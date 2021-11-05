Mangaluru: Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath passes away a week after accident

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Veteran entrepreneur and founder of acclaimed Ideal Ice Cream brand, Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday, November 6.
He was undergoing at a private hospital in the city after suffering injuries in a road accident which took place on October 28 near Bharat Mall in the city.
Fondly called 'Pabba Maam', Kamath had started his business in the 70s dealing in general items. He used to undertake sales of crackers manufactured in Shivakashi during the Deepavali festival.
As there were fluctuations in business, he wanted to venture into something that would be in demand throughout the year, and decided to establish an ice cream parlour. He taught himself the art of making ice creams, conducting experiments at home, with neighbours as his critics.
On May 1, 1975, he opened Ideal's Parlour at Market Road with 14 flavours. In the decades to come, Ideal brand of ice cream went on to earn name and recognition, becoming Mangaluru's best tourist attraction, the flavours and taste making them a favourite not only among Mangalureans but people everywhere. His ice creams have won several national and international awards.
Prabhakar Kamath is survived by a son, two daughters and scores of friends, admirers and well-wishers.
Comments
Add new comment