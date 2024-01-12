  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru medical college student found dead in Manjeshwar river

Mangaluru medical college student found dead in Manjeshwar river

News Network
January 12, 2024

ihababoobakar.jpg

Mangaluru/Manjeshwar, Jan 12: A 20-year-old youth from Krishnapura near Mangaluru, who was reported missing after visiting Kasaragod district, has been found dead in a river at Koppala Kaje near Manjeshwar Hosangadi.

The deceased is Ihab Aboobakar, who was a student of A J Medical college, Mangaluru.

Aboobakar had been to a relative’s house in Manjeshwar, from where he had gone missing. Following this a complaint was filed.

According to police, on January 10, an unidentified dead body was found in the Koppala river. An investigation into the people who had gone missing was conducted. The Kerala police had also passed the information to their counterparts in Karnataka. 

The family members of Ihab who visited the Kasargod General Hospital mortuary where the body was kept, identified it as that of Ihab. The exact cause of death is not yet known. The investigation is on. 

News Network
December 29,2023

police.jpg

Chitradurga: The skeletal remains of five members of a family were recovered from a house in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, police said Friday.

The skeletal remains are suspected to be that of a retired government executive engineer Jagannath Reddy (85), his wife Prema (80), daughter Triveni (62), sons Krishna (60) and Narendra (57), they said.

However, the identity of the deceased could be ascertained only after forensic examination, police said, adding that the cause of death will be established through an autopsy.

The family members kept to themselves and had severe health issues. They were last seen months before covid entered India and their residence has remained locked since then, police said.

The police came to know about the incident on Thursday through a local media personnel, who was informed by a person in the locality.

"We visited the spot on Thursday evening and spoke to acquaintances and relatives of the family. All of them claimed that the family used to live a completely secluded life and were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019. The house was always locked. Around two months ago, the main wooden door was seen broken by someone on their morning walk, but police weren't informed," a senior police officer said.

A police visit to the scene of the crime suggested that the house had been intruded multiple times and ransacked.

Four skeletons (two on beds, two on the floor) were found in one room in a sleeping position, while another skeleton was found in a lying position in another room, he said.

Forensic Science Laboratory experts from Davanagere were called to collect evidence. The crime scene has been guarded and sealed to ensure there is no tampering with evidence, he said.

"The exact cause of death is not clear. It could be suicide or something else. We are in the initial stage of investigation. We will be able to ascertain the cause of death only after the forensic examination and autopsy is done, and the reports are received," the officer added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There is a report about finding five skeletons in a house. For how long they have been there, and who they are. I have asked the police to investigate it."

"The police are already at work and the samples have been sent to a forensic science lab to find age and other details. Also, information is being gathered as to whom the house belongs to and who were living there.

"Whether they died by suicide or killed by some one, details are not known. After investigation and from a forensic report, we will get to know. Until then, we can't say anything or come to any conclusion," he said. 

News Network
January 12,2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 12, said he will visit Ayodhya after January 22, whenever he gets time to pay his obeisance to Sri Ram, but added that Congress leaders and workers would offer special pujas in Ram temples across the State on that day.

"I have not received an invitation for the inauguration of Ram temple (on January 22). We are not running behind them (BJP) to pay obeisance to Sri Rama. We too worship Rama but they (BJP) are politicising the Rama temple issue. We oppose their politics and not Sri Ramachandra," he told reporters in this district headquarters town.

The Chief Minister, who arrived here to launch the Congress government’s fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’, said his party leaders and workers will perform special prayers in Ram temples across the State on January 22.

"I will see. After January 22, whenever I get some time I will visit Ayodhya to pray to Sri Rama. We are not against Rama. We only oppose BJP’s politics," Siddaramaiah said.

News Network
January 2,2024

amitsingh.jpg

Mangaluru: The new Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Western Rang, Amit Singh, has vowed that he would pursue a policy of zero tolerance towards drug menace and communal issues.

The 2007 batch IPS officer who took charge on New Year Day, stressed being vigilant and pro-actively handling law and order situations within the Western Range.

Singh returned to the state in the second week of December following the completion of his four-year central deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He had earlier served Dakshina Kannada district between 2009-2011 as ASP Puttur and Mangaluru.

After taking charge of DIG Western range, he told reporters, “Being on central deputation offers a distinct professional experience. Returning to the cadre feels like a homecoming. Several changes have taken place in the district over the past decade, with notable growth and shifts in the crime pattern. There is a noticeable increase in white-collar crimes, economic offences, and cybercrimes. Some cases from the region are currently under the jurisdiction of the NIA. Therefore, we must remain vigilant,” he said.

Further, Singh said that he would discuss problems and issues with SPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts and take appropriate action.

On the issue of the drug menace, he stressed the need for vigilant and proactive measures. While efforts are being made to raise awareness in colleges, there is a need to trace the source of the drug supply. Responding to a question regarding the region’s communal sensitivity, the DIG said that in the past eight months, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) have diligently worked to contain and address communal issues. “We aim to proactively manage situations as soon as they are reported. Prevention and proactive measures are of utmost importance in curbing communal incidents,” he said.

On incidents of moral policing, he said, “We must stand firm, with officials taking necessary actions as per the law. Maintaining awareness, staying alert, and gathering intelligence inputs are crucial aspects of our approach. Regarding cyber crimes, people need to be aware, especially of crimes such as hacking and the ‘Jamtara model.’

