  2. Private bus catches fire after hitting two-wheeler in Mangaluru

Private bus catches fire after hitting two-wheeler in Mangaluru

News Network
April 8, 2022

bus.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A private bus caught fire after ramming into a two-wheeler at Hampankatta traffic signal in Mangaluru on Friday.

The bus, which was moving from Ambedkar Circle to State Bank bus stand, reportedly hit a motorcycle and dragged it along for few metres.

The friction of the motorcycle and the damage to the petrol tank reportedly caused the fire.

Nylone (26), who was riding the bike suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital. He is an employee in a chartered accountant’s office in Valencia.

There were 28 to 30 passengers on board the bus which was plying from Gurpura - Kaikamba to State Bank bus stand via Ambedkar Circle.

No passengers were injured since all of them had got down from the bus soon after they noticed fire on its front portion.

The fire and emergency personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

People gathered at the spot also tried to douse the fire by spraying that was being transported in a tanker on the other side of the road.

Traffic movement on the busy Hampankatta – State Bank and KS Rao Road stretches remained paralysed for some time.

Vehicles from Ambedkar Circle and Falnir towards State Bank were diverted via Mangaluru Central railway station road.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said police have been verifying CCTV footage to know exactly what had happened.

News Network
April 7,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for their provocative statements in connection with a youth's murder in Bengaluru.

Chandru, 22, was murdered in the J.J. Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight in a road rage case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday night lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station.

A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in bad colour.

Jnanendra on Wednesday falsely claimed that Chandru was murdered for speaking in Urdu with the accused persons. "The murder has been carried out for refusing to talk in Urdu and for insisting to talk in the Kannada language. He had been stabbed to death. The police have arrested a few persons and a hunt is on for other accused persons," Home Minister stated. "This is a barbaric incident. After the quarrel, they have suddenly stabbed and killed him. I have asked the police to initiate action," he said.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said.

Both the leaders were slammed by the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an inefficient minister. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gang-rape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our home minister.

"Initially, he stated that Harsha had criminal cases against him and later denied it. In Mysuru gang-rape case, he had said that why women should come out during odd hours to isolated places," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Home Minister is not serious about his job. "He had used the word 'Dalit' instead of 'Hindu'. This is a trivial statement. He has started to carry out political agenda in murders also in the state," he said.

News Network
March 26,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 26: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to remove lessons on Mughal emperors including secular Akbar and Muslim Aurangzeb from school’s history textbooks.

“Those who have been excessively glorified - Babur, Akbar, Aurangzeb and other bigot kings should be removed,” Yatnal, the Bijapur City MLA, told reporters. 

He was reacting to the government’s textbook review committee recommending toning down the “glorified content” on erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. 

“We learned about Akbar the Great, but not about the conversion and oppression Hindus faced. Likewise, Tipu killed one lakh Hindus in Kodagu, but he was glorified as a freedom fighter. By distorting history, it was wrong to have glorified some kings just for the sake of appeasement. Time has come to change that and our government is doing that,” Yatnal, a former union minister, said and added that textbooks should have lessons on Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad attacked the BJP for going after personalities who fought against the British. “The BJP isn’t fighting just Tipu. They are against those who fought the British, including Gandhi and Nehru,” he said. “It’s been 250 years since Tipu died. Still, the BJP is troubled by him.”

Hussain suhail…
 - 
Saturday, 26 Mar 2022

Please ban mughal emperor book immideately matter finish
Next election you will not have this issue to fool indians
Please ban now
Please do not bring in election time

News Network
April 7,2022

Udupi, Apr 7: Three students of an engineering college from Kerala, met watery grave at St Mary’s Island in Udupi today. 

The deceased have been identified as Allen Reji, Amal C Anil and Antony Shenoy, all said to be aged around 22 years. 

They were on a tour to the island with a group of 42 students and two lecturers from Mangala Engineering College in Kottayam of Kerala.

The students got down to swimming in the sea at the most dangerous spot in the Island. 

While bodies of Allen and Amal have been fished out of the sea, the search is on for Antony Shenoy.

