Moodbidri: Entrepreneur, educationist Haji M Muhyuddin Kunhi passes away

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Thursday told the Assembly that the government will consider giving an opportunity to students who missed their exams because of the hijab controversy. But, there is a catch.

“Students can be allowed for re-exams only if they missed the main exams that were held before the High Court issued an interim order. We can consider them missing the exams as either innocence or ignorance,” Madhuswamy said.

“But, students who missed the exams even after the interim order came out saying [hijab] is more important cannot be allowed. Because, they defied the court order,” Madhuswamy said.

The interim order came on February 11 barring students from wearing any religious clothing until the final order, which came out on March 15.

Madhuswamy was responding in Zero Hour to Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s request that the state government should provide another opportunity to those girls who missed exams and are ready to write them without the hijab.

"No citizen can defy the court order. Appealing against an order is their civil right," Madhuswamy said. “Until a decision is taken by the Supreme Court, the state government is bound to implement the High Court order.”

Madhuswamy said that there were precedents where court orders were opposed in the past - Cauvery water dispute and when forest brigand Veerappan took thespian Dr Rajkumar as hostage.

“During the Dr Rajkumar hostage crisis, we went to the Supreme Court seeking permission to release some convicts. The court asked us to go home if we can’t rule. So, complying with court orders is administration of law-and-order,” he explained.

Madhuswamy also said the government will take the bandh call by minority organisations seriously and ensure that the High Court order is implemented.

Bhat demanded action against students protesting the High Court order. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar backed him. “Is there no value for the High Court order," he asked, noting that the order was being criticised and opposed. "Such moves will create anarchy. Government should take action (against the bandh)."

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said appealing against the High Court order is in itself a sign of disapproval. “But, the government can’t stop a peaceful protest, which is their right,” he said. Shettar argued that it would amount to contempt of court and set a wrong precedent.