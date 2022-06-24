  1. Home
Mild tremors felt in Dakshina Kannada villages

coastaldigest.com news network
June 25, 2022

Mangaluru, June 25: Mild tremors felt in parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka last night and today morning, according to reports.

People in Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka and Aranthodu villages of Sullia experienced mild shaking. However there was no damage reported.

These villages fall beneath the Kodagu region on the foothills of the Western Ghats that had witnessed massive landslides and changes in the river course several years ago. Since then the people in the region have been feeling tremors during the onset of monsoon.

Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said he has been receiving calls about tremors that lasted a few seconds in Sampaje, Aranthod and adjoining regions last night. He was in touch with the state disaster management authority for more information about the tremor, including its magnitude and epicentre. 

“The district administration is waiting for confirmation from Karnataka State Disaster Management Cell about the tremor and its magnitude and epicentre," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 14,2022

guard.jpg

Mangaluru, June 14: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) set up in limits of Mangaluru city police commissionerate has formally commenced operations.

The 35-member police team arrived in Mangaluru after completing a 2-month long Counter Terrorism training at State Police’s Internal Security Division’s Center for Counter-Terrorism (CCT), Kudlu in Bengaluru.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar on Monday, June 13, received the guard of honour from the SWAT personnel led by Reserve Police Inspector Subrahmanya M.

The ATS personnel have been picked from the City Armed Reserve Police. They will operate in two teams of 15-members each and will have a separate uniform, said Police Inspector Subrahmanya M.

Intelligence gathering and operations will be the two important aspects of the ATS. It will exchange information with the State Intelligence and Internal Security Division (ISD) on a regular basis, sources said.

Earlier, at the state level, the Centre for Counter Terrorism attached to the ISD was dealing with issues related to terrorism. At city and district levels, there was no exclusive staff for the job and other officers were given additional charge. 

“But now, a full-fledged team will work in the ATS in city police commissionerates and it will be much more effective as the focus is clear and there will be proper flow of information,” a senior official said.

It is said inputs from intelligence agencies about probable terrorism related activities and presence of sleeper cells have prompted the state police to act swiftly in setting up the ATS.

News Network
June 15,2022

Bengaluru, June 15: A 32-year-old doctor working in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru died after falling from the 11th floor of his residential apartment at Amruthalli on June 15.

The deceased, Pruthvikanth Reddy, is a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. He got married three months ago and the couple moved to Godrej apartments.

Police shifted the body for post-mortem while initiating an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Dr. Reddy was suffering from health problems, police said.
 

News Network
June 20,2022

pmmodibengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay foundation for various developmental works.

Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the International Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of the visit.

PM Modi was received at the Yelahanka Airforce Station here by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators, and officials were among those present.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made both in Bengaluru and Mysuru for the PM's visit.

Before leaving for Bengaluru from New Delhi, PM Modi tweeted both in Kannada and English sharing details of his visit.

"Leaving for Karnataka, where I will be attending programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The first programme will be held at @iiscbangalore, where a Centre for Brain Research would be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid," PM Modi tweeted.

"This afternoon, I will be at the Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs," he said.

Noting that during a programme in Bengaluru, development works worth over ₹ 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid, the PM said these works cover diverse sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

"I will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru," he added.

Responding to PM's tweet, CM Bommai welcoming him said, " I thank him for choosing our land which is blessed with rich fauna & flora, to celebrate the International Yoga Day in the year of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji for being a part of the celebration of development projects in diverse sectors, worth over ₹ 27,000 crores.

These projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru & the neighbouring areas," he added.

As per the Prime Minister's itinerary, Modi after IISC and BASE events, will reach Kommaghatta to dedicate to the nation various projects in Bengaluru including the inauguration of "India's one and the only and first Air Conditioned" Railway Station, which is in Bayyappana Halli.

He will also lay the Foundation Stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Projects and Six National Highway Projects in Karnataka worth ₹ 7,231 crore, comprising various five National Highway Projects and one Multi-Model Logistic Park Projects in the same venue.

PM Modi will then leave for Mysuru, where he will lay the foundation stone for the new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and then, proceed to All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and dedicate the Centre of Excellence there. Besides, he will interact with the beneficiaries of the central government scheme at the same venue.

He will dedicate 'Veda Patashala' building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakthi at Suttur Math.

The PM will visit Chamundi Hills the same evening and have the Darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and return to Mysuru and halt there on that day.

On June 21, PM Modi will participate in the International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Humanity" organized by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises, and leave for New Delhi the same morning.

