  1. Home
  2. ‘From quarry owner to educationist to politician — and now a new face?’: BK hits out at DK over RSS anthem

‘From quarry owner to educationist to politician — and now a new face?’: BK hits out at DK over RSS anthem

Agencies
August 25, 2025

DKBK.jpg

Bengaluru: Congress MLC B K Hariprasad on Monday demanded an apology from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for singing the RSS anthem in the state Assembly and asked whom he was trying to please.

However, Minister H C Mahadevappa said singing the RSS anthem does not mean Shivakumar "is joining the BJP".

Hariprasad questioned who Shivakumar was trying to please by reciting the song linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organisation "banned thrice in independent India".

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the MLC claimed, "No one will object if he sings the RSS anthem as deputy chief minister because the government does not belong to a party but to seven crore people of Karnataka—RSS, Jamat-e-Islami, Talibanis, and various others. But he is not supposed to sing it as the Congress state president".

Shivakumar took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

"If he sings as Congress state president, then he must apologise. It’s not proper to sing the prayer of an organisation that killed Mahatma Gandhi," Hariprasad alleged.

Taking a swipe at Shivakumar, he alleged, "He has many faces—a farmer, quarry owner, educationist, businessman, industrialist, politician. He may be this one also (RSS worker)." Hariprasad stressed that Congress members cannot compromise on party ideology and maintained that any association with the RSS was "not proper".

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Mahadevappa and Mysuru MLA Tanveer Sait claimed that singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly does not mean Shivakumar "is joining the BJP." Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mahadevappa claimed, "He (Shivakumar) has only asserted that he too is a Hindu. Congress will continue to fight against that (RSS) ideology. Those who support secularism, democracy, and the Constitution will oppose it (RSS)." He further added that one should "condemn religious extremism and any organisation, including the RSS, that is harmful to democracy, the Constitution, and the majority of the country".

Tanveer Sait said, "Just because Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem does not mean he is in favour of the BJP." Shivakumar himself has said he was a "born Congress worker," he told reporters.

"We will not sacrifice our ideology, but I don’t find it wrong to understand others’ ideology," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara declined to comment on the issue. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2025

dog.jpg

Mangaluru: Two everyday creatures—mosquitoes and dogs—have put Mangaluru on a public health alert, with dengue and rabies cases steadily climbing.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ravichandra Naik, speaking at a meeting on the Universal Immunisation Programme recently, warned that dengue, once seasonal, is now reported year-round. Intermittent rains are creating breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, driving up cases across the city.

He directed corporation teams to conduct intensive larval surveys, destroy breeding sites, and launch door-to-door awareness campaigns. Houses, apartments, and commercial buildings where larvae are found will face fines. Construction sites—both active and stalled—must also be closely monitored, as they are major mosquito hotspots.

Naik stressed the need for public participation, urging citizens to prevent water stagnation in coolers, refrigerators, ornamental pots, and plant trays, and to use mosquito nets at home. Awareness drives will also be extended to schools, colleges, and workplaces. Migrant labourers, who account for a significant share of recent cases, require special focus, he said.

Rabies Rising

Turning to rabies, the Commissioner noted that dog bite incidents have increased over the past three years—with more cases linked to pet dogs than strays. “Rabies is a fatal viral disease spread by infected dogs and cats. Timely vaccination is the only protection,” he cautioned.

Free vaccines are available in government hospitals, while veterinary camps are being conducted in rural areas with the Animal Husbandry Department. Naik urged pet owners to vaccinate animals regularly and to avoid abandoning puppies, which worsens the stray population.

District Health Officer Dr H.R. Thimmaiah, RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, District Surveillance Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal, District Health Education Officer Jyothi K. Ulepadi, and officials from various departments were present.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 13,2025

flexes.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 13,2025

vidhanasoudha.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual debate as several lawmakers urged Speaker UT Khader to rid the Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home of stray dogs, citing safety concerns and a recent Supreme Court directive to make New Delhi’s streets canine-free.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader C.B. Suresh Babu said, “The Supreme Court order should apply to all municipal corporations in the state. Dogs should be relocated to keep our children safe.”

BJP’s S. Suresh Kumar supported the demand, noting that in just six months, Bengaluru recorded 18,000 dog-bite cases and 18 rabies infections. “The order should be enforced across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and other cities,” he said.

Khader quipped that the rule should also cover the Vidhana Soudha itself, where stray dogs freely roam. “Yes, there are so many stray dogs,” agreed BJP’s C.N. Ashwath Narayan, adding, “Two lakh dog-bite cases have been reported. Let’s send them to dog lovers’ homes.” He also remarked that the chief minister had recently expressed sympathy for dogs in a tweet.

Babu accused municipal corporations of “feeding them biryani” instead of catching them. BJP’s Umanath Kotian complained that at the Legislators’ Home, “dogs pee on the footrugs. We can’t even step out.”

Khader said he was unable to take a decision as “some MLAs are for dogs, some are against.” But Ashwath Narayan pressed him to act: “Please save Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home from dogs.” BJP’s H.K. Suresh also urged Khader to “make sure dogs don’t enter Legislators’ Home. Drive them away.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.