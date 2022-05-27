  1. Home
  Udupi: Student dies as motorbike hits divider

Udupi: Student dies as motorbike hits divider

News Network
May 26, 2022

Udupi, May 27: A student accused of rash and negligent driving died after the motorbike he was riding hit a divider, and fell on the street near Lakshminagar on Thursday.

The deceased is Shodhan. According to police, Shodhan and Aldrin Vaz were travelling from Manipal to Udupi on Wednesday evening. When they reached Lakshminagar, because of speeding, the rider lost control over the vehicle, moved to the extreme right and hit the divider. 

Both the rider and the pillion fell to the ground. While the pillion sustained injuries, Shodhan died on the spot. A case has been registered under various IPC sections. 

News Network
May 14,2022

shabashareef.jpg

Mysuru: An investigation into a burglary case has helped the Kerala police crack the case relating to murder of a traditional healer from Karnataka’s Mysuru. The healer, Shaba Sharif, was allegedly murdered two years ago by a businessman for trying to obtain a secret medicinal formula for treating piles.

Businessman Shaibin Ashraf from Kaipancheri recently lodged a theft complaint against some of his accomplices, but the interrogation of the latter revealed the heinous torture and murder of the Mysuru healer by the businessman with their help, police said.

60-year-old Shaba Sharif was subjected to brutal torture in captivity for one year at Mr Ashraf's residence in Nilambur for the "secret formula", after he was abducted from Mysore in August 2019 by them.

The victim's body parts were said to be cut into pieces and dumped into a river, Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das said on Wednesday.

"Four people including Shaibin Ashraf were arrested and produced before a court. Before that, we have got in touch with the Mysore Police and collected information regarding the dead man. A missing complaint was lodged by his family in 2019," he told reporters.

The police could confirm that it was the same person who was killed under captivity, based on the visuals collected from a pen drive handed over to the investigators by one of the accused.

"Shaba Sharif was seen chained in the video. It was said to be recorded when he was held hostage in Ashraf's house," he said.

Based on the statements of his co-accused, the officer said Mr Ashraf had plans to launch a clinic after getting hold of the secret medicine for piles from the Mysore healer and reap a huge profit.

He also promised a share of the profit to the co-accused but differences cropped up among them later over some financial matters.

This prompted the co-accused to commit theft at Mr Ashraf's house on April 24. The gang decamped with many valuables, including a laptop and cash, following which a police complaint was lodged by the businessman.

Later, Thangalakathu Ashraf, a former accomplice and one of the accused in the theft case, was arrested from Wayanad district.

Recently, other three accused had created a ruckus in front of the secretariat in the state capital by attempting to set themselves on fire, claiming that they were being intimidated by the businessman.

The trio was arrested and handed over to the Malappuram Police in connection with the burglary case and further interrogation unravelled the mystery behind the murder of the Mysore medical practitioner.

"It is one of the rarest of the rare cases and challenging for the investigators," the Superintendent of Police said, adding that more details were expected to be divulged in detailed inquiry.

News Network
May 25,2022

aap.jpg

Bengaluru, May 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has challenged the BJP government to initiate action against corrupt ministers on line with what Bhagwant Mann did in Punjab.

AAP State Convener, Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed Health Minister Vijay Sangla and ordered an investigation after he came to know that he is taking bribe through commissions. Mann sacked the Minister before the opposition and the media asked for it."

He charged that most of the ministers in Karnataka have been accused of corruption but no action has been taken despite the people asking for it.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is constantly fighting corruption. The AAP has filed several complaints against 40 per cent commission charge against the ruling BJP," he said.

"We are constantly staging protests, uncovering corruption. But this deaf BJP government does not have the courage to take action against the Ministers," he charged.

"There are serious allegations against Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Munirathna and others. The contractors have accused these ministers of demanding 40 per cent commission on every project. The religious seers have also alleged that 30 per cent commission has to be given to get the grant for religious mutts. All the tainted ministers should be sacked soon," he said.

"Health Minister Sudhakar was accused of irregularities in the purchase of Covid equipment," retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao said.

He also said that the AAP has repeatedly demanded for the resignation of Minister Munirathna over alleged irregularities regarding Rs 118.26 crore scam as proved by Lokayukta investigation.

"Minister of Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan's name is repeatedly heard in PSI and Assistant Professor's recruitment scam. Minister Byrathi Basavaraju is accused of grabbing land."

The questions have also been raised against Minister V. Somanna's disproportionate income. Minister R. Ashok is also allegedly involved in illegalities.

There is video evidence for Minister Shashikala Jolle allegedly raising Rs 27 crore illegally, in egg purchases.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani is accused of obtaining crop loans in the name of thousands of farmers, the AAP leader said.

"Agricultural Minister B.C. Patil is allegedly involved in trafficking of fertilizer in other states. It is unfortunate that the government is not taking any action despite serious allegations against many ministers." he said.

Former KAS officer and AAP leader K. Mathai said, "the whole system of the state is corrupt and our honourable Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is busy in protecting the same." 

News Network
May 25,2022

Bengaluru, May 25: The biennial election to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June three, is set to be "unopposed", as all the seven nominations filed are in order. The ruling BJP has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the MLC elections in which the Members of the Legislative Assembly will vote.

The Congress has fielded one of its media faces and former chairman of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar, who is currently the president of its minority cell and a former MLC, while the JD(S) has announced former MLC T A Saravana as its candidate.

M K Vishalakshi, Returning Officer for MLC polls and Secretary, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, in a statement, said, "All the seven nominations are in order and have been accepted." With the three major political parties in the state fielding candidates only to the number of seats they can win, the election is bound to be unopposed. With no contest, the formal declaration of "unopposed election", is expected to be made on May 27, the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14. The seats will be falling vacant due to the retirement of MLCs -- Laxman Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).

According to official sources, in case election was to be held, each MLC candidate would require a minimum of 29 votes to win, and on the basis of minimum votes required and tallying it with the strength of each party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP is expected to win four seats, Congress two, and JD(S) one. 

If all four BJP MLCs candidates are declared elected in this poll, the ruling party will have a majority in the Legislative Council until June 15, as numbers may alter thereafter, because results will be declared that day for June 13 polls to four MLC seats -- two teachers' and two graduates' constituencies.

As of today, the BJP has 37 members in the 75-member upper house, where it is just one short of a simple majority. While Congress' strength is 26, JD(S) has 10 members. There is also one independent member other than the Chairman.

