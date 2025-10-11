  1. Home
Mangaluru: Man held under UAPA for pro-PFI WhatsApp post

News Network
October 11, 2025

Mangaluru: City police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp post supporting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and promoting the organisation.

The accused, Seyyad Ibrahim Tangal, a resident of Ramakunja in Uppinangady, was arrested on Wednesday near Urwa Stores in Mangaluru. Police also seized his mobile phone.

According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H., the PFI was declared an unlawful organisation by the Central Government in 2022. Despite the ban, the accused is said to have circulated a pro-PFI message that “created fear” among members of a WhatsApp group.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On Friday, the accused was produced before the 49th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru, which also functions as the Special NIA Court. He has been remanded in judicial custody until October 24, the commissioner said.

News Network
October 10,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has informed the High Court that it has withdrawn its August 30, 2023 order, which had authorised the State Waqf Board and its officers to issue marriage certificates to Muslim applicants.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha recorded the submission, noting:

“The Additional Government Advocate has handed over a memo enclosing a Government Order withdrawing the one impugned in the present petition. Thus, the relief sought by the petitioner does not survive, and the petition is accordingly disposed of.”

The now-withdrawn order had been under judicial scrutiny following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by A. Alam Pasha, who contended that the Waqf Board had no statutory authority to issue marriage certificates.

The High Court had earlier, on November 21, 2024, kept the order in abeyance, observing that it appeared to exceed the powers conferred on the Waqf Board under the Waqf Act, 1995.

In its interim observations, the bench had said:

“It is difficult to perceive that marriage certificates issued by the Waqf Board or its officers, without any legal authority, could be used as valid documents for official purposes.”

The court further noted that Section 32 of the Waqf Act did not empower the Waqf Board or its officers to issue such certificates.

“Issuing marriage certificates is neither connected with nor incidental to the administration of Waqf properties, for which the Board has been constituted,” the court observed.

Rejecting the state’s earlier justification that the move was meant to “facilitate the community” and reduce procedural difficulties, the bench said such reasoning could not override statutory limits.

“Prima facie, the impugned order is beyond the powers of the Waqf Board and amounts to a usurpation of authority not available under law,” the court had remarked.

With the government’s latest decision, the controversy surrounding the Waqf Board’s power to issue marriage certificates now stands resolved.

News Network
October 9,2025

Mysuru, Oct 9: A 10-year-old girl was found dead in the early hours of Thursday near the Dasara Exhibition ground in the Indiranagar (Ittigegud) area, under the limits of the Nazarbad police station.

The victim was one of four children of a couple from Kalaburagi who had traveled to Mysuru to sell balloons and dolls during the Dasara festival. The family was staying in a temporary shed on the roadside in Ittigegud.

According to the parents, they woke up around 4 a.m. due to rain and discovered the child, who had been sleeping with them, was missing. Her body was found approximately 50 meters from their shed.

DCP R. N. Bindumani and Nazarbad police officials visited the scene along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Police confirmed finding blood stains at the spot. The exact cause and manner of death are yet to be determined.

The body has been sent to the mortuary at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for an autopsy. A case has been registered at the Nazarbad police station, and an investigation is underway.

The family was reportedly planning to return to Kalaburagi on Thursday, as the Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Teppotsava concluded on Wednesday.

This incident occurred just about 50 meters from the location where a 45-year-old man, Venkatesh alias Gilki, was murdered near the Exhibition ground on Tuesday.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 4,2025

Udupi: A 39-year-old woman from Udupi has reportedly lost ₹4.20 lakh in an online investment fraud linked to an Instagram page named “Afreen Halaal Investment.”

In her complaint, Nazia stated that on December 31, while searching online for job opportunities, she came across the Instagram profile promoting so-called halaal trading opportunities with promises of high returns. The page featured slick video ads and screenshots of “successful investors,” allegedly showing large profits.

Intrigued, Nazia contacted the account and was soon added to WhatsApp, where the accused persuaded her to start investing. She initially transferred ₹2,000 through a QR code shared by the scammer.

When she inquired about her profits, she was told that “tax charges” needed to be paid before withdrawal. The accused further lured her with promises of higher returns on larger investments. Trusting these claims, Nazia made multiple transfers — eventually sending ₹4.20 lakh in total.

After receiving the money, the scammer stopped responding to her messages and calls. Realizing she had been duped, Nazia filed a complaint with the Udupi Town Police Station.

A case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Police investigations are underway to trace the accused.

