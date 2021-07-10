  1. Home
Udupi: Man who sent death note to temple, found dead 2 days after going missing

News Network
July 10, 2021

Udupi, Jul 10: A man who sent a death note by post after going missing from Baikady in Brahmavar two days ago, was found dead on Saturday, police said. His body was found floating in the Uppur river near Santhekatte.

According to police, locals saw Sridhar Mayya's (60) body and informed the police who later arrived sent it for post-mortem.

Mayya, who was residing near Kameshwar Temple in Baikady village, had left home on the evening of July 8 to Chikkamagaluru in connection with a court case. He had then told his daughter that he would return in four days.

After his departure, a registered letter reportedly written by him and addressed to the Temple President was received by the temple. In the letter he had said he was dejected in life due to health problems. He had also written that he himself was responsible for his death.

Later, his family members had lodged a complaint with the Brahmavar police.

News Network
July 6,2021

savadi.jpg

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. 

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. 

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” 

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

News Network
June 29,2021

Bengaluru, June 29: Amid reports that the Health and Education departments were not on the same page over holding class 10 board exams, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision was arrived at after thorough discussions and was not unilateral.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday had announced that SSLC board exams will be held on July 19 and 22, amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19. "Education Minister Suresh Kumar after preliminary discussions with me has taken the decision on fixing the dates for SSLC exams. This decision has been taken in the interest of students, after thorough discussions, and it is not a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion in this regard," Yediyurappa tweeted.

After the CM's tweet, Health Minister K Sudhakar, who had last evening stated that he was unaware of the decision to hold the exam, also said the Education Minister has discussed with experts before taking the call, and Yediyurappa was also informed. "He (Kumar) told me last evening that he had discussed with the CM regarding the decision (about holding exams), as I was in another meeting, I was not aware of.... in the evening he informed me about it.... I think the discussions were also held with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)," he said.

Hours after the announcement of the timetable for the exams on Monday, Sudhakar had said that his department was unaware of the decision, triggering reports of lack of coordination within the government regarding holding SSLC exams. However, Kumar on his part had said the decision to hold exams was arrived at after several rounds of discussions, and also talks were held regarding the measures that need to be taken with the Health Department officials, who have given SOP that need to be followed.

During the early weeks of Covid-19 too, the government had drawn criticism over lack of coordination regarding handling the pandemic, with the then Health Minister Sriramulu and Sudhakar seen "competing" with each other to lead from the front, sometimes creating confusion. Subsequently, Sriramulu, who is now Social Welfare Minister, was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, by the Chief Minister, and it was allocated to Sudhakar, who was only holding Medical Education portfolio then, with an intention of one minister handling the related portfolios amid the pandemic.

News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

Comments

Shantappa gudageri
 - 
Friday, 9 Jul 2021

New retail bar open please help me sir

