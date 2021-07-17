Mangaluru: Landslides cause changes in train services – here’re new timings

Mangaluru, Jul 17: Due to the landslide related obstruction between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur, the following changes were made in train services on Saturday.

The service of Train Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Junction Express Special departed from Mumbai CSMT on 16.07.2021 and Scheduled to arrive Mangaluru Junction on 17.07.2021 will terminate at Surathkal. (Buses are arranged for passengers to reach Mangaluru.)

The service of Train Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express is scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction 16.35 hrs. today will start from Surathkal at 17.16 hrs. (Buses are arranged for the passengers from Mangaluru Junction to reach Surathkal)

Special Help desks are organised at Mangalore Central, Kannur, Kozhikode and Shoranur Jn to guide the passengers. Help Line No. 0491-2556198.

The service of train Coimbatore Junction - Hisar Express Special, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.

The service of train Kochuveli- Chandigarh Express Special, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.