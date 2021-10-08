  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Boy, accidently shot by his father, dies in hospital

Mangaluru: Boy, accidently shot by his father, dies in hospital

coastaldigest.com news network
October 9, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 9: The 16-year-old boy, who was hit by a bullet when his father Rajesh Prabhu opened fire at two of his employees on October 5, passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on October 8.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the boy died around 5 a.m. He was a class 10 student. The body was taken to the mortuary at the Government Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said that when Rajesh Prabhu had opened fire outside his logistics firm, Vaishnavi X’press Cargo Private Limited at Morgan’s Gate, with a licenced weapon, he missed the target (two employees). One of the bullets hit the head of his son Sudheendra. Rajesh Prabhu was arrested on October 7.

On the night of October 5, Rajesh Prabhu complained of chest pain and was admitted to the private hospital where Sudheendra was undergoing treatment. After being discharged on October 7, police said, he was arrested for offences under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code, and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

When he was produced in the II JMFC court, his counsel filed an application seeking permission to admit his client to a hospital for further treatment. The court granted permission and he was re-admitted to the private hospital.

Earlier on October 5, Rajesh Prabhu and Sudheendra went to the office on learning that two employees had a heated exchange of words with Rajesh Prabhu’s wife Shantala over payment of ₹4,000. While Sudheendra had allegedly slapped the duo, Rajesh Prabhu reportedly opened two rounds of fire with his licenced 0.32 bore pistol. One of the bullets hit Sudheendra on the head.

News Network
October 7,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 7: BJP leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar today said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy have a misconception that they would get Muslim votes if they blame RSS.

"They have suddenly developed a 'love' towards the RSS. They are criticising the RSS as part of their appeasement politics. Even senior leaders like H D Deve Gowda had earlier appreciated the RSS. Several Muslims also appreciate the RSS. Criticism by Sidaramaiah and Kumaraswamy will not have any impact and the RSS would grow stronger," Shettar said.

RSS is working to protect the Indian culture. We have no embarrassment to say that it is our original organisation, and it guides us, he noted.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah's remarks about JD(S) fielding minority community candidates in Assembly by-elections, Shettar said, "It shows that the Congress has lost the faith in getting minority community votes, and it lacks the strength."

It is left to respective political parties to select their candidates. How can Siddaramaiah dictate other parties in this issue? he asked.

News Network
September 30,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 30: In yet another medical feat, a team of doctors at Aster CMI Hospital in Karnataka’s capital successfully removed a humongous tumor from a 31-year-old Manbodh Bagh from Odisha.

He had been suffering from a rare condition, plexiform neurofibroma, a benign tumor of peripheral nerves since childhood. As a result of this condition, he developed a tumor on his face, and it grew as he aged.

The tumor was massive, weighing more than 8 kg and was a bulky mass drooping from the right side of his face.

He faced humiliation from several people due to his looks and had visited multiple hospitals earlier for partial resection of the tumor.

However, he was denied surgery as his chance of survival was bleak if they had gone ahead with his surgery due to the risk of torrential bleeding.

At a major hospital in Odisha, his case was reviewed, surgery was attempted and was later abandoned due to uncontrolled bleeding.

"In the hope of getting the tumor removed, I had consulted various doctors and visited multiple hospitals but all in vain. I was hesitant and shy to go outdoors due to the tumor. My life had become miserable," Manbodh said.

Manbodh’s condition became his source of misery and he desperately wanted to get rid of it. His hope soon arrived in the form of few well-wishers, the Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd facilitated the treatment along with Milaap through a crowdfunding effort to provide him this life-changing surgery of multiple sittings.

Post this, he visited Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment where his condition was evaluated carefully, and his case subsequently accepted.

"Finally, I came to know about Aster CMI Hospital and consulted the doctors here. They assured me of the best treatment and removal of this tumor.

Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd & Milaap crowdfunding platform also came forward to support me. I am elated and no words are enough to express my joy. I am thankful to all the doctors at the hospital who have given me a second chance to live again," Manbodh said.

Manbodh had to undergo 16 different surgical procedures over a period of six months to get rid of the tumor by a team of doctors at Aster CMI.

The huge tumor was on the right side of face, head and neck, and infiltrated into the right orbit and completely engulfed the right eye. This made the surgical removal difficult and risky.

Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, who conducted surgery on Manbodh, said dealing with such highly complex cases often requires different modalities of treatment and a multi-disciplinary approach.

The team however was able to remove the tumor and restore the facial bone which was made possible due to the highly skilled doctors, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class medical equipment required for safe and secure surgery, he said.

Aster CMI Hospital's Dr Madhusudan said after removing the tumor, Manbodh was taken for reconstruction surgery after 48 hours.

Most of his facial skin had to be removed as the tumor was densely adherent, resulting in a large composite skin and soft tissue defect over the entire right half of the face, he said.

The entire reconstruction surgery was done in two stages by using three flaps skin and muscles of both his thighs as well as the right forearm, Dr Madhusudan said.

Milaap Co-founder and President Anoj Vishwanathan said over 8700 donors across the globe helped Manbodh to get the long-awaited treatment.

News Network
October 4,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 4: Smuggled goods including gold were confiscated from a passenger by the customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport. 

The passenger, who reportedly brought the goods from Dubai, hails from Uttara Kannada district.

The confiscated items include a gold biscuit weighing 201.200 grams of 24 carat worth Rs 9,57,712, gold coin weighing 24 gram of 24 carat worth Rs 1,04,640, Apple I phone worth Rs 1,02,600 and 12 bottles of perfumes worth Rs 1,69,500.

