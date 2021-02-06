  1. Home
Kodagu farmers withdraw agitation after President's visit to Tala Cauvery

News Network
February 6, 2021

Madikeri, Feb 6: The Madikeri District Farmers Association on Saturday called off its agitation following the President Ram Nath Kovind visit on Saturday.

The country's first citizen arrived in Madikeri. Thus, the farmers' union decided to withdraw the protest as a mark of respect. Farmers had planned agitation in the Kodagu District in support of their friends staging nationwide agitation at Delhi border against the Agricultural Act.

The farmers wanted to block state high Gonikoppal-Kerala near Annechouka, but they have withdrawn the agitation as President visiting Tala Cauvery and Madikeri, District Farmers Association President Somanna said.

News Network
January 24,2021

Mangaluru, Jan 24: In a hit-and-run case, an elderly man was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle at Thokkottu in Mangaluru taluk this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hammabba (60), a resident of Panemangaluru in Bantwal taluk.

He was crossing the highway opposite Sahara hospital when the accident took place.

It is learnt that the vehicle rammed into Hammabba and sped off without stopping. He died on the spot.

Hammabba had come to Kallapu near Thokkottu to visit his relatives.

Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case and search is on to locate the vehicle.

News Network
January 27,2021

Mangaluru, Jan 27: The Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have arrested three passengers who arrived from Dubai and seized from them gold worth about Rs 90 lakhs.

In the first incident, the Customs intercepted Abdul Rasheed Adukkam Kottumba, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight on Tuesday night.

Officials said on Wednesday that Rasheed who is a resident of Kasargod, Kerala, has been accused of smuggling gold in paste form in his rectum.

The officials seized 0.658 kg gold. The gold has 24K purity which is valued at Rs 33.29 lakh.

Commissioner of customs, Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS has commended the persistent vigil maintained by the MIA customs team led by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS, deputy commissioner, and officer Vikas, superintendent, Shruthi Ranjan Barik and superintendent, Chandra Mohan Meena for their consistent efforts to prevent incidents of smuggling.

In the second incident, gold weighing 1.119 kg valued at Rs 57 lakh was seized from two passengers who had arrived from Dubai by SpiceJet flight.

News Network
February 6,2021

Image result for BSY

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hit out at former CM Siddaramaiah on the last day of the Assembly session on Saturday, saying that he will continue to be the Chief Minister and will ensure that Congress remains in the opposition.

He also said that he has faced hundreds of cases in the past but has always been proved to be honest.

"Siddaramaiah, you have told me 100 times that BS Yediyurappa will resign. I am clarifying it to you once again till PM Modi, Amit Shah and people of the state continue to shower their blessings on me, even though so many cases have been filed against me, I'll fight them. I'll continue to remain the CM," said Yediyurappa.

"I have fought them in the past as well. I'll come out of those cases and I've proved that I'm honest. I am assuring once again I will make sure that we will win more than 150 seats and you (Siddaramaiah) will sit in the opposition seat," he added.

