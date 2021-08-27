  1. Home
Two NRIs from Mangaluru drown in Oman beach

coastaldigest.com news network
August 28, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 28: Two NRIs from Mangaluru drowned in the sea at Al Kaluf beach at Mavut Duqm, a mega industrial area in Oman on Friday, August 27. The body of one of them was found by evening while search is on for the other.

The deceased have been identified as Rizwan, (24) hailing from Alekala near Ullal in Mangaluru taluk and Zameer, (25) hailing from Kotepura near Ullal in Mangaluru taluk.  Zameer's body was recovered while the search is underway for Rizwan's body.

August 27 happened to be the first Friday after the lockdown was lifted in Oman. About 18 employees of a company had together visited the beach area in a vehicle. Out of those who entered the sea to swim, four were swept away by the waves. Two among them were rescued. Both Rizwan and Zameer Kotepura were good swimmers but because of unexpected depth at sea, they lost their lives, eyewitnesses explained.

Zameer's younger brother's marriage had taken place two days back. The family which was in a mood for celebration now finds itself covered in an abyss of grief.

A team of Social Forum Oman which rushed to the spot talked to the personal relations officer of the company. It has been coordinating with the company owners for putting together documents required and extending cooperation in the matter.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
August 22,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making an all-out effort to come out of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa's shadow, he faces his first litmus test in the upcoming local body elections, amidst noises of disgruntlement brewing up in the state's political cauldron.

As many as 58 wards in Belagavi, 55 wards in Kalaburgi, and 82 wards of Hubballi-Dharwad corporations are going for elections on September 3.

Importantly, these elections will not see Yediyurappa vigorously leading them due to his health condition, and hence the organisational skills of Bommai will be put to test.

So far, he has been working on the mantra of providing good governance by visiting the border areas, adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra, and holding review meetings to expedite development works and check the spread of Covid in the state.

The victory of the BJP in the upcoming local bodies' elections will depend on the support of top local leaders. Without their support, Bommai would have to put in a big effort to post victories.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, Bommai needs the support of former deputy chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Arvind Bellad, who are not his council ministers. While Shettar had opted out of the race for a ministerial post, Bellad had made efforts to get an entry into the cabinet.

In Belagavi, the chief minister needs the support of Jarkiholi brothers, who have been spearheading the group of disgruntled MLAs who have been omitted from being inducted into the cabinet.

For the first time, neither Ramesh Jarkiholi and Bhalachandra Jarkiholi (Both BJP), nor Satish Jarkiholi (Congress) are in the ministry.

Otherwise, one of the Jarkiholi brothers was a minister in any cabinet led by any chief minister belonging to any party. Therefore, they are desperate to make it to the ministry. Ramesh Jarkiholi has been frequently visiting Delhi to use his connection with a central BJP leader.

More than anyone else Yediyurappa and his supporters are keeping a close watch on the moves made by Bommai and the chief minister is aware of it.

The chief minister is also aware of the past when he did not follow suit and join Yediyurappa's KJP. The Lingayat strongman had quit BJP after he was asked to step down from the chief minister's post over corruption charges against him.

He is also aware of the way in which Yediyurappa had dismantled DV Sadananda Gowda from the post of the chief minister a year later after he had been allowed to succeed him.

Amidst this, one thing certain for Bommai is the support of the central leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda. Therefore, it will not be easy for any party leader including Yediyurappa to dismantle Bommai.

The elections were pending as the matter of delimitation and ward-wise reservation was before the Court.

On August 16, notification will be issued and the process of filing of nomination will start. The voting date is fixed for September 3.

The votes will be counted on September 6. The last date for submissions of nominations is on August 23.

August 13,2021

Udupi, Aug 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that he has signed a document to donate his organs and called the citizens also to do so on the occasion of World Organs Day.

Speaking to the media persons, he said more people should come forward to donate organs.

'It can save thousands of people. Organ transplant technology has developed a lot these days and the majority of the cases are successful. If some other's life could be saved by us why shouldn't we step forward? Let us all pledge to donate organs. I have signed the document today and request all others to do so,' he said.

In his reply on the possible COVID-19 third wave, the Chief Minister informed that he would conduct an emergency meeting as soon as he returns to Bengaluru.

'We will take measures as per the expert's opinion,' he added.

August 14,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 14: Rubbishing the claims of terror activities in Ullal region of his constituency, Congress leader and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the residents in Ullal live in communal harmony and are patriotic.

The NIA had recently arrested a man from Ullal on suspicion of having links with outlawed outfits. As the investigation is in progress, it is not right to comment on the issue. The NIA visiting the region itself is a big issue and needs a thorough probe. Nobody should bring in politics and create confusion, he stressed.

Welcoming the NIA branch in Mangaluru, he said; "besides NIA, a narcotic and cyber cell should also be set up in the district.” Khader lashed out at hardline outfits for declaring Deepthi Marla, who resides in the house owned by former MLA B M Iddinabba’s son Basha, as a victim of love jihad.

MLA sought to know whether her parents had filed a complaint. "Why are saffron organisations staging a protest by highlighting the agenda of Love Jihad. They should hold fast demanding a law against Love Jihad in the country," he said.

