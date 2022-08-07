Pothole claims two-wheeler rider’s life in Mangaluru

  1. Home
News Network
August 8, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 8: A two-wheeler rider lost his life in a road accident after he allegedly tried to avoid a pothole in the city.

The incident took place around two days ago when Atheesh was riding a two-wheeler from Nanthoor junction towards Bikarnakatte.

When he reached a commercial complex near Kandettu Cross near Bikarnakatte, it was raining heavily and he failed to notice a pothole, police sources said. 

At the last minute, he probably tried to avoid the pothole, he lost control of the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital. He reportedly died on the way.

News Network
July 29,2022

mutalik.jpg

Mangaluru, July 29: Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik, who has been issuing provocative statements for past couple of days, was prevented from entering Dakshina Kannada by the police and sent back from Hejamadi Check Post earlier today.

The rabble-rouser had arrived in Udupi and was heading to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family at Bellare village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K V and Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of  Pramod Muthalik to Dakshina Kannada district and also Mangaluru city limits under Section 144 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure.

After detaining Muthalik at the Hejamapdy check post for violating the prohibitory order, he was sent back, said Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The order will be in force till August 3.

BJP leaders’ wealth

Speaking to the reporters after being stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada, Muthalik hit out at BJP. “BJP leaders have amassed huge wealth that is enough for next three to four generations of their family. But the party workers, who selflessly work for the party are living in difficulties,” he complained. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: In the wake of increased communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra today issued an order to close all shops in the district after 6 p.m. till August 1, 2022.

The DC has directed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district to keep all the shops and business establishments shut from 6 pm to 6 am these three days.

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the district administration has convened a peace meeting at the DC’s office in Mangaluru on July 30 at 11 am.

The development comes after the coastal district witnessed three coldblooded murders – two in Sullia taluk and one in Managluru taluk. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2022

mortaremains3.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 29: Thousands mourners thronged Muhyiddeen Juma Masjid at Surathkal’s Mangalapete today for the funeral prayers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil, whow as hacked to death last night by car-borne assailants. 

Following post-mortem, the mortal remains were shifted from the victim’s home at Mangalapete today morning. The body was later shifted to nearby masjid for public viewing.

Fazil was be buried in the graveyard belonging to the same mosque after the funeral prayers. 

No untoward incidents were reported during the funeral rites as mourners prayed for the departed soul and maintained peace till the end. 

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up the security in the region. Over 2,000 police personnel are deployed in the area.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning. All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched. 

mortaremains2.jpg

surathkal.jpg

mortaremains1.jpg

