  2. Mangaluru: Youth held for sexual assault, blackmail, extortion after marriage promise

News Network
May 13, 2022

Mangaluru, May 13: The CCB sleuths arrested a youth who was accused of luring a woman, sexually assaulting her and later extorting money from her.

The arrested is Shan Nawaz (36), a resident of Hidayath Nagar in Thokkottu. According to the police, the arrested had promised to marry a woman from Moodbidri and later allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The complainant had accused him of forcing her to consume drugs and later clicking her nude photographs on his mobile phone. He later threatened the woman and extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from her.

He had allegedly taken the woman to Pune, Mumbai and sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered at Mangaluru Women’s Police station.  The case was later handed over to the CCB for further investigation. 

The court has remanded Nawaz in seven days of police custody for further investigation. There are two cases against him registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN) in 2019 and 2020 pertaining to the sale of drugs.

The victim woman has been admitted to Mahila Santhwana Kendra for treatment, the police said.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 7,2022

Bengaluru, May 7: Within hours after formally resigning from Indian National Congress, former minister Pramodh Madhwaraj today joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Madhwaraj, who had lost to BJP’s Raghupati Bhat in Udupi constituency in last assembly polls, was inducted into the saffron party in the presence of chief minister Basawaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel among others in Bengaluru. 

The mogaveera stalwart had kept himself aloof from the party activities after his poll debacle. There were rumours that he would join BJP. However, until yesterday, he had been refusing the reports of his migration to the saffron party. 

Meanwhile, several state and central leaders of the Congress had reportedly tried to convince Madhwaraj to stay in the party and had assured higher position. He was also made the vice president of KPCC very recently. 

News Network
May 12,2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the state cabinet passed the ordinance on anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session. He also added that till then, the ordinance will be in place.

“Karnataka cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place,” Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route.

It was reported that the Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Cabinet meeting. The note made the case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department in the state has stated that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had slammed the ruling Bommai government, saying that the opposition will oppose the bill.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. However, converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. On the other hand, the mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

News Network
May 11,2022

Belagavi, May 11: Tense situation prevailed after some miscreants hoisted a saffron flag on a mosque in a village in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday.

According to police, the miscreants climbed to the mosque tower and hoisted the flag in the wee hours. The incident came to light in the morning, causing tension in the region.

The incident took place in the Sattigeri Maddi mosque in Mudalagi taluk of the district. The police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

The police held a meeting of the leaders of both the Hindu and Muslim communities and removed the safforn flag.

Though the police controlled the situation, security has been beefed up in all sensitive areas of the district to avoid any untoward incident.

The incident caused panic and raised concerns all over the state as the state has been witnessing agitations by the Hindu organisations on the loudspeaker row.

The government has announced guidelines and stated that they would be implemented. Hindu organisations have said that they would like to see the guidelines implemented as soon as possible. 

