  2. Two youths drown in Arabian Sea, two others rescued amid heavy rain

News Network
July 12, 2021

Two youths reportedly drowned while swimming in the Arabian Sea in Murudeshwar, a pilgrimage centre in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Manjunath (26), Manikanta (35), natives of Masur, Shikaripur taluk in Shivamogga.

The body of Manjunath has been found and the search is on for the body of Manikanta.

Local fishermen rescued Chandan and Praveen. They had been to Murudeshwar on a tour from Shivamogga district.

Following heavy rains, the tourism department banned swimming on the right side of the temple.

The four youths got into the sea for swimming from the left side of the temple violating the norms.

Murudeshwar police have registered a case. 

News Network
July 9,2021

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has decided to conduct the examination on July 25, 2021.

The varsity had postponed the exams twice for April 11 and April 25 due to Covid-19.

The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. The examination was planned at 11 nodal centres across the state.

More details are available at http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

News Network
June 30,2021

Bengaluru, June 30: The Karnataka government has effected a minor reshuffle by transferring seven IAS officers to new posts in the state. According to a government order, Dr Ajay Nagabhushan M N has been appointed as the Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department in Bengaluru replacing Tushar Giri Nath.

Shikha C, Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been transferred and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru. Salma K Fahim has been posted with immediate effect as Additional Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department. Kanaga Valli M, Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Controller of Examinations of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in Bengaluru.

Raghunandan Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Koppal district has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in Bengaluru. Archana M S has been posted with immediate effect as Member of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru relieving Venkatesh T from concurrent charge. Ramya S has been posted as Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority, Bengaluru relieving Venkat Raja from concurrent charge.

News Network
June 29,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 29: Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on Tuesday said that the RT-PCR negative reports has been made mandatory for people entering Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala

In a statement issued here on Tuesday said that the measure has been taken in the wake of instructions from the government and the cases of suspected Delta variants reported in Kerala. 

He said check posts that function round the clock will be set up at Talapady, Nettanigemudnur, Jalsoor and Saradka.

Even check posts will be set up at various entry points to Kerala, he said.

Pointing out that many from Kerala travel to Dakshina Kannada for medical reasons, he said RT-PCR negative report is a must for all of them.
 

