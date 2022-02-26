  1. Home
  2. Udupi girls Hajira shaistha, Fathima Reem bag state level recognition for science project

P A Hameed Padubidri
February 26, 2022

Udupi, Feb 26: Two students of S.M.S.English Medium School, Brahmavara, have been conferred with sate level awards for their scientific project at an award distribution ceremony held on February 25 in Ravindra Kalakshethra, Bengaluru. 

The ceremony was held in a joint cooperation of the State Science Council, National Science and Technology Communication Council, Public Education Department, Science and Technology Department, which organized 29th State Level Children Science Conference.

The awards were conferred to the students by Dr. Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education and B.C.Nagesh, Minister for Primary and High School Education, Government of Karnataka.

The winners from Brahmavara are Hajira Shaistha and Fathima Reem, both Grade 9 students. They hail from Matapady village and Brahmavara respectively. The duo presented the project "CLEANING OF WASTE FROM WATER SOURCES" with the central theme "Science and Technology for Sustainable Life". They have been recognised as “child scientists” and selected for national level. 

Both students conducted a field survey on the water resources the people use, for which they contacted more than 500 people in and around Brahmavara area. 

Besides, they created an awareness amongst the people on the water resources they utilize. As a result of their close observations and field researches on the water resources, they invented and presented a innovative science model-"Surface Level Solid Waste Cleaner"-at the conference.

The school and management committee heartily congratulated and applauded the girls for their achievement. Both the girls have been grandly welcomed with many felicitations conducted by various organizations across the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. 

Hajira Shaistha is daughter of T.M.Iqbal Hejamady and Shakira Moosa and granddaughter of Moosa, Rtd. Police Officer, who was serving in Manipal Police station. 

News Network
February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court, on Monday February 14, quashed a recent law enacted by the state to ban online gambling, and stated that it was unconstitutional. This move comes as a huge relief to all the skill-based gaming platforms that had to close operations in Karnataka last year.

The high court had in December reserved its order after conducting a series of hearings from a host of petitioners who challenged the constitutional validity of Karnataka’s new online gambling law that was implemented on October 5 last year. The petitioners included gaming industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), self-regulatory fantasy sports industry body Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), real-money gaming firms Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games24x7, A23(Ace2Three), Junglee Games, Gameskraft and Pacific Games among others.

The HC’s judgement is likely to affect  gaming firms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League, Games24x7 (RummyCircle, My11Circle), and Ace2Three who will be eligible to make a comeback in the state.

The ‘Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ was tabled in the assembly by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The bill to amend the Karnataka Police Act of 1963 states “games means and includes online games, involving all forms of wagering or betting, including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it, or electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance.”

The law, after being passed, was challenged on grounds of its constitutional validity. It was initially heard by a single-judge bench and later on transferred to a division bench comprising Dixit and Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The bench on December 22 told the parties that they could file written submission.

Initially, the plea was listed for interim relief but later was heard for final arguments amid a consensus among counsel appearing for the petitioners as well as the state’s Advocate General appearing for the respondents. This was done as the arguments already were lengthy enough.

The state government had in July informed the High Court, hearing a petition seeking a ban on all forms of online betting and gambling, that it had drafted a Bill.

 Last November, Tamil Nadu had promulgated an ordinance banning online gambling, and earlier this year, Kerala too had imposed a ban on online rummy games.

All this comes despite a growing gaming population in India, who had  around 80 million real-money gamers in 2020. This number is expected to grow over 150 million by 2023, according to an EY-All India Gaming Federation report.

News Network
February 18,2022

Tumakuru, Feb 18: A lecturer of a private college in Tumakuru district of Karnataka resigned after she was requested to remove hijab.

Chandini Naz, who worked at the Jain PU College in the district for more than three years, was told to remove the hijab before entering into the classroom.

In her resignation letter, dated February 16, she said "right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny."

"As I have addressed above, I Chandini, lecturer, department of English, resigning from my position of English subject, as you demanded me to remove my hijab which I have been wearing for three years in your college. The right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act (sic),” the letter read.

According to media reports, she said she hasn't faced any problem so far for wearing hijab. "But yesterday, the principal told me that I can't wear hijab or any religious symbol while teaching. But I have taught for the last three years wearing hijab. This new decision is a hit to my self-respect," she said.

Principle of the college, K.T. Manjunath, after the interim High Court order, the college authorities requested her not to wear hijab in the class room. She chose to resign instead.

Manjunath reasoned that if a teacher is allowed to wear hijab, the students will demand that they too should be allowed to do it.

News Network
February 15,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 15: The Karnataka government on Tuesday asserted that it was committed to implementing the High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.

This was in response to the issue raised by Congress MLA and its deputy leader in the legislative assembly, U T Khader, during the zero hour, expressing concern over ''confusion and interpretation'' of the court order, during its implementation on ground.

''The Education Minister will give reply to the issue raised by Khader, but I want to assure that the government is committed to implement the court order,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on behalf of the government.

Raising the issue, Khader citing Hijab controversy said the situation at educational institutions these days is ''painful'', and as the matter is before the court, he would not like to go into detail.

He said, ''but what makes me raise the issue, is after the court order (interim order), we have seen media reports that in some schools in Shivamogga district students were not allowed to write the class 10 preparatory exam (for wearing Hijab).'' Noting that there is confusion among people about the court order and what is being implemented on ground, the MLA citing the interim order said, ''when the court order is regarding the colleges, it is being implemented at schools, even at the primary school level, so a confusion has been created.'' He also said that, while the order is regarding students' dress code, it is being wrongly interpreted and even teachers and staff are not being permitted to wear headscarfs, creating a confusion. 

''The duty of the government is to provide education, and not to create hindrance in providing education. The Court order has to clearly be implemented at the ground level and it is the responsibility of the government to create a conducive environment for students to get education by clearing the confusion,'' he said, adding that, regarding the issues between constitutional rights, discipline and rules- the court will decide.

As some Congress legislators wanted to speak on the issue, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri did not allow them, stating that it cannot be permitted, as the issue was raised during the zero hour. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, and it was subsequently extended up to February 16.

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

