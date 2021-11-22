SDPI fields Shafi Bellare from DK-Udupi local bodies constituency in MLC polls

Mangaluru, Nov 10: Coastal security police will be strengthened in the coastal belt to check infiltration of foreigners through sea and also to maintain law and order, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone for the construction of a new police station at Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

“Already 30 boats have been purchased for the coastal security police in the state. In the backdrop of increase in use of satellite phones and cyber crimes, district-level cyber crime stations will be set up and mobile forensic science lab will be set up,” he said.

Jnanendra said interview has been conducted for 930 aspirants for the post of sub-inspectors. The recruitment order will be issued shortly, he said.

The minister said that strict action will be taken to check illegal transportation of cattle and unauthorised slaughterhouses. Also, stringent action will be taken to check moral policing, he said.

The Gram Panchayats will be entrusted with power under new sand policy, he stated.

Earlier at Subrahmanya, the minister said the government is committed to strengthen the police department. The work on new buildings of 100 police stations will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he noted.

A sum of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the Subrahmanya Police Station and the work will commence shortly, he said.