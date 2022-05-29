  1. Home
  2. Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of schedule; set to enter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

News Network
May 29, 2022

Managluru, May 29: The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

It is likely to enter Karnataka’s coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi within a day or two.

The south-west monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27 with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days. 

The weather office declares the onset of monsoon over Kerala if 60 per cent of 14 weather stations in Kerala and Lakshadweep receive 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, aided by favourable windfield and outgoing longwave radiation. 

News Network
May 20,2022

hasanabbaka.jpg

Mangaluru, May 20: A book on Marhoom Kudroli Hasanabba Sab, a philanthropist and community leader, was released today. The book, comprising articles written by family members and friends of Hasanabba Sab, is compiled and edited by his grandson Akram Hasan. 

Former MLC K S Mohammad Masood formally unveiled the book at Kudroli Jamia Masjid after Jum’a prayers.  

Recalling his association with late Hasanabba Sab, who passed away in 1996, Mr Masood said that the former was a rare community leader, known for his honesty. 

“He not only learnt the Islamic values, but adopted them in his life. He followed what he preached,” he said adding that Hsanabba Sab was also keen on promoting communal harmony. 

Maulana Mufti Abdul Mannan, Khateeb of Kudroli Jami’a mosque, Marhoom Hasanabba Sab’s sons Farooq Hasan, Usmaan Hasan, Sadiq Hasan, Yasir Hasan, grandsons Umar Farooq Puttige and Akram Hasan were present among others.   

hasanabbaka2.jpg

News Network
May 23,2022

Bengaluru, May 23: The Karnataka government is set to formulate and implement a Design Policy and will host "world's largest design festival" - 'Bengaluru Design Festival'- along with Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22), scheduled to be held in November, Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organization (WDO), and UK Design Council in London, the Minister confirmed the state's interest to formulate and implement the design policy for Karnataka, a release from his office said.

The policy will attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure, he said.

Narayan said the WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the 'Design Thinking" as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka. "The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state," he added.

According to the release, the Minister invited the officials to the state for further discussions and proceedings. Paula Graham Gazzard, Chair of Council, World Design Council claimed, "The proposed Design Policy, Design District and Design Education will put Karnataka in the global design circle and it will help to drive investments and jobs creation in the creative sector of the state." 

News Network
May 28,2022

Manglauru, May 28: In the wake of protests launched by a group of students backed by hardline Hindutva outfits the Mangalore University College has shown red signal to Muslim girls with headscarves. 

Muslim girls of the college have now two choices: Either change college or remove hijab.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya has said that the College will facilitate admission of Muslim girl students in other colleges if they insist on wearing hijab inside classrooms.

Presiding over an emergency meeting on Friday, the VC said that the college will also provide counselling to Muslim girl students to change their decision on the wearing of hijab. 

He said an enquiry will be initiated and action will be taken if any lecturers encouraging Muslim students to wear hijab inside the classrooms.
He said as according to High Court and government’s orders wearing hijab inside the campus also banned. 

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath present in the meeting said the university college was not exempted from High Court’s order on hijab.

