Shepherds International Academy hosts 4th annual Sports Day

News Network
January 8, 2024

Mangaluru: The Mangala Stadium came alive with vibrant colours and exuberant cheers as The Shepherds International Academy (SIA) hosted its 4th annual sports day on January 6, 2024. The event, attended by students, staff and esteemed guests, showcased a day filled with exciting competitions and enthusiastic participation.

The grand occasion commenced with the hoisting of the school flag by the Chief Guest, Mr. D.M. Aslam, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Football Association, and Mr. Anup Nair, Senior HR of ABB in Dubai. Joining them were the Chairman, Ar Mohammed Nissar, Secretary Mr. Mohammed Rizwan Pandeshwar, Treasurer Mr. Sajid AK, and Trustees Mr. Nazim AK, Mr. Naushad AK and Mr. S.M Farooq. The school principal, Mrs. Lubna Banu, was also present to grace the occasion.

The inauguration was marked by the release of colorful balloons, setting the stage for an action-packed day. Capella and Sirius Houses led the March past, with students showcasing their sports enthusiasm through a captivating mass drill. The tiny tots from Montessori stole the spotlight as they presented a delightful display of the launch of Chandrayan3, featuring galaxies props of planets and stars.

The karate competition winners were duly felicitated, and the Chief Guests shared words of encouragement for the students. They also congratulated the school management for their unwavering support, acknowledging the school's rising glory and reputation. The Chief Guests extended their best wishes for the school's future endeavors.

The relay races were a spectacle of exceptional speed and agility, with students competing in various sports categories. Events included 25, 50, and 100-meter races, as well as engaging games like the hula hoop race, rabbit-turtle race, First to School, obstacle races, hurdle race, sack race, boardwalk, and three-legged race. The winners were duly recognized and awarded based on their outstanding performances.

In a fiercely contested battle for supremacy, Team Sirius emerged victorious, securing the overall championship. The Annual Sports Event of 2024 was a resounding success, fostering a spirit of competition, sportsmanship, and indomitable school pride. Beyond the promotion of physical fitness, such events play a crucial role in nurturing qualities such as determination, teamwork, and leadership among students.

The closing ceremony was a poignant moment, marked by the lowering of the school flag by esteemed chief guests Mrs. Likitha K.V, HOD Interior Design - IDS,  Mrs. Rajitha Madhuraj, HOD Fashion Design - IDS, Ms. Sharvari Shetty, Interior Designer - IDS alongside Principal Lubna Banu. The event concluded with the resonant notes of the national anthem, symbolizing unity and pride for Shepherds International Academy.

The 4th annual sports day at SIA not only celebrated athleticism but also emphasized the holistic development of students, reflecting the school's commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals with a passion for sports and a strong sense of camaraderie.

January 2,2024

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and Bangalore North BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda, who announced retirement from electoral politics, said that there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

However, he chose to play safe on his decision to retire from electoral politics. “I don’t know if I can reverse my decision under pressure.”

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the puja of the official chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary at Vidhana Souda, he said, “I had tried to keep myself away from electoral politics only because fresh/young faces should come. Now, I am getting pressure from many, including a few from Congress to contest the election.”

Gowda further said, “There is a lot of pressure on me. At this point, I cannot say whether I could overcome the pressure and stick to my earlier decision.”

He said that several leaders, irrespective of parties, former chief ministers and former deputy chief ministers have met him. “I am not able to answer anything at this stage. When it comes to the interest of the party and the constituency the party will decide,” he added.

December 29,2023

Chitradurga: The skeletal remains of five members of a family were recovered from a house in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, police said Friday.

The skeletal remains are suspected to be that of a retired government executive engineer Jagannath Reddy (85), his wife Prema (80), daughter Triveni (62), sons Krishna (60) and Narendra (57), they said.

However, the identity of the deceased could be ascertained only after forensic examination, police said, adding that the cause of death will be established through an autopsy.

The family members kept to themselves and had severe health issues. They were last seen months before covid entered India and their residence has remained locked since then, police said.

The police came to know about the incident on Thursday through a local media personnel, who was informed by a person in the locality.

"We visited the spot on Thursday evening and spoke to acquaintances and relatives of the family. All of them claimed that the family used to live a completely secluded life and were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019. The house was always locked. Around two months ago, the main wooden door was seen broken by someone on their morning walk, but police weren't informed," a senior police officer said.

A police visit to the scene of the crime suggested that the house had been intruded multiple times and ransacked.

Four skeletons (two on beds, two on the floor) were found in one room in a sleeping position, while another skeleton was found in a lying position in another room, he said.

Forensic Science Laboratory experts from Davanagere were called to collect evidence. The crime scene has been guarded and sealed to ensure there is no tampering with evidence, he said.

"The exact cause of death is not clear. It could be suicide or something else. We are in the initial stage of investigation. We will be able to ascertain the cause of death only after the forensic examination and autopsy is done, and the reports are received," the officer added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There is a report about finding five skeletons in a house. For how long they have been there, and who they are. I have asked the police to investigate it."

"The police are already at work and the samples have been sent to a forensic science lab to find age and other details. Also, information is being gathered as to whom the house belongs to and who were living there.

"Whether they died by suicide or killed by some one, details are not known. After investigation and from a forensic report, we will get to know. Until then, we can't say anything or come to any conclusion," he said. 

December 28,2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government will not allow anyone to take law into their own hands in the state in the name of fighting for the Kannada language.

He was reacting to the large-scale vandalism in Bengaluru by the activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) targeting shops and business establishments which did not have Kannada signboards, advertisements and name plates.

"We are not against the pro-Kannada activists but they should not take law into their hands. We are not ready to accept damage caused to the properties in Bengaluru," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"We have to save Kannada and we respect those who fight for saving Kannada but that should not mean that the government will shut it's eyes to vandalism," he added.

The Deputy CM said the government directions are clear that signboards, advertisements and name plates should have 60 per cent Kannada and there is a way to implement it such as issuing notices to those violating this norm.

The protesters can stage protests and raise slogans but damaging property is not acceptable, he said.

"We are committed to save Kannada. Even the CM has directed us to have all the communications and our official business in Kannada. He had said that the government is committed to save Kannada," Shivakumar told reporters.

To a question that T A Narayana Gowda, KRV convener, has given a warning to the government that it will face the music during the Lok Sabha elections if it did not respect the sentiments of Kannadigas, Shivakumar said let them do whatever they want in a democratic manner but vandalism is not accepted.

"Investors have come here from different parts of the world. People are living here to make their livelihood. They should not be threatened," he added.

Meanwhile, a Magistrate Court in Bengaluru has sent over 29 Kannada activists including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president TA Narayana Gowda, to 14 days judicial custody till January 10.

They were arrested by the police on Wednesday after their protests demanding that 60 per cent of nameboards in commercial establishments to be in Kannada turned violent with destruction of boards that were in English.

Police had detained nearly 500 activists of the KRV who went on the rampage across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Gowda was arrested along with some of his aides in Yelahanka. On Thursday at around 5 am, he was produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Devanahalli who ordered the judicial custody of the arrested persons.

The police have registered three separate FIRs at the Chikkajala Police Station against Gowda and 28 others under Sections 188, 283, 341, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations include assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, wrongful restraint, mischief, cause danger, obstruction or injury to any person and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

After their detention on Wednesday evening, Gowda and others were kept at the Police Driving and Maintainance School in Yelahanka before being taken for medical examination and produced before the Magistrate.

Sources said they will be shifted to the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara in the city. 

