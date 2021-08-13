  1. Home
  Not just NIA branch, Mangaluru needs narcotic and cyber cell too: U T Khader

Not just NIA branch, Mangaluru needs narcotic and cyber cell too: U T Khader

News Network
August 14, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 14: Rubbishing the claims of terror activities in Ullal region of his constituency, Congress leader and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the residents in Ullal live in communal harmony and are patriotic.

The NIA had recently arrested a man from Ullal on suspicion of having links with outlawed outfits. As the investigation is in progress, it is not right to comment on the issue. The NIA visiting the region itself is a big issue and needs a thorough probe. Nobody should bring in politics and create confusion, he stressed.

Welcoming the NIA branch in Mangaluru, he said; "besides NIA, a narcotic and cyber cell should also be set up in the district.” Khader lashed out at hardline outfits for declaring Deepthi Marla, who resides in the house owned by former MLA B M Iddinabba’s son Basha, as a victim of love jihad.

MLA sought to know whether her parents had filed a complaint. "Why are saffron organisations staging a protest by highlighting the agenda of Love Jihad. They should hold fast demanding a law against Love Jihad in the country," he said.

News Network
August 8,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 8: The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will have 1,500 covid-19 cases per million population in the next four and eight days respectively, according to an early warning system for surge in covid cases developed by researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Bengaluru.

Prof Siva Athreya from ISI, a probability theorist specialising in statistical physics and population biology, along with Deepayan Sarkar, ISI, Delhi, and Rajesh Sundaresan, dean of the division of EECS (Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Sciences), IISc, created an early warning system from the daily reported cases, and each district’s healthcare infrastructure capacity.

Explaining the significance of this, Athreya said, “We have assumed that health infrastructure capacity in a district is proportional to its population. Hence, we have used days taken to reach 50 cases per million population and days to 1,500 cases per million population as markers for healthcare infrastructure capacity.”

The system takes into account the peak in a previous Covid wave to give a warning on the district’s healthcare infrastructure’s capacity.

“The number of cases at the previous peak is taken as a critical number of cases in the early warning system. This is just another marker for healthcare infrastructure capacity. The predicted number of days to achieve this is intended to provide an early warning to epidemiologists and district authorities,” he added.

Athreya explained, “To predict active cases at any given time, we average the last four calculated values of ‘relative growth rate’ on that date and then use this average as the growth rate for the prediction. One of the goals is to provide early warning before the cases increase substantially. We have also made a presentation to members of the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee on the early warning signals.”

However, data shared by Dr Ashok H, Covid nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada district, showed that in 58 private hospitals as on August 3, out of a total of 5,967 Covid beds, a mere 354 were occupied.

Out of the total private Covid beds in the district, 3,602 are general, 1,854 are equipped with oxygen, 158 have high flow oxygen (HFO) and 176 are beds in intensive care units. As many as 177 beds have ventilators.

Only 134 were occupied among private general beds, 121 in oxygen, 18 in HFO, 30 in ICU, and 51 ventilator beds were occupied. The rest were vacant. As on August 7, the district had 3,294 active Covid cases.

News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there is no confusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation and that he would talk to all those who have issues and will resolve it.

Amid simmering discontent within the party with several Ministerial aspirants not making it to the cabinet and some of those who have made it, being unhappy over the portfolios allocated to them, the Chief Minister pointed out that the cabinet exercise has been carried in a "special circumstance".

"There are no confusions (regarding portfolio allocation)...Anand Singh (disgruntled Minister) had come yesterday, I have spoken to him, I have told him several matters, he is satisfied. I will call him in a couple of days and speak to him once again. There is no confusion in any way," Bommai said.

To a question on "native" BJP leaders like S A Ramadas from the district being unhappy over not being part of the Ministry, he said, "He is a good friend, I was in touch with him during the cabinet process. I will talk to him. He too is aware of several matters and how it (cabinet exercise) was done."

"As a senior politician he has understood that the cabinet expansion has taken place is a special circumstance. I will speak to him, everything will be resolved," he added.

The Chief Minister had last week expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers and had allocated portfolios to them on Saturday.

At least two Ministers- Anand Singh and M T B Nagaraj- have openly expressed displeasure about their portfolios, while there are several legislators who are sulking on not being inducted into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Bommai said he has accepted his predecessor B S Yediyurappa's request to withdraw the government's order granting him Cabinet-rank minister status.

