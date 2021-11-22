  1. Home
SDPI fields Shafi Bellare from DK-Udupi local bodies constituency in MLC polls

November 22, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Social Democratic Party of India has field a candidate in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from the local bodies constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. 

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed today announced that Shafi Bellare would contest the December 10 polls on behalf of the party. 

November 10,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 10: Coastal security police will be strengthened in the coastal belt to check infiltration of foreigners through sea and also to maintain law and order, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone for the construction of a new police station at Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

“Already 30 boats have been purchased for the coastal security police in the state. In the backdrop of increase in use of satellite phones and cyber crimes, district-level cyber crime stations will be set up and mobile forensic science lab will be set up,” he said.

Jnanendra said interview has been conducted for 930 aspirants for the post of sub-inspectors. The recruitment order will be issued shortly, he said.

The minister said that strict action will be taken to check illegal transportation of cattle and unauthorised slaughterhouses. Also, stringent action will be taken to check moral policing, he said.

The Gram Panchayats will be entrusted with power under new sand policy, he stated.

Earlier at Subrahmanya, the minister said the government is committed to strengthen the police department. The work on new buildings of 100 police stations will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he noted.

A sum of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the Subrahmanya Police Station and the work will commence shortly, he said.

November 16,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 16: Six persons have been arrested in connection with an immoral policing case in the Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident happened on last night, said the police, and the arrested persons have been identified as Prahlad, Prashanth, Guruprasad, Prateesh, Bharath and Sukesh. 

They are accused of offences punishable under Sections 354, 354 (D), 153 A, 341, 143, 147, 148, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. 

All the accused are said to be supporters or activists of a saffron outfit.

M Yasin, BSc student of Mukka Srinivas college and his classmate, girl student belonging to another religion, were the victims.

Police said that Yasin was dropping the girl on his bike to her apartment as per her request at 10 p.m. 

The miscreants, who spotted them near the apartment, stopped them and inquired about the boy’s name, and assaulted him for dropping the girl. They also threatened the girl and touched her inappropriately while assaulting Yasin.

The victim later lodged a complaint against the accused persons. The police are investigating the matter.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while answering a question on rising cases of immoral policing in Dakshina Kannada had stated that the responsibility lies with both parties and when sentiments are hurt there will be action and reactions.

The statement was condemned and various organisations and thinkers said Bommai’s neutral comments would encourage those indulging in moral policing.

November 15,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 15: The police have detained three miscreants attempting to create nuisance near Tajul Ulama Jumma Masjid at Subbaguli in Kurnad near Konaje on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

It was said that the three youths allegedly raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans and attempted to damage the mosque on Sunday night.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the local residents stopped those who tried to create nuisance. 

The Konaje police have detained all three persons. The police are verifying the antecedents to the incident. The investigation is in progress. FIR will be registered at the Konaje police station.

