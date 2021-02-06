Kodagu farmers withdraw agitation after President's visit to Tala Cauvery

Madikeri, Feb 6: The Madikeri District Farmers Association on Saturday called off its agitation following the President Ram Nath Kovind visit on Saturday.

The country's first citizen arrived in Madikeri. Thus, the farmers' union decided to withdraw the protest as a mark of respect. Farmers had planned agitation in the Kodagu District in support of their friends staging nationwide agitation at Delhi border against the Agricultural Act.

The farmers wanted to block state high Gonikoppal-Kerala near Annechouka, but they have withdrawn the agitation as President visiting Tala Cauvery and Madikeri, District Farmers Association President Somanna said.