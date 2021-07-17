Mangaluru: Landslides cause changes in train services – here’re new timings

  1. Home
News Network
July 17, 2021

Mangaluru, Jul 17: Due to the landslide related obstruction between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur, the following changes were made in train services on Saturday.

The service of Train Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Junction Express Special departed from Mumbai CSMT on 16.07.2021 and Scheduled to arrive Mangaluru Junction on 17.07.2021 will terminate at Surathkal. (Buses are arranged for passengers to reach Mangaluru.)

The service of Train Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express is scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction 16.35 hrs. today will start from Surathkal at 17.16 hrs. (Buses are arranged for the passengers from Mangaluru Junction to reach Surathkal)

Special Help desks are organised at Mangalore Central, Kannur, Kozhikode and Shoranur Jn to guide the passengers. Help Line No. 0491-2556198.

The service of train Coimbatore Junction - Hisar Express Special, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.

The service of train Kochuveli- Chandigarh Express Special, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.

News Network
July 13,2021

Mangaluru, July 13: Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash coastal districts and Malnad on Tuesday morning. The regions have been experiencing incessant rain since last Thursday.

The unrelenting rains have swelled the west-flowing rivers. A 40-year-old man was feared to have been washed away in Mundalli river in Bhatkal taluk. Local fishermen made a vain effort to save Sridhar Devadiga.

Several houses were damaged in the rain in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The IMD has forecast heavy showers in the coast till July 17. With winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph and high waves, the weather department has warned the fishermen not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

Hilly districts Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru have been receiving good rainfall. The relentless downpour in the region have swelled the reservoirs in Shivamogga. On Monday, inflow to Linganamakki reservoir clocked 7,083 cusec while Tunga and Bhadra dams received 4,842 and 3,339 cusec respectively.

Cauvery and Lakshmanathirtha rivers have been recording copious inflows in the last few days. Water level in Harangi reservoir in Kodagu has gone up by quite a few notches.

Meanwhile, north Karnataka districts continued to receive intermittent spells of rain on Monday. However, Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district, where Malaprabha river and several rivulets originate, witnessed heavy rain.

Parts of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts recorded good rainfall on Monday. The twin districts have been experiencing heavy showers in the last three to four days. 

News Network
July 12,2021

Two youths reportedly drowned while swimming in the Arabian Sea in Murudeshwar, a pilgrimage centre in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Manjunath (26), Manikanta (35), natives of Masur, Shikaripur taluk in Shivamogga.

The body of Manjunath has been found and the search is on for the body of Manikanta.

Local fishermen rescued Chandan and Praveen. They had been to Murudeshwar on a tour from Shivamogga district.

Following heavy rains, the tourism department banned swimming on the right side of the temple.

The four youths got into the sea for swimming from the left side of the temple violating the norms.

Murudeshwar police have registered a case. 

News Network
July 17,2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid reports claiming that Karnataka CM has submitted his resigned to PM Modi, B S Yediyurappa dismissed such claims saying "there is no value of such news".

On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

The Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

Yesterday, when he was asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa had laughed it off, saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You (media) tell me.”  

