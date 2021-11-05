  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath passes away a week after accident

News Network
November 6, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Veteran entrepreneur and founder of acclaimed Ideal Ice Cream brand, Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday, November 6.

He was undergoing at a private hospital in the city after suffering injuries in a road accident which took place on October 28 near Bharat Mall in the city.

Fondly called 'Pabba Maam', Kamath had started his business in the 70s dealing in general items. He used to undertake sales of crackers manufactured in Shivakashi during the Deepavali festival. 

As there were fluctuations in business, he wanted to venture into something that would be in demand throughout the year, and decided to establish an ice cream parlour. He taught himself the art of making ice creams, conducting experiments at home, with neighbours as his critics.

On May 1, 1975, he opened Ideal's Parlour at Market Road with 14 flavours. In the decades to come, Ideal brand of ice cream went on to earn name and recognition, becoming Mangaluru's best tourist attraction, the flavours and taste making them a favourite not only among Mangalureans but people everywhere. His ice creams have won several national and international awards.

Prabhakar Kamath is survived by a son, two daughters and scores of friends, admirers and well-wishers.

News Network
October 22,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 22: "It is a matter of pride for all of us that what, at one point of time, Lord Sri Ram and Sri Krishna did in Lanka and Mathura, the same was done by our forces in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday here.

Elaborating the statement, Singh said the 1971 war was one of the few wars which was neither fought to gain control of the land and sky, nor to gain power in any way, but to hand over the power to an able ruler and return.

"This is what Sri Ram and Sri Krishna did, giving reigns of power to able people belonging to the defeated nations," Singh said.

The main objective behind the 1971 Bangladesh war was to protect the dignity of humanity and democracy, he said addressing the IAF conclave as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations here.

"What could be a better example of the great legacy of India's morality presented by our armies than the 1971 war, that our armies in Dhaka, even after ensuring complete victory, without causing any harm or imposing any kind of political control, handed them power and returned," Singh said.

After the World War II, the world saw the largest military surrender in which more than 93,000 soldiers surrendered simultaneously, he said.

"In just 14 days, Pakistan lost one-third of its army and 1/4th of its air force.

"This war proved to be historic in many ways and scholars and historians later called this war as a classic example of a 'Just War'," he said.

During the war, the Indian government's effort to join hands with the world's big countries and the Friendship Treaty with the Soviet Union also proved to be an important step, Singh said.

"When many powerful countries of the world directly refused to support India, Russia's support came in as a morale booster for the country and it was a great diplomatic achievement," he said.

This move created a framework in which the neighbouring opponents were neutralized and many difficulties in the path were eradicated, Singh said.

News Network
October 27,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The number of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in some foreign countries, has increased to seven in Karnataka with three more people found to be infected with it in the Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said, "There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the state -- three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the state."

Maintaining that the Covid-19 cases are under control in the state, Randeep said the government is making a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours before arrival, mandatory for those coming from abroad to the state.

"The test report has to be uploaded on a portal called Air Suvidha. Other than that, there is no restrictions like quarantining people," Randeep clarified. 

He further said the Centre and the state will initiate certains measures to check the super-spreader variant of Covid-19, which has spread in some foreign countries. There are no reports of deaths due to the new variant but one or two people have been hospitalised, he added. 

News Network
October 25,2021

Karwar, Oct 25: A 15-year-old boy was dragged by a crocodile while he was fishing in Kali river near Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Mueen Mohammad Gulbarg, a resident of Vinayak Nagar in the town. The incident occurred when he went fishing in Kali river along Halyal Road on the outskirts of the town.

He had cast the fishing net and was waiting for a catch when a crocodile pounced on him and dragged him into the river, according to the locals.

The police and Fire and Emergency Service personnel, along with Jungle Lodge Resorts staff, have taken up search operation. The authorities have stopped outflow from Supa dam to aid search operation.

