Pothole claims two-wheeler rider’s life in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, July 29: Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik, who has been issuing provocative statements for past couple of days, was prevented from entering Dakshina Kannada by the police and sent back from Hejamadi Check Post earlier today.
The rabble-rouser had arrived in Udupi and was heading to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family at Bellare village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.
Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K V and Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of Pramod Muthalik to Dakshina Kannada district and also Mangaluru city limits under Section 144 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure.
After detaining Muthalik at the Hejamapdy check post for violating the prohibitory order, he was sent back, said Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The order will be in force till August 3.
BJP leaders’ wealth
Speaking to the reporters after being stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada, Muthalik hit out at BJP. “BJP leaders have amassed huge wealth that is enough for next three to four generations of their family. But the party workers, who selflessly work for the party are living in difficulties,” he complained.
Comments
Add new comment