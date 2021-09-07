NRI booked for raping minor girl in Dakshina Kannada after befriending her through social media

Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a non-resident Indian by the Dakshina Kannada district police for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Bantwal Rural police station limits.

The accused in currently working abroad. The incident came to light when a pregnant minor came to a private hospital at BC Road, after experiencing labour pain on August 1.

When asked for details, while being admitted to the hospital, she and her family members failed to give a proper reply.

The hospital staff later informed the police. During age verification, she was found to be a minor. The survivor delivered a baby boy.

Police, while investigating the matter, learnt that the minor was befriended by an accused identified as Masook, a resident of Uppinangady through social media.

He raped the survivor at her home, after which the accused went abroad, and the survivor lost contact with him, as her mobile phone got damaged. The case was registered at the Bantwal Rural police station on Sunday.