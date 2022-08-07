Pothole claims two-wheeler rider’s life in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Aug 8: A two-wheeler rider lost his life in a road accident after he allegedly tried to avoid a pothole in the city.

The incident took place around two days ago when Atheesh was riding a two-wheeler from Nanthoor junction towards Bikarnakatte.

When he reached a commercial complex near Kandettu Cross near Bikarnakatte, it was raining heavily and he failed to notice a pothole, police sources said.

At the last minute, he probably tried to avoid the pothole, he lost control of the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital. He reportedly died on the way.