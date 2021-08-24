  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Two cousins meet watery grave after slipping into pond

August 24, 2021

Kundapur, Aug 24: Two cousins met a watery grave in a pond in Ardi Konjadi of Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Naika (21) and Suresh(19).

Both had gone for work in the morning but did not return till late evening on Monday, following which their family members began a search. Their footwear was found near the pond, and on a search, the bodies were traced on Tuesday morning.

It is suspected that the two might have accidentally slipped and drowned while cutting greens in the area after having lunch.

Shankernarayana Police have registered a case.

August 22,2021

New Delhi, Aug 22: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday rued the unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha and wastage of the recently concluded Parliament session without any debates on issues affecting people, saying he had not seen anything like it in his 30 years as a parliamentarian.

After the conclusion of the monsoon session on August 11, he met the opposition leaders and asked them what they had achieved as none of the issues affecting the people was discussed, Gowda said. "I was not allowed to speak during the monsoon session due to the ruckus by members of the ruling and opposition parties. No business took place and the session was wasted," the JD(S) leader told reporters at the party office here.

On the unruly behaviour of parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, he said, "I am disgusted with the behaviour of the ruling party, as well as the members of the opposition... People danced on the table in the well the house. In my 30 years as a parliamentarian, I have never witnessed any incident like this." Such behaviour was not good for society because it showed the degeneration of democratic values and was an insult to the great people who fought for the freedom of the country, he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had suspended four TMC MPs on August 4 for the rest of the day for creating a ruckus over the Pegasus spying issue.

Gowda said his party would launch a state-wide campaign after the conclusion of the legislature session on September 24, to resolve the water disputes in the state, including that pertaining to the Krishna and Mahadayi rivers and the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the river Cauvery.

He said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other BJP leaders in a bid to find a solution to the Krishna and Mahadayi water sharing dispute between the state and Maharashtra.

Regarding the Mekedatu issue, he said some leaders from Tamil Nadu he had spoken to had advocated a reservoir on the Cauvery river at Hogenakkal on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, and not Mekedatu in Ramanagara district. "A reservoir at Hogenakkal would mean encompassing a large catchment area whereas in Mekedatu, the catchment area is small," Gowda said.

The former PM said only a regional outfit like JD(S) could find a solution to these two river water disputes and not any national party.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi needed to 'walk the extra mile' to hone his political skills and wondered what he had achieved by taking out a bicycle rally recently to protest the hikes in fuel prices.

To a question on his recent meeting with Bommai, Gowda said he assured him support on various issues.

August 21,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: A passenger, who arrived from Gulf, was intercepted at Mangalore International Airport, and smuggled gold weighing 115 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 was seized from him today. 

The accused, a resident of Murudeshwar, arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. 

The gold was concealed inside beads of ladies' hair bands along with other personal effects. The operations were led by Rakesh, Superintendent along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, Inspectors Shri Sandeep and Harimohan.

The officers of Customs had also recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities. The investigation into both the cases are in progress. 

August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Like last two weekends, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 21 and 22) too to check the spread of covid-19. 

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V today. 

Only shops selling essential commodities and roadside vegetable and fruit stalls will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m. 

Restaurants will be open only for parcel service and home delivery. Bus, train and flight services will remain not be affected, said the DC. 

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. on August 20 and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 23. 

The Mangaluru city police will erect 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act. 

