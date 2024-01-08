Shepherds International Academy hosts 4th annual Sports Day

Mangaluru: The Mangala Stadium came alive with vibrant colours and exuberant cheers as The Shepherds International Academy (SIA) hosted its 4th annual sports day on January 6, 2024. The event, attended by students, staff and esteemed guests, showcased a day filled with exciting competitions and enthusiastic participation.
The grand occasion commenced with the hoisting of the school flag by the Chief Guest, Mr. D.M. Aslam, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Football Association, and Mr. Anup Nair, Senior HR of ABB in Dubai. Joining them were the Chairman, Ar Mohammed Nissar, Secretary Mr. Mohammed Rizwan Pandeshwar, Treasurer Mr. Sajid AK, and Trustees Mr. Nazim AK, Mr. Naushad AK and Mr. S.M Farooq. The school principal, Mrs. Lubna Banu, was also present to grace the occasion.
The inauguration was marked by the release of colorful balloons, setting the stage for an action-packed day. Capella and Sirius Houses led the March past, with students showcasing their sports enthusiasm through a captivating mass drill. The tiny tots from Montessori stole the spotlight as they presented a delightful display of the launch of Chandrayan3, featuring galaxies props of planets and stars.
The karate competition winners were duly felicitated, and the Chief Guests shared words of encouragement for the students. They also congratulated the school management for their unwavering support, acknowledging the school's rising glory and reputation. The Chief Guests extended their best wishes for the school's future endeavors.
The relay races were a spectacle of exceptional speed and agility, with students competing in various sports categories. Events included 25, 50, and 100-meter races, as well as engaging games like the hula hoop race, rabbit-turtle race, First to School, obstacle races, hurdle race, sack race, boardwalk, and three-legged race. The winners were duly recognized and awarded based on their outstanding performances.
In a fiercely contested battle for supremacy, Team Sirius emerged victorious, securing the overall championship. The Annual Sports Event of 2024 was a resounding success, fostering a spirit of competition, sportsmanship, and indomitable school pride. Beyond the promotion of physical fitness, such events play a crucial role in nurturing qualities such as determination, teamwork, and leadership among students.
The closing ceremony was a poignant moment, marked by the lowering of the school flag by esteemed chief guests Mrs. Likitha K.V, HOD Interior Design - IDS, Mrs. Rajitha Madhuraj, HOD Fashion Design - IDS, Ms. Sharvari Shetty, Interior Designer - IDS alongside Principal Lubna Banu. The event concluded with the resonant notes of the national anthem, symbolizing unity and pride for Shepherds International Academy.
The 4th annual sports day at SIA not only celebrated athleticism but also emphasized the holistic development of students, reflecting the school's commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals with a passion for sports and a strong sense of camaraderie.