"I have accepted it, he (Yediyurappa) has sent a letter yesterday. He has said that he doesn't want a position equivalent to a Cabinet Minister. We have accepted it and will provide him facilities that should be given to immediate past chief ministers," he said.

The government on Saturday had issued an order providing Yediyurappa all facilities on par with Cabinet-rank ministers and had said that it will be applicable until Bommai is in office as the Chief Minister.

Expressing confidence about getting approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, the Chief Minister in response to a question said he will be visiting Delhi to discuss the project with the union Minister concerned and inform about the facts and Supreme Court orders.

He said he will also hold a meeting with the state's legal team along with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol regarding the legal steps to be taken to exercise the state's right over excess water in the Cauvery basin.

"We have already submitted the DPR to the central government, to the Central Water Commission (CWC) and they have said that they will give approval to it soon. There are certain process, once that is completed I'm confident about getting the approval," he said, adding that state will take all the necessary steps to start the project.

Accusing Tamil Nadu of playing politics on the water issue, Bommai said there are parties there, who have gained power on the issue of Cauvery water.

"They always continue to play politics on the issue, but it should be kept in mind that the river is for the benefit of the people and farmers and not for politics," he added.

Mekedatu is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Tamil Nadu is against the project and is of the opinion that it is against its interests.

The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 3,2021

KGshenoy.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 3: Karkala Govinda Shenoy, 86, former Chief Manager of Syndicate Bank, passed away on Tuesday, 3rd August, 2021 at his residence ‘Laxmi Vaman’, Warehouse Road, Mangaluru following age related illness. He is survived by his wife Tara Shenoy, two daughters Smt. Sangeetha Pai and Smt. Preethi Nayak, and a son Sri Damodar Shenoy. His eldest son Dr. Manjunath Shenoy had predeceased him. Due to Covid protocols, his last rites were performed in the presence of only immediate family members at Boloor Crematorium, Mangalore at 4:00 pm.

Popularly known as 'K.G. Shenoy', he was born on 23rd September 1934 at Agumbe and graduated (B.A. Hons) from Maharaja's College, University of Mysore.  He joined Syndicate Bank in July 1959 and retired from the bank in March 1990 at Manipal as Chief Manager. During his banking career, he had headed the Industrial Finance Department of the bank at Mumbai and was the Secretary of the bank's Local Loans Committee at Mumbai. He had participated in training programmes in Small Industries at Hyderabad, Secretarial Practice at the Institute of Secretaries and Banking Practice with Reserve Bank of India and National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM).

Basically hailing from a family of passenger transport fleet operators, Sri K. G. Shenoy had a lifelong association with the automobile industry of the region. The Motor Gadi Transport Service (MGTS), a well-known firm founded by his late father, Sri Appu Rao alias Manjunath Shenoy in Shimoga District, were the pioneers in this field in the Agumbe Ghat Section. After retiring from Syndicate Bank, he joined Arvind Motors, Mangalore in 1992 as Sales Manager. From 1999, he was associated with Maroor Agencies as their Honorary Advisor.

Since 1992, he has been actively associated with Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers Association for nearly three decades, serving first as the association’s Vice President and later as its Patron. When the Association decided to have its own building 'Auto Bhavan' at Maroli, Sri K. G. Shenoy spearheaded the building project which was completed in March 2011. He was also the Editor of the Association’s quarterly newsletter ‘Auto Sandesh’ and its annual souvenir. He was actively involved in the formation of Federation of Karnataka Automobile and Allied Industries Associations in Bangalore in 1999 and was unanimously chosen as its President for two years from 2003 to 2005. He also enjoyed very good rapport with the Federation of All India Automobile Spare Parts Dealers Associations (FAIASPDA), New Delhi.

In recognition of his exemplary service to the automobile and auto spares industry Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers Association had honoured him with ‘Outstanding Contribution Award’ during its Annual General Meeting on 26th Day of October, 2013.

Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers Association has condoled the demise of Sri K. G. Shenoy. “In the sad demise of Sri K. G. Shenoy, we have lost our mentor, guide and a most active personality who has built our Association stronger over the last three decades,” said Kasturi Prabhakar Pai, the Association President in a statement.

K. G. Shenoy was the President Elect of the Rotary Club of Mangalore North during 1981 and President of Rotary Club of Vishakhapatnam Main during 1987-88. He has widely travelled in India and abroad, having visited Sri Lanka, Hawaii, USA, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

