  NRI booked for raping minor girl in Dakshina Kannada after befriending her through social media

News Network
September 8, 2021

Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a non-resident Indian by the Dakshina Kannada district police for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Bantwal Rural police station limits.

The accused in currently working abroad. The incident came to light when a pregnant minor came to a private hospital at BC Road, after experiencing labour pain on August 1.

When asked for details, while being admitted to the hospital, she and her family members failed to give a proper reply.

The hospital staff later informed the police. During age verification, she was found to be a minor. The survivor delivered a baby boy.

Police, while investigating the matter, learnt that the minor was befriended by an accused identified as Masook, a resident of Uppinangady through social media.

He raped the survivor at her home, after which the accused went abroad, and the survivor lost contact with him, as her mobile phone got damaged. The case was registered at the Bantwal Rural police station on Sunday.

News Network
August 29,2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 29: Moderate to heavy rains that resumed with vengeance after a three-week lull  in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Saturday, continued on Sunday morning too. 

Udupi district in particular, received heavy to very heavy rain. Koni in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 19.4 cm (194 mm) while Barkuru and Handadi registered 18.9 cm and 15.3 cm of rain respectively.

The region is likely to receive heavy showers till August 31 due to an offshore trough over the eastern Arabian Sea, according to India Meteorological Department.

Parts of Kodagu and Shivamogga districts also received moderate spells of rain in the day.

News Network
September 2,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A group allegedly assaulted and later issued threats to two youths for their friendship with a woman belonging to different faith near Puttur bus stand in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

The men who were assaulted were identified as Hanumantharaya and Chowdaiah from Manvi taluk in Raichur. According to the complainant Hanumantharaya, he had known Naseema (name changed) from Puttur on social media. Later, the duo was in contact with each other over the phone. 

A week ago, Naseema had contacted Hanumantharaya and had asked him to come down to Puttur. Accordingly, Hanumanthraya along with his friend Chowdaiah had left his native village on August 31 and reached Puttur on Wednesday.

On reaching Puttur, Naseema along with her friend female friend had met the duo at the Puttur bus stand. When they were talking in the bus stand, four to five youth surrounded them and assaulted the victims for allegedly speaking to a girl from Muslim community.

In his complaint, Hanumantharaya said the youth aged between 25 to 28 years were conversing in Beary language.

The Puttur police have booked cases under various sections of the IPC against four to five unidentified people.

News Network
September 6,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 6: If the third wave of covid-19 strikes the country, seven times more children may be affected compared to the second wave, according to the scientists.

The scientists estimated that a third wave could be averted if the rate of vaccination is doubled along with strict compliance to the behavioural norms such as mobility restriction, masking and physical distancing mandates, and crowd control measures.

Under certain special circumstances, the daily confirmed cases of children (age 0-11 and 12-17 years) at peak could be on an average seven times more than the corresponding daily confirmed cases at the peak of the second wave, they reported in a new study, noting that such findings could help shape public health strategies in the coming months.

For instance, the state can set up registries to track the kids who may develop MISC (multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children) due to Covid-19 or make arrangements for adequate paediatric ICU beds.

"The study is not to scare but to prepare. Even if they develop Covid-19 infection, most of the kids would not require a hospital stay. The seven times more estimate is on average, and it could range between three and ten,” Giridhara Babu, an epidemiologist at the Indian Institute of Public Health and one of the co-authors said.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science and IIPH conducted the modelling exercise following an ensemble-forecast approach using 972 models and Karnataka specific data to find that a new wave would be inevitable if compliance to the Covid-appropriate behaviour was partial.

