emirates.  

It is learnt that Vidisha had obtained a Dubai driving license just six months ago and purchased a new car. 

