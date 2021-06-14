Mangaluru: 2 including Omani national arrested for possessing drugs

Mangaluru, June 14: Two persons including an Oman national have been arrested by the Mangaluru City North police for possessing ganja and MDMA.

The arrested are identified as Ahammed Mohammed Muzafa Al Mahamani (34) from Oman and Ram (22) from Himachal Pradesh.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the Oman national was also charged for overstaying in India after the expiry of his visa. He had visited Goa on a tourist visa six months ago.

Due to health issues, he was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

He was staying at a hotel in Mangaluru where he met Ram.

About 51 grams of ganja and two grams of MDMA were seized. A case under NDPS Act has been filed against the duo.