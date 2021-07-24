Mansoor Bolwar is new president of Rotary Puttur Elite; Ranjit Mathias secretary

Puttur, July 24: Mansoor, proprietor of Bolwar Aman Traders, has been chosen president of Rotary Puttur Elite, a social club in Dakshina Kannada. Abdul Razzak, Ranjit Mathias, Naveen Hans were chosen as vice president, secretary and treasurer respectively.

The other office bearers and members are: Dr Peter Wilson Prabhakar, designated president; Maunesh Vishwakarma, Club Service Director; Abdul Azeez, community director; Karyappa PV, occasional director; Ashwin L Shetty, international director; Laveena Hans, youth director; Dr Vikhyat, polio section; Sudhir B, TRF; Eshwar Bedekar, district project; Shameeruddeen, membership; Rama K, TEACH; Johnson CM, wins; Supreet Manoraj, web; Joyal J Kutinha, CLCC; Muhammad Ansaf, water and sensation; Oscar Anand, rotaract; Padmavati, interact.

The swearing in ceremony of the new office bearers will take place on July 25 at 5 p.m. at Sudana School, Puttur. Vikram Datt, Rotary district secretary, will administer the oath of office. Saif Sultan Syed will be among the guests.

Founded in 2020, Rotary Puttur Elite has been serving in the fielding for health, education and information under the leadership of founder president Vijay Harwin.