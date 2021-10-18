  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 5 friends arrested for murdering youth after party

News Network
October 18, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 18: Five friends have been arrested by the police on the charges of murder of a youth in a lodge at Mahaveera Circle in Mangaluru on October 16.

The arrested are Prameeth, Jayson, Karthik, Durgesh and Prajwal, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

Explaining the reason for the murder, he said the victim, Dhanush, had the habit of speaking ill of women, including mother and sister.

All the arrested who were his friends had decided to teach him a lesson by warning him not to speak ill of women and young girls after partying on account of Dasara.

To hold the party, they had booked a room in a lodge on October 14 and were staying. After partying on October 15, while they were asking Dhanush not to speak ill of women, the latter had justified his act.

In a fit of rage, Jayson assaulted Dhanush with a knife in the wee hours of October 16. The injured while trying to flee from the room collapsed near the staircase of the lodge. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

Of the arrested, three had criminal backgrounds with cases against them registered at various police stations relating to rioting, assault, NDPS act and others. Jayson has two cases registered against him at police stations, Prameeth has nine cases, Karthik has two cases.

All arrested do not have any fixed job and were engaged in odd jobs for a living. They will undergo a medical test to ascertain whether they had consumed drugs when the incident occurred, informed the Police Commissioner.  

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
October 13,2021

Newsroom, Oct 13: Officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at the houses of suspected Maoist sympathisers across south India. Sources said many houses were raided as part of operations conducted in 20 locations across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

Searches were carried out in five locations across Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka. In neighbouring Kerala, raids were held at Kannur, Wayanad and Thrissur. In Tamil Nadu, searches were held at Chennai, Theni, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri and Ramanathapuram.

The case pertains to the celebration held to mark CPI (Maoist) formation day in the forest near Nilambur in September 2016. NIA took over the case filed by Edakkara police in September 2017. 

According to Coimbatore police, who were part of the operation, searches were conducted in the house of Dinesh, a dentist in Puliyakulam, who was arrested by Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on February 4. The NIA also searched the residence of Danish alias Krishna near Sungam in Ramanathapuram. Danish was arrested in Attapadi in 2018 and charged under the UAPA Act in 13 cases in Kerala. Dinesh and Danish are jailed in Kerala.  

A raid was conducted at the house of A Santhoshkumar, who is a member of the Maoist movement and has been absconding since May 2014 near Pollachi. The family members of Santhosh were interrogated a few months ago. Searches were conducted at the house of brother of Maoist suspect A Kalidoss, in Sivaganga.

NIA listed 19 accused in the case, including Danish and Santhosh of TN. Three others were killed in encounters. Digital devices recovered from the suspects’  premises, said a press release.

Comments

News Network
October 17,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has said JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy is not a politician, but a dealer, and he does not do any work without benefits.

"I have seen Kumaraswamy from close quarters. He does not do any work without seeking benefits. It is impossible for the JDS to win by-elections. He has fielded (Muslim) candidates to help BJP.

"It is not politics, it is a deal between JDS and BJP. Kumaraswamy does not do anything without a deal. He is a dealer," he told reporters late yesterday evening at the Bengaluru International Airport.

He was replying to a query on Kumaraswamy hitting out at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for orchestrating "political genocide" of Muslim leaders in Congress party.

Further turning on the heat against Kumaraswamy, Khan accused him of collecting money from Byrathi Suresh, an independent candidate, to defeat Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi in the legislative council polls in 2012.

"Who supported Byrathi Suresh? How much money was taken from him? With the help of ex-Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Suresh, the meeting was fixed at UB City flat. How much money was taken then? It was for defeating Saradagi, wasn't it? Doesn't he (Kumaraswammy) know? Siddaramaiah did not defeat Saradagi, but JDS who defeated him. Invite Kumaraswamy for a debate on this," he said.

Kumaraswamy had alleged Siddaramaiah was responsible for the defeat of Saradagi, a protege of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the legislative council polls in 2012.

Kumaraswamy also had blamed Siddaramaiah for clandestinely working for Byrathi and defeating CK Abdul Rehman, the official candidate of the Congress and grandson of late CK Jaffer Sharief, in the byelection to Hebbal assembly constituency in 2016.

He also held Siddaramaiah responsible for the ouster of Roshan Baig from the party. "The only reason for doing this was that he had questioned the state leadership's poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Baig himself had blamed Siddaramaiah for his suspension from Karnataka Congress.

Kumaraswamy also had rapped Siddarmaiah for insulting Tanvir Sait, who was making sincere efforts to empower the secular forces in the polity.

The supporters of Sait had protested against Siddaramaiah for serving their leader notice for attempting to forge an alliance with JDS for the Mysuru mayoral election in February this year.

Kumaraswamy had also blamed Siddaramaiah for the six years suspension of MA Salim who had linked KPCC President DK Shivakumar to an irrigation scam as a minister and defended VS Ugrappa who entertained his conversation.

Comments

News Network
October 12,2021

Uppinangady, Oct 12: A mother and child were run over by a reckless bus belonging to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation near the bust stand in Uppinangady today morning.

25-year-old Shahida, a resident of Shirvalu, was crossing the road along with her 1-year-old son Shaheen when the tragedy took place. 

Shahida was about to board a Puttur-bound bus after spending a few days in her parental house at Gerukatte. 

According to eye-witnesses, the carelessness on part of the bus driver was responsible for the tragedy. 

The accident triggered a flash protest by the local residents who deplored the “inhuman competition among buses that endangers the human lives”.

The local police have taken the bus driver in to custody.  

Comments

