  Shobha Karandlaje suggests Karnataka CM to declare health emergency

Shobha Karandlaje suggests Karnataka CM to declare health emergency

April 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

Udupi, Apr 25: In the wake of the rising Covid cases in Karnataka, BJP Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to declare a health emergency in the state.

She has also urged the government to take over 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals so that Covid patients can be treated.

She has also asked the government to provide details relating to the availability of the vital Remdesivir and oxygen on a daily basis in order to ensure there is no anxiety among patients on likely shortage.

April 15,2021
April 15,2021

Bangaluru, Apr 15: The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to get themselves isolated and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their Covid negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Thrilok Chandra too issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

Citing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre for the pilgrims visiting Kumbh, Chandra said: "The pilgrims or visitors attending Kumbh Mela should be advised to strictly comply with the SOP.

On their return, they should be informed to isolate themselves at home and immediately undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing and following the negative report, should resume normal activities.

The circular has been marked to the municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners of the districts, chief executive officers of the Zilla Parishad, district surgeons, district health officers and district surveillance officers.

April 24,2021
April 24,2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, Apr 24: On the first day of weekend lockdown (April 24), coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi together reported a total of 920 covid cases. 

Dakshina Kannada, which was recording over 400 cases for past few days, today reported a whopping 517 cases. With this the district’s tally rose to 40,720. Out of these, 3,577 cases are currently active.

A total of 7,12,153 samples have been tested. Out of which 6,71,433 are negative.
 
As many as 128 people were discharged on Saturday, A total of 747 deaths have occurred so far with two deaths on Saturday.
 
Around Rs 50,49,530 in fines have been collected so far.
 
Udupi

Udupi too saw a steep rise with 403 fresh covid cases in past 24 hours. The tally in the district has risen to 28,422. Out of these, 1,491 cases are currently active.
 
Over 4,84,891 samples have been tested so far. 
 
As many as 177 patients were discharged on Saturday. A total of 194 deaths have occurred so far. 

April 17,2021
April 17,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll. 

“I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Kumaraswamy, 61, said in a tweet. 

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed, adding that Kumaraswamy managed to find a bed at another private hospital.

Apparently, the JD(S) leader experienced fatigue on Friday evening while he was campaigning in Basavakalya following which he returned to Bengaluru and retreated to a hotel.

“This morning, he contacted doctors and got tested, which came out as Covid-19 positive. He wanted to rest at his farmhouse, but doctors did not agree. They asked him not to risk it and that he should get admitted immediately,” the statement, attributed to JD(S) MLC HM Ramesh Gowda, said. 

According to the statement, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to appear before a court in connection with a case on Saturday. “Since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he will not appear in person. He will appear via video conference. After that, he will get admitted,” the statement said. 

On March 31, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He was discharged on April 5. 

Kumaraswamy is the latest addition to the list of politicians who have contracted the virus during the bypoll season in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, former Congress Minister Eshwar Khandre, BJP’s Maski candidate Pratapgouda Patil and Congress legislator Laxmi Hebbalkar are among those who have tested positive for Covid-19. 
 

