Moodbidri: Entrepreneur, educationist Haji M Muhyuddin Kunhi passes away

March 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Entrepreneur, philanthropist and chairman of Moodbidri-based Al-Furqan Education Trust Haji M Muhyuddin Kunhi, passed away early today at his residence on the outskirts of the city. He was 78. 

Hailing from Ullal in Mangaluru, Muhyuddin Kunhi was a prominent name in fish export business the coastal Karnataka for decades. 

He gradually migrated to Moodbidri, where in established an educational institution which imparts both religious and secular education. 

He was a prominent leader of South Karnataka Salafi Movement. He is survived by a wife, three sons and four daughters, and a large number of relatives and well-wishers.  
 

March 17,2022

 

Mangaluru/Udupi, Mar 17: Most of business establishments and institutions owned by Muslims in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi remained shut today in response to a bandh call against Karnataka High Court’s verdict which upheld the BJP government’s hijab ban rule in educational institutions.  

The State Bank and central market areas in the city that usually is abuzz with activities from early morning, are wearing a deserted look. The old Manglauru port (Dakke) has almost come to a standstill. 

In Udupi too, the impact of bandh can be seen Muslim dominant areas. However, some shops owned by Muslims remained open. 

Most of the vehicles belonging to Muslims including buses and auto-rickshaws also remained off the road in the coastal districts. 

However, Muslims have decided not to take out any protest rallies during the bandh.  Meanwhile, police department has tightened the security measures in the region. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.   

The state-wide bandh call was given by the Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi. Hundreds of Muslim organisations across the state have supported the bandh. "Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, a state-wide bandh will be observed on Thursday," Rashadi stated, as he appealed to the entire Muslim community to support the bandh between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

The Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India, Jama’at-e-Islami Hindi among other organisations have also supported the bandh call. These organisations maintained that the high court verdict is against the constitutional rights of an individual.

March 17,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Thursday told the Assembly that the government will consider giving an opportunity to students who missed their exams because of the hijab controversy. But, there is a catch. 

“Students can be allowed for re-exams only if they missed the main exams that were held before the High Court issued an interim order. We can consider them missing the exams as either innocence or ignorance,” Madhuswamy said. 

“But, students who missed the exams even after the interim order came out saying [hijab] is more important cannot be allowed. Because, they defied the court order,” Madhuswamy said. 

The interim order came on February 11 barring students from wearing any religious clothing until the final order, which came out on March 15. 

Madhuswamy was responding in Zero Hour to Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s request that the state government should provide another opportunity to those girls who missed exams and are ready to write them without the hijab. 

"No citizen can defy the court order. Appealing against an order is their civil right," Madhuswamy said. “Until a decision is taken by the Supreme Court, the state government is bound to implement the High Court order.” 

Madhuswamy said that there were precedents where court orders were opposed in the past - Cauvery water dispute and when forest brigand Veerappan took thespian Dr Rajkumar as hostage. 

“During the Dr Rajkumar hostage crisis, we went to the Supreme Court seeking permission to release some convicts. The court asked us to go home if we can’t rule. So, complying with court orders is administration of law-and-order,” he explained. 

Madhuswamy also said the government will take the bandh call by minority organisations seriously and ensure that the High Court order is implemented. 

Bhat demanded action against students protesting the High Court order. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar backed him. “Is there no value for the High Court order," he asked, noting that the order was being criticised and opposed. "Such moves will create anarchy. Government should take action (against the bandh)."

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said appealing against the High Court order is in itself a sign of disapproval. “But, the government can’t stop a peaceful protest, which is their right,” he said. Shettar argued that it would amount to contempt of court and set a wrong precedent. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The security measures have been tightened in the coastal city of Manglauru over the hijab judgement. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15. 

Around 1,200 additional police personnel have been deployed under the limits of Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, according city police chief N. Shashi Kumar.

As a precautionary measure, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on March 15.

The DC said that external examinations will be held as per the schedule. Internal exams in all the schools and colleges will be postponed. Prohibitory order too has been issued across the district as a precautionary measure.

