  1. Home
  2. Mansoor Bolwar is new president of Rotary Puttur Elite; Ranjit Mathias secretary

Mansoor Bolwar is new president of Rotary Puttur Elite; Ranjit Mathias secretary

News Network
July 24, 2021

rotaryputturelite.jpg

Puttur, July 24: Mansoor, proprietor of Bolwar Aman Traders, has been chosen president of Rotary Puttur Elite, a social club in Dakshina Kannada. Abdul Razzak, Ranjit Mathias, Naveen Hans were chosen as vice president, secretary and treasurer respectively. 

The other office bearers and members are: Dr Peter Wilson Prabhakar, designated president; Maunesh Vishwakarma, Club Service Director; Abdul Azeez, community director; Karyappa PV, occasional director; Ashwin L Shetty, international director; Laveena Hans, youth director; Dr Vikhyat, polio section; Sudhir B, TRF; Eshwar Bedekar, district project; Shameeruddeen, membership; Rama K, TEACH; Johnson CM, wins; Supreet Manoraj, web; Joyal J Kutinha, CLCC; Muhammad Ansaf, water and sensation; Oscar Anand, rotaract; Padmavati, interact.

The swearing in ceremony of the new office bearers will take place on July 25 at 5 p.m. at Sudana School, Puttur. Vikram Datt, Rotary district secretary, will administer the oath of office. Saif Sultan Syed will be among the guests. 

Founded in 2020, Rotary Puttur Elite has been serving in the fielding for health, education and information under the leadership of founder president Vijay Harwin. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 12: Karnataka has reported as many as 1,386 cases of coronavirus, the lowest in two months, which has pushed the total number of infections to 2,872,684 in the state on Monday.

According to official sources, as many as 61 people have succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 to 35,896.

The sources said that while as many as 3,204 Covid-19 patients got discharged from the hospitals, after being completely cured of the disease, there are 34,858 active cases in the state.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours, as many as 1,09,399 people had undergone the covid-19 tests. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.26 per cent and the fatality rate at 4.40 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 126 cases and 10 deaths while Udupi reported 66 cases and 1 death.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 24: Train services between Mangaluru-Mumbai line via Konkan Railway network, affected owing to incessant rains, were restored early Saturday morning.

A statement issued by Konkan Railway Corporation here said the track-fit certificate for the affected stretch between Kamthe and Chiplun stations in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra was given at 0345 hrs. Normal traffic was restored thereafter, it said.

Normal services were affected on the Mumbai line since Friday morning as River Vashishti was flowing above the danger mark on the railway bridge between Kamthe and Chiplun following heavy rains. Later, entire Chiplun town was submerged in flood waters on Saturday. After the floods receded, KRCL authorities restored stretches of the affected track to facilitate restoration of services.

Several trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai and Kerala-Mumbai and further North, were either cancelled or diverted on alternative routes since Friday following the disruption of traffic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2021

Bengaluru, July 17: KPCC President D K Shivakumar said several MLAs and the workers belonging to Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress. 

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Shivakumar stated that former ministers M B Patil and Eshwar Khandre and others are holding discussions in this regard.

The BJP leaders feel that the people of Lingayat community is their asset. The Congress too has a galaxy of leaders belonging to Lingayat community, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.