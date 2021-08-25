  1. Home
‘Mangaluru’s environmental goals should be realistic and achievable’

August 25, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 25: In an important milestone, Mangaluru based APD Foundation marked the completion of 50 Instagram Live Sessions with an exclusive interview with Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of APD Foundation. The discussion focused on the developmental priorities of Mangaluru and the way forward.

The session titled ‘Connecting the Dots’ raised important questions about reducing pollution, waste management and other sustainable development issues. Abdullah A. Rehman observed that it is very important to be practical in our goals. “City Corporation has said that it wants Mangaluru to become a zero waste city. But is it really practical? It would be difficult to even reach the 70-80% mark. It is better to define such goals in realistic and achievable terms like zero waste campuses, apartments, industry, house or office,” he said.

He also envisioned a scenario for Mangaluru whereby the city takes active measures to promote environment friendly and sustainable lifestyle. “Our street lights should be solar powered and we should introduce electrical public transport in a big way. It’s a good time to start urban forestry. City Corporation can also create cycling paths and pedestrian walking paths along all the roads. Citizens should be encouraged to avoid using motor vehicles and walk or use bicycles instead. People of Mangaluru are responsive towards development and I am sure they will accept such initiatives,” he said. 

Yet another perspective that he highlighted was the ‘Young Earthlings’ theme. “Being idealistic, the youth are very vocal about environmental issues. We should give GenNext a platform to involve. We should have TedX like programmes promoting sustainability,” he said. He concluded with a message of caution, saying that the price of neglect of the environment can be very high on individuals as well as on the community. “We have learnt the hard way that without health we can do nothing. Environment has the highest impact on both health and on the GDP. It is a proven fact that the environment, health and the economy are directly interrelated. Hence environment protection should be our main priority and we must get active on this topic,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of APD Foundation, Rehman said that during its seven years of existence, APDF has trained 250 interns, 1500 volunteers and facilitated direct and indirect investment of about Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 3 crore respectively into public activity through its various projects for mitigating pollution, solid waste management, sanitation, human dignity and ocean plastic.

APD Foundation started Instagram Live Sessions in the year 2020 in an effort to provoke conversation and discussion on important issues concerning sustainable development. The online sessions lasting about 30 minutes are hosted every week by popular programme compere Nivedita Devadiga from Bangalore. It may be viewed on Instagram and is also live streamed on Facebook.

In the previous sessions, important personalities like Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Shridar, UN- Habitat waste management specialist Swathi Singh Sambhyal and home composting pioneer Vani Murthy (popularly known as ‘Wormrani’) have participated in these sessions.

August 21,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: A passenger, who arrived from Gulf, was intercepted at Mangalore International Airport, and smuggled gold weighing 115 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 was seized from him today. 

The accused, a resident of Murudeshwar, arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. 

The gold was concealed inside beads of ladies' hair bands along with other personal effects. The operations were led by Rakesh, Superintendent along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, Inspectors Shri Sandeep and Harimohan.

The officers of Customs had also recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities. The investigation into both the cases are in progress. 

August 11,2021

Belagavi, Aug 11: At a time when communal forces are bent on disturbing peace for political gains, a person in Karnataka’s Belagavi has sacrificed his own life to save a boy from another community. 

Sharif Khandaji, resident of Hukkeri, got washed away in river Krishna in bid to save a boy who had been drowning at Manjri village in Chikkodi taluk on Tuesday.

12-year-old Omkar had ventured into the river for a bath and was getting drowned due to the water current. Sharif Khandaji rescued Omkar from drowning but was washed away. 

Efforts to find him had not yielded results until late. Ankali police visited the river bank and are investigating. 

August 13,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 13: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that an appropriate decision would soon be taken regarding the setting up of a branch of National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru. 

Speaking to a section of media in Mangaluru, the CM revealed that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has already held two rounds of discussions in this regard.

“There is a demand for setting up an NIA branch in Mangaluru, following the raid in Ullal in connection with an alleged nexus with ISIS,” he said.

“We have an efficient leader who is heading the home department. The home minister will continue to hold meetings in this regard. The home minister will also visit the coastal district to take stock of the situation shortly. Later, we will take a unanimous decision. We cannot divulge everything publicly. We will take an appropriate decision shortly,” said the CM.

