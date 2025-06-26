  1. Home
Mangaluru: 2 women lose nearly ₹37 lakh in WhatsApp, Instagram ‘work from home’ scams

coastaldigest.com news network
June 26, 2025

Mangaluru, June 26: In two separate but strikingly similar incidents, two individuals from Mangaluru lost a total of ₹36.89 lakh to sophisticated "work from home" scams that originated on Instagram and WhatsApp, and later extended to platforms like Telegram. The scams, disguised as easy online jobs with high returns, lured victims with small initial payouts before demanding larger investments, which ultimately vanished without a trace.

Case 1: ₹27 Lakh Lost in ‘Global Part-Time Job’ Scam

One of the victims, a woman from Mangaluru, said she was watching Instagram reels on June 11 when she came across an advertisement offering a "Work From Home" opportunity. Intrigued, she clicked on the link, which redirected her to a WhatsApp chat, promoting a scheme called "Global Part Time Job".

The offer promised ₹120 per task for simply liking content on ShareChat, with daily earnings up to ₹5,000. She completed 20 tasks on the first day and was credited ₹320 to her bank account — a tactic often used by fraudsters to gain trust.

Encouraged by the payout and the lure of larger profits, she began transferring money to the scheme in phases from June 13 to June 20 — not just from her account, but also from those of her father, sister, and husband. Altogether, she claims to have transferred ₹27.01 lakh to various bank accounts.

When she could no longer withdraw any funds and received no response from the operators, she realized she had been defrauded and filed a complaint at the CEN Crime Police Station.

Case 2: ₹9.88 Lakh Lost in Telegram Investment Fraud

In another similar case, reported at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, a second victim lost ₹9.88 lakh after being contacted on WhatsApp by someone named Ishika Joshi on May 22. She shared a link offering money for rating movies online. After the victim gave 5-star ratings, ₹150 was credited to their account, building confidence in the legitimacy of the task.

Soon after, a man identifying himself as Naveen Aurora, a "data tutor," contacted the victim via Telegram. He claimed that by paying a ₹5,000 task fee, the victim would gain access to more profitable assignments. The victim was then persuaded to invest in “US Copper”, a so-called foreign stock opportunity, initially depositing ₹53,000.

When the victim inquired about the expected returns, Aurora claimed the investment had been misdirected to “UK Copper” by mistake, and that a "repair task" was needed to recover the funds — prompting a further transfer of ₹8 lakh. Later, Aurora demanded an additional ₹8.5 lakh to complete “Level 2” and unlock the refund.

Realizing something was amiss, the victim checked with the bank and confirmed the fraud, eventually reporting it to the police.

News Network
June 21,2025

Mangaluru, June 21: The monsoon season has only just begun, but Dakshina Kannada is already seeing unusually heavy rainfall. Between June 11 and 18, the district received 473.1 mm of rain — nearly double the 242.2 mm recorded during the same period in 2024.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Moodbidri recorded the highest rainfall at 622.9 mm (up from 267.1 mm in 2024), followed by Mulki with 594.2 mm (up from 309.1 mm). Belthangady and Bantwal also saw intense rainfall, each around 530 mm.

Every taluk in the district has reported significantly higher rainfall compared to this time last year, raising concerns as the season has only just started.

Homes Damaged, Families Displaced

The early downpour has already caused widespread destruction:

•    82 houses fully damaged

•    705 houses partially damaged

>    Most full damages in Bantwal (34) and Ullal (17)

>    Partial damages: 129 in Beltangady, 125 in Puttur, 108 in Bantwal, 90 in Mangaluru

Of the partially damaged homes, 677 families have received compensation. Relief for 24 houses in Puttur is pending.

Damaged Bridges and Schools

So far, 37 bridges across the district have sustained damage. Many bridges affected during last year’s monsoon still await repairs.

•    Funds have been approved for 4 bridges

•    Proposals for 19 others are under review

But repair work may only begin after the rains ease.

In addition, 145 government buildings and schools have also suffered damage.

High-Risk Homes Being Evacuated

In Beltangady taluk, 438 homes have been marked in vulnerable zones. When red alerts are issued, affected families are being relocated to relief centres or safer homes.

District-wide, 1,992 houses are in risk-prone areas, with 92 flood zones and 88 landslide-prone sites identified.

Relief Funds Sufficient for Now

Officials confirm that there is no shortage of relief funds. All nine tahsildars have enough money in their PD accounts to handle immediate needs.

Season Just Beginning

With the monsoon only in its early phase, it's uncertain whether the rains will intensify or decline in the days to come. Authorities remain on alert as the district braces for what may be a tough season ahead.

News Network
June 15,2025

Mangaluru, June 15: Incessant rains continued to batter Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, triggering multiple landslides and causing widespread disruption to traffic and daily life across the district.

A significant landslide occurred adjacent to National Highway 169 at Kethikal in Thiruvail village near Vamanjoor, depositing a large volume of soil on the right side of the highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) promptly deployed teams to the site. Cleanup operations are currently underway, and precautionary traffic diversions have been put in place to maintain vehicular movement. Fortunately, no major damage or injuries were reported.

The Kethikal area has previously been identified as vulnerable, with similar incidents reported during last year’s monsoon. In response, the authorities had initiated soil-nailing measures and planned the construction of a gabion wall to stabilize the slope and prevent future landslides. Despite these efforts, the recurrence has raised fresh concerns about long-term solutions.

Meanwhile, another landslide affected the Jokatte–Padil section of the railway line, leading to slower train movement in the region as a precautionary measure.

In Kankanady's Naguri area, a minor landslide impacted residential zones, threatening at least 12 houses. Authorities evacuated the affected families to safer locations. Dramatic CCTV footage capturing the collapse of a massive compound wall at Suvarna Lane in Kankanady quickly went viral on social media, amplifying public concern.

Flash flooding was also reported in Pandeshwara’s Shivanagara 4th Cross, where residents struggled through knee-deep water, adding to the growing list of monsoon-related woes.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded alarming rainfall figures over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Sunday:

Pudu Gram Panchayat (Mangaluru taluk): 189.5 mm

Neerumarga: 180.5 mm

Meramajalu: 174 mm

Bala Gram Panchayat: 165.5 mm

Patrame: 162.5 mm

Amtadi: 159.5 mm

Badagabelluru: 150 mm

Officials are closely monitoring vulnerable areas, and emergency teams remain on alert as forecasts predict continued rainfall in the coming days.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 17,2025

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking incident, a 10-month-old baby boy lost his life in Mangaluru after accidentally swallowing a used beedi (hand-rolled cigarette) allegedly discarded carelessly inside the house by his father.

The deceased infant has been identified as Anish Kumar, the only child of Lakshmidevi and her husband, who are originally from Bihar and currently residing in the city.

According to the police complaint filed by the grieving mother, the incident occurred while the baby was playing at home. The father, who works in wedding event decoration, was away at work when the child reportedly found and swallowed the leftover beedi.

Realizing something was wrong as the baby began to show signs of distress, Lakshmidevi immediately contacted her husband and rushed the child to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Anish could not be saved and was declared dead on Sunday.

Speaking to authorities, Lakshmidevi revealed that she had repeatedly warned her husband not to discard beedis inside the house, especially with a baby crawling around. Her pleas went unheeded — a mistake that proved fatal.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.

The incident has sparked anguish and anger in the local community, with many calling for greater awareness about child safety and accountability within homes.

